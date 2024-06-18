u-blox empowers global connectivity with new ultra-compact LTE Cat 1bis cellular modules

The LEXI-R10 series, the world’s smallest LTE Cat 1bis module, now includes a global variant for worldwide connectivity. The new SARA-R10 series offers an easy migration path from legacy 2G/3G designs and introduces a combo variant with features for comprehensive indoor/outdoor tracking.

Thalwil, Switzerland – June 18, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announces an expansion to its range of R10 products for the fast-growing LTE Cat 1bis cellular connectivity market. Predicted by analyst firm Techno Systems Research Co., Ltd to account for 43.6% of all non-handset cellular devices by 2029, LTE Cat 1bis is expected to be the best-selling cellular technology for IoT for the next four to five years. The new modules serve the IoT and users migrating from legacy 2G/3G cellular connectivity.

The new u-bloxLEXI-R10 Global provides an ultra-compact 16 x16mm LTE Cat 1bis solution that can be used worldwide in size-constrained IoT applications such as people or pet trackers and wearables. The LEXI-R10 Global is the world’s smallest single-mode LTE Cat 1bis module with indoor location and a US MNO certified core.

The new SARA-R10 series brings the same capabilities as the LEXI-R10 Global to u-blox’s popular SARA form factor. With 2G and 3G sunsets continuing globally, it offers product designers using 2G and 3G u-blox SARA modules a straightforward upgrade path to 4G LTE.

One of the variants is the SARA-R10M10, the world’s smallest LTE Cat 1bis module with embedded GNSS capable of concurrent communication and tracking. It is ideal for applications that demand continuous connectivity and indoor and outdoor positioning, thanks to the blend of GNSS, Wi-Fi scan and global LTE coverage.

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.

