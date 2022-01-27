Log in
U-blox AG: u-blox and Douglas Lighting partner towards Bluetooth Mesh for building automation

01/27/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
u-blox AG: u-blox and Douglas Lighting partner towards Bluetooth Mesh for building automation

27.01.2022 / 09:00

Press Release

u-blox and Douglas Lighting partner towards Bluetooth Mesh for building automation

Douglas Lighting to design new mesh platform around the NINA-B406 Bluetooth low energy module for its superior RF performance, small form factor, and competitive price.

Thalwil, Switzerland - January 27, 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced that it was selected as a partner by Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, a leading manufacturer of scalable lighting solutions, for the development of a new open standard Bluetooth Mesh platform. The resulting SIGMesh platform will be based on the u-blox NINA-B406 Bluetooth low energy module and will serve building automation use cases, including smart lighting, access control, and energy management.

Bluetooth Mesh networks: Ideal for smart lighting and building automation

According to market research by the Bluetooth SIG, smart lighting system revenue is expected to grow from around US$ 4.4 billion in 2020 to over US$ 19 billion in 2029. In addition to connected light fixtures, smart lighting systems comprise switches, relays, and sensors (see photo) that communicate with each other using wires or wirelessly.

Highly energy efficient, Bluetooth Mesh technology allows for battery-powered wireless sensor and control devices with 10-year battery life. Wireless components reduce the costs of deploying smart lighting systems in new buildings, retrofitting existing ones, and changing the location and behavior of operational nodes.

Bluetooth Mesh technology further scales up Bluetooth coverage to the entire building by relaying messages from node to node to their destination. This allows data packets to take the most effective path available to them, e.g., avoiding nodes that are down and directing signals around walls rather than through them, increasing overall network resiliency.

These attributes have made Bluetooth Mesh an obvious enabler of smart lighting networks. Once in place, the nodes offer a wireless communication backbone for any number of building automation applications to transmit sensed data, device status information, and commands.

Towards a Bluetooth SIG-compliant mesh platform

Douglas Lighting's new open standard, Bluetooth SIG-compliant SIGMesh building automation platform ensures interoperability with a vast ecosystem of third-party devices. To meet technical requirements in terms of low power demand, moderate range, and an integrated antenna with a uniform radiation pattern, Douglas Lighting chose to build their solution around the NINA-B406 Bluetooth low energy module.

"We are excited that Douglas Lighting has chosen to work with u-blox to further extend its portfolio of wireless smart lighting products," says Stefan Berggren, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Product Strategy Short Range Radio, at u-blox. "It also underscores the value that standardized wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth bring to smart lighting use cases."

"Douglas Lighting Controls is committed to being at the forefront of Bluetooth technology. By working with u-blox, one of the leading module manufacturers, we believe that the Bluetooth Mesh 5.0 standard allows us to bring hardware to the market that meets the user's need and allows for interoperability opportunities. The interoperability will offer the customers more choices and freedom when working with Douglas Lighting Controls," says John Cavacuiti, VP of engineering at Douglas Lighting.

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u?blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273170

 
End of News EQS News Service

1273170  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273170&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
