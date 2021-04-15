Log in
U Banquet : PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF ENVIRONMENTAL MAINTENANCE BUSINESS

04/15/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

譽宴集團控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1483)

PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MAINTENANCE BUSINESS

Reference is made to the announcement of U Banquet Group Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 9 February 2018, 16 March 2018, 16 April 2018, 16 May 2018, 29 May 2018, 12 June 2018, 31 March 2021 (the "Announcements") and circular of the Company dated 15 June 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the acquisition of the 51% of the issued share capital of BYL Property Holdings Group Limited. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

As disclosed in the Announcements and the Circular, pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement, The Vendor irrevocably and unconditionally warranted and guaranteed to the Purchaser that the aggregated consolidated net profit (after taxation and excluding any profit (loss) deriving from activities not within the ordinary and usual course of business) (the "Audited Profit") of the Target Group for the three financial years ended 31 December 2020 (the "Relevant Period") as stated in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Target Group prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), for the Relevant Period (the "Audited Accounts") to be audited by a Hong Kong certified public accountants' firm (as approved by the Purchaser) (which shall be available on or before 31 March 2021) shall not be less than the total sum of RMB94,500,000 (the "Guaranteed Amount"). If the Audited Profit is less than the Guaranteed Amount, the Vendor shall within seven Business Days after the issuance of the Audited Accounts pay the Purchaser a compensation.

The audited consolidated financial statement of the Target Group indicated that the Audited Profit had exceeded RMB94,500,000. Therefore the Board is pleased to announce the Guaranteed Profit of Target Group for the three financial years ending 31 December 2020 has been met.

By Order of the Board

Sang Kangqiao

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sang Kangqiao, Mr. Xu Wenze and Mr. Cui Peng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Xu Zhihao, Mr. Lam Ka Tak and Mr. Wong Sincere.

Disclaimer

U Banquet Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 11:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 255 M 32,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2020 95,6 M 12,3 M 8,93 M
Net cash 2020 254 M 32,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 720 M 221 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 377
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends U BANQUET GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Man Yu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kang Qiao Sang Chairman
Ka Tak Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Hao Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sincere Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U BANQUET GROUP HOLDING LIMITED117.86%221
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-18.76%33 093
ARAMARK2.47%9 971
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.23.58%6 734
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.28.35%5 400
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.99%3 979
