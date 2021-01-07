EQS-News : u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')

EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
2021-01-07 / 21:00
*Ad Hoc Press release*
*For immediate release*
*STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ("Telit")*
*Thalwil, Switzerland - 7 January 2021 -* u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox")
(SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF) notes Telit's announcement on 7 January 2021 and
confirms that it has received a letter from Telit, terminating discussions
regarding a possible combination between the parties.
u-blox believes that a combination of the two entities has strong strategic
rationale and could result in substantial synergies, to the benefit of both
sets of shareholders, through the combined product offering, and scale
benefits in areas including innovation, sales and global distribution
channels.
As announced on 20 November 2020, u-blox had proposed a possible all-share
combination with an offer price of GBP2.50 per Telit share. u-blox believes
that this price is a compelling proposition for Telit's shareholders. u-blox
remains open to discussing with the Board of Telit the strategic benefits of
a combination between the two companies.
Pursuant to Rule 2.5 of the Code, the terms of any possible offer by u-blox
for Telit remain subject to the express reservations set out in u-blox's
announcement dated 20 November 2020. There can be no certainty that any
transaction will ultimately be forthcoming. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a)
of the Code, u-blox is required, by no later than 5.00 pm (London time) on
18 January 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for
Telit in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not
intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a
statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be
extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, on Telit's
request, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
*About u-blox*
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless
communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart
and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and
machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over
cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules,
and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to
empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the
Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in
Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in
Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com [1])
*Enquiries:*
*Credit Suisse, financial adviser to u-blox*
Philippe Cerf
Ben Deary
Phone: +44 20 7888 8888
*u-blox investor relations contacts:*
*Switzerland and Europe:*
Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
E-mail: dru@dynamicsgroup.ch
*US:*
Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (404) 840-3122
E-mail: jlinford@equityny.com
*u-blox AG*
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Fax +41 44 722 74 47
info@u-blox.com
www.u-blox.com [2]
