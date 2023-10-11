u-blox AG: u-blox reports first nine months 2023 revenue of CHF 436 million

u-blox AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
u-blox reports first nine months 2023 revenue of CHF 436 million
Thalwil, Switzerland – 11 October 2023 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its preliminary (unaudited) revenues for the first nine months of 2023 ending 30 September.
u-blox generated revenues of CHF 436 million in the nine months of 2023, compared to
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated, “As previously indicated, after two years of strong double-digit growth, revenues in all regions and markets were lower in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting mainly higher inventory levels at our customers in a weak market environment. Our expectations for 2023 remain unchanged with an improvement in Q4 2023 over Q3. I remain very confident about u-blox’s long-term outlook and growth trajectory, thanks to our strong structural growth drivers in automotive and industrial target applications.”
Operational highlights
Automotive
Industrial
Conference call
u-blox will hold a brief Q&A session to discuss its nine months 2023 revenues today, October 11, 2023, at 14:00 CET. For registering to the conference call, please click here.
About u-blox
u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.
(www.ublox.com)
1745583 11-Oct-2023 CET/CEST