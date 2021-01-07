EQS-News : u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT -2

and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree
company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of
them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).
Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant
securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made
can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at
http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of
relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any
offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are
required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure, you
should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159243
End of News EQS Group News Service
1159243 2021-01-07
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=1159243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=256f069e036a5474c49d5c69641f7ad4&application_id=1159243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 15:00 ET (20:00 GMT)