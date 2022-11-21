Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. U-blox Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-11-21 am EST
113.00 CHF   -0.88%
01:02pU-blox Ag : u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting
EQ
10/23U-blox Confirms FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook After 79% Surge In Q3
MT
10/21U-blox Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting

11/21/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting

21.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting

Thalwil, Switzerland – 21 November 2022 – u-blox Holding AG (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announces the results relating to the voting items of its 2022 Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting, which was held on 21 November 2022 at the Company’s headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland. Due to the continued risks associated with COVID-19 and based on the extension of the COVID-19 Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council, the 2022 Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders, who had been able to exercise their rights and cast their votes through the independent proxy.

At the Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting, shareholders elected Ms. Elke Eckstein and Ms. Karin Sonnenmoser as independent board members. The elections of Ms. Eckstein and Ms. Sonnenmoser ensures that the board consists of a vast majority of non-executive members, has relevant expertise and capacity and are an indication of its strong commitment to continue complying with and promote gender diversity.

After the elections, the board of directors constituted itself and the following committees were appointed:

  • Audit Committee (AC): André Müller (chair), Karin Sonnenmoser
  • Nomination, Compensation and ESG committee (NCSC): Ulrich Looser (chair), Markus Borchert

The minutes in German language of the Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting will be posted on the company’s website within one week.

Financial Calendar

Full Year Results 2022: 10 March 2023

Annual General Meeting: 19 April 2023

 

About ublox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u‑blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

 

u‑blox investor relations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
E‑mail: doris.rudischhauser@u-blox.com

US:

Lena Cati, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 836-9611
E‑mail: lcati@equityny.com

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1492923

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492923  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about U-BLOX HOLDING AG
01:02pU-blox Ag : u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting
EQ
10/23U-blox Confirms FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook After 79% Surge In Q3
MT
10/21U-blox Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
10/21U-Blox Holding Ag Reports Unaudited Revenues Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/21U-blox Ag : u-blox reports record 9M 2022 revenues
EQ
10/21U-blox Ag : u-blox Board of Directors nominates two new members
EQ
10/11Ricoh Chooses u-blox GNSS Expertise for New 360-degree Camera
CI
10/11U-blox Ag : Ricoh chooses u-blox GNSS expertise for its new 360-degree camera
EQ
10/06U-blox Holding AG Announces Explorer Kits for Product Designers Needing Centimeter-Leve..
CI
10/06U-blox Ag : u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U-BLOX HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 616 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2022 81,9 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net cash 2022 49,3 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 797 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 281
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
u-blox Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 114,00 CHF
Average target price 128,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
André Müller Chairman
Jean-Pierre Wyss Director, Head-Production & Logistics
Gina Aline Domanig Vice Chairman-Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG61.82%838
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.81%405 722
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.61%379 215
BROADCOM INC.-22.58%208 644
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.05%158 988
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.27%138 836