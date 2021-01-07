Log in
U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
EQS-News : u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT -2-

01/07/2021
and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree 
company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of 
them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). 
 
Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant 
securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made 
can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at 
http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of 
relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any 
offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are 
required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure, you 
should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. 
 
End of Media Release 
Language:    English 
Company:     u-blox AG 
             Zürcherstrasse 68 
             8800 Thalwil 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 44 722 74 44 
Fax:         +41 44 722 74 47 
E-mail:      info@u-blox.com 
Internet:    www.u-blox.com 
ISIN:        CH0033361673 
Listed:      SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159243 
 
End of News EQS Group News Service 
 
1159243 2021-01-07 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=1159243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=256f069e036a5474c49d5c69641f7ad4&application_id=1159243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 15:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

