U-blox AG: u-blox announces ultra-compact, feature-rich Bluetooth low energy SiP for industrial and indoor positioning applications

10/19/2021 | 03:01am EDT
EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch u-blox AG: u-blox announces ultra-compact, feature-rich Bluetooth low energy SiP for industrial and indoor positioning applications 2021-10-19 / 09:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

u-blox announces ultra-compact, feature-rich Bluetooth low energy SiP for industrial and indoor positioning applications

ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C.

Thalwil, Switzerland - October 19, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the ANNA-B4 module, a feature-rich, ultra-compact Bluetooth 5.1 system-in-package (SiP). ANNA-B4 targets applications in harsh environments such as smart lighting networks and industrial circuit breakers as well as indoor positioning use cases in manufacturing sites, warehouses, hospitals, and smart cities.

Measuring 6.5 by 6.5 mm including its integrated antenna, ANNA-B4 combines the Nordic nRF52833 chipset's feature set with u-blox's expertise in chipset and module design into a compact and powerful component. The SiP supports Bluetooth mesh, long range, and direction finding, Thread and Zigbee, operation up to 105 C, and is globally certified.

One SiP, two variants

The ANNA-B4 is available in two product variants. The first, ANNA-B412, is delivered with the easy-to-use u-connectXpress command API based on industry-standard AT commands for accelerated time to market. Superior security functionality including secure boot helps prevent malicious attacks by ensuring that only authenticated and authorized firmware and updates can run on the device.

The second variant is ANNA-B402, which features a powerful open CPU architecture for custom applications and adds support for the Zigbee and Thread wireless communication protocols. In addition to enabling concurrent communication over multiple wireless protocols, the module lets product developers build solutions using Bluetooth low energy, Zigbee, or Thread using one single module.

A fit for established and emerging use cases

ANNA-B4 is a perfect fit for established use cases such as smart lighting networks that coordinate their light intensity in response to presence detection and ambient light sensors using mesh technology.

Indoor asset tracking solutions form a cluster of emerging applications that stand to benefit from ANNA-B4's small size, low power demand, and, crucially, its support for Bluetooth direction finding, which lets users precisely locate tagged mobile assets in indoor environments. Indoor asset tracking is gaining traction in a variety of settings including smart buildings, factories, hospitals, and warehouses.

"ANNA-B4 packs quite a punch when it comes to enabling applications in harsh industrial environments. Its ultra-compact size, which includes a high performing antenna, Combined with the latest Bluetooth technologies, support for Thread and Zigbee, and an operating temperature of up to 105 C enable applications in a broad range of market segments," says Len Albertsson, Product Strategy, Short Range Radio, at u-blox.

Engineering samples of the ANNA-B4 SiP will be available in January 2022. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      u-blox AG 
              Zürcherstrasse 68 
              8800 Thalwil 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 44 722 74 44 
Fax:          +41 44 722 74 47 
E-mail:       info@u-blox.com 
Internet:     www.u-blox.com 
ISIN:         CH0033361673 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1234015 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1234015 2021-10-19

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

