    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
U-blox AG: u-blox Updates and Increases Guidance for FY 2021

06/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Financing
u-blox AG: u-blox Updates and Increases Guidance for FY 2021

01.06.2021 / 19:00

Press Release: ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

u-blox Updates and Increases Guidance for FY 2021

Thalwil, Switzerland - 1 June 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced that it has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021, as follows:

(in CHF millions) Actual
FY 2020
(adjusted)		   Previous
Guidance 2021
(adjusted)		 Updated
Guidance 2021
(adjusted)
Revenue 334 Revenue growth1 5.15% 11.19%
EBITDA 42 EBITDA margin 16.22% 16.22%
EBIT 18 EBIT margin 9.15% 9.12%
 

1 Exchange rate assumptions for 2021: Average rates of 2020 (USD: 0.939, EUR: 1.075, GBP: 1.204)

The company reports that the pace of order intake has continued to accelerate since the previous guidance presented in the company's press release dated 12 March 2021. As a result, current orderbook levels are higher than previously anticipated.

"Demand continues to expand throughout our business, highlighting the importance and value-add of our products and solutions to customers," said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "We are experiencing this dynamic across the entire business in terms of end markets and geographies. While we are encouraged with these demand trends and the current strength of our orderbook, we are still managing tight component availability, an issue that is impacting the entire industry, and are successful in steadily increasing output capacity. We look forward to providing additional updates in August when we report our first half 2021 financial results."

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on www.u?blox.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube


Financial calendar
Half year results 2021: 20 August, 2021
Analyst day: 23 November, 2021

u-blox investor releations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
E-mail: dru@dynamicsgroup.ch

US:

Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 836-9615
E-mail: jlinford@equityny.com

u?blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Fax +41 44 722 74 47
info@u-blox.com
www.u?blox.com

Disclaimer
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1203292

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1203292  01.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203292&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
