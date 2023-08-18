u-blox AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
u-blox reports first half 2023 results with double-digit revenue growth
Thalwil, Switzerland – 18 August 2023 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its financial results for the first half-year (H1) ended 30 June 2023.
u-blox achieved strong results in the first half of 2023, with double-digit revenue growth compared to H1 2022. Revenues grew by 15.0% at constant currencies, mostly driven by volume growth in its focus markets of automotive and industrial applications. EBITDA (adjusted) reached CHF 84.0 million, EBIT (adjusted) increased by 7.5% to CHF 61.7 million and net profit amounted to CHF 48.3 million in the period.
After a strong up-cycle, u-blox revises its full-year 2023 guidance, reflecting unfavorable developments in foreign exchange (FX) rates and overstocking by customers as a result of the supply constraints in 2022. Revenues and profitability are thus expected to be negatively impacted in the third quarter (Q3) with an improvement in Q4 2023. As a result, for the full-year u-blox now expects revenues to develop between -6% to 0% and profitability margins in the range of 18-22% for adjusted EBITDA and 10-14% for adjusted EBIT.
Stephan Zizala, u-blox’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with our strong first half-year results. We grew revenues by double digits on top of an exceptional growth realized in the first half of last year. We also achieved good profitability with an EBIT margin of 18.6% in line with the guidance initially provided for 2023.
In a softening macro-economic and global semiconductor market environment, our orderbook for the second half of 2023 developed more slowly than initially anticipated. Mainly due to unfavorable FX rates and overstocking, we expect Q3 revenues and profitability to be weak, with an improvement in Q4.
While we must deal with cycle adaptation, I remain very confident about u-blox’s long-term outlook and growth trajectory thanks to our strong structural growth drivers in automotive and industrial target applications. We are winning important new projects at leading customers. A large design-win for automated driving ramping in 2026 and an innovative approach for satellite IoT connectivity are testimony to these future development prospects.”
H1 2023 operational highlights
Automotive
Industrial
Financial overview
In the first half of 2023, u-blox generated revenues of CHF 332.3 million, an EBIT (adjusted) of
Revenues by region
Revenues by market
Gross profit (adjusted) increased by 8.2% to CHF 155.6 million in the first half of 2023 from CHF 143.8 million in the same period in 2022. The respective gross profit margin (adjusted) amounted to 46.8% (H1 2022: 48.9%), mainly due to product mix changes, while pricing deflation did not play a major role.
R&D expenses (adjusted) of CHF 59.9 million in the first six months of 2023 compare to CHF 52.6 million during the same period last year, an increase of 14.0%. As percentage of revenue, they stood at 18.0%, 20 basis points higher than in H1 2022, due to a lower average capitalization rate in the period.
Sales, General and Administration expenses adjusted (SG&A adjusted) of CHF 34.0 million in H1 2023 were flat in absolute terms (CHF 33.8 million in H1 2022). As percentage of revenues, SG&A (adjusted) reduced significantly to 10.2% from 11.5% in the prior year period. The reduction reflects u-blox’s operational leverage capabilities following revenue growth in addition to lower personnel expenses related to variable compensation.
Net finance results (adjusted) in the first half of 2023 amounted to CHF -3.9 million after CHF +2.4 million in H1 2022. Excluding FX effects, net finance costs (adjusted) remained practically stable at CHF -0.4 million in H1 2023 vs. CHF -0.7 million. FX results of CHF -3.4 million in the first six months of 2023 (realized: CHF -2.2 million; unrealized: CHF -1.2 million) compared to CHF +3.1 million in the same period last year (realized: CHF +2.0 million; unrealized: CHF +1.1 million).
Net profit (adjusted) increased to CHF 46.1 million as compared to CHF 48.3 million in the prior year period. Diluted EPS (adjusted) in H1 2023 amounted to CHF 6.67 per share compared to CHF 7.00 per share in H1 2022.
Cash Flow
Cash flow from operations came in at CHF 10.5 million in the first half of 2023, compared to CHF 30.4 million in H1 2022. Free cash flow was CHF -12.9 million in H1 2023 compared to CHF 6.6 million in the prior year period. Change in net working capital was CHF -67.0 million in H1 2023 vs. CHF -51.8 million in H1 2022. Income tax paid was CHF -3.6 million in H1 2023, from CHF +4.4 million received in the first half of 2022.
Capex in absolute terms of CHF 23.4 million in the first half of 2023 compares to CHF 24.4 million in H1 2022. As percentage of revenues, Capex reduced to 7.0% from 8.3% in H1 2022, reflecting a lower average R&D capitalization rate.
Balance Sheet
The net cash position on 30 June 2023 stood at CHF 54.6 million after dividend payment of CHF 14.2 million, repayment of the CHF 60 million bond in April 2023 and a subsequent drawn-down of a CHF 40 million short-term bank facility vs. CHF 77.8 million on 31 December 2022.
Outlook
u-blox revises its full-year guidance from March 2023, reflecting unfavorable developments in FX rates and overstocking of customers. While H1 still benefited from the strong order book at the beginning of the year, the reduction of lead times and more careful ordering to adjust to the overstocking effects are expected to negatively impact revenues in the third quarter (Q3) with an improvement in Q4 2023. Effects impacting profitability include lower operational leverage, inventory cost at higher FX rates and lower gross margin due to changes in product mix.
u-blox remains positive on its long-term development prospects. Demand and requirements for semiconductor solutions for automated and autonomous driving, asset tracking, healthcare offerings and industrial automation will grow significantly. Confirmed by our design wins, u-blox is well on track to grow with its positioning and wireless connectivity semiconductor solutions and services business.
Revised guidance
1) Exchange rate assumptions for 2023: USD: 0.98, EUR: 0.99, GBP: 1.18
2) Exchange rate assumptions for 2023: USD: 0.89, EUR: 0.97, GBP: 1.12
Key figures
For the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements and definitions of alternative performance indicators, please refer to our Half-year Report 2023.
For further information, please contact:
