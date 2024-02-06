u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity









Thalwil, Switzerland – February 6, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two new LTE-M cellular module series, the SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52. These modules, designed for industrial applications, are based on the u-blox UBX-R52 cellular chip and are tailored for integrated and concurrent positioning and wireless communication needs. Typical IoT use cases include fixed and mobile applications.

A set of new features embedded within the u-blox UBX-R52 chip will allow users to dispense with additional components to design their products. SpotNow is a new positioning feature unique to u-blox, which provides position data with a 10 m accuracy within a couple of seconds. It is meant for occasional tracking applications such as recycling waste dumpsters, elderly trackers, or cleaning machines. The uCPU feature allows users to run their own software within the chip without using an external MCU. The uSCM (Smart Connection Manager), on the other hand, is designed for automatic connectivity management to achieve either best performance or lowest power consumption, for example when a connection is lost and needs to be re-established.

The new u-blox R52 series also introduces a new combo module designed to offer simultaneous GNSS and cellular connectivity – an important attribute for applications requiring continuous or cyclic tracking. The u-blox SARA-R520M10 combo module comes equipped with an integrated u-blox M10 GNSS receiver and ensures concurrent tracking with low-power consumption, better TTFF, and improved RF sensitivity. It is tailored for users who seek the simplicity of a pre-integrated cellular and GNSS solution.

Many LTE-M modules only offer an RF output power of 20-21 dBm, whereas the new R52 series offers 23 dBm, ensuring stable connectivity in challenging coverage conditions. The LEXI-R52 provides the same features as the SARA-R52, but in a smaller form factor (16 x 16 x 2 mm), ideal for ultra-small applications like wearables.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us onFacebook,LinkedIn, Twitter@ublox, Instagram, and YouTube

u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com