u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
u-blox reports its first quarter 2024 trading update

24-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Revenue of CHF 56.0 million
  • Similar revenue decline in all regions and markets; decline stronger in the connectivity business
  • EBIT of CHF -20.4 million, EBIT (adjusted) of CHF -18.6 million
  • Q1 2024 expected to be the trough

Thalwil, Switzerland – 24 April 2024 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces its trading update for the first quarter of 2024.

u-blox generated revenue of CHF 56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to
CHF 165.8 million in the same period in 2023. Revenue in constant exchange rates declined by -63.9% and the effect of foreign exchange rates was -2.3%. The weak performance is mainly due to high inventory levels at customers, which was accentuated by contractual deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue declined similarly in all regions and markets, while more pronounced in the connectivity business.

EBIT, on an IFRS basis, declined to CHF -20.4 million from CHF 28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The respective EBIT margin declined to -36.4% from 17.0% one year earlier. EBIT (adjusted) declined to CHF -18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to CHF 29.8 million one year earlier. The respective EBIT margin (adjusted) declined to -33.2% from 18.0% one year earlier. The decline reflects the lower operational leverage following the decline in revenue.

Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented, “The results achieved in the first quarter of 2024 were weak as expected. Our view for 2024 is unchanged: based on our experience and input from customers, we expect a sequential recovery over the next quarters.”


Outlook
u-blox’s expectations for 2024 are unchanged. u-blox expects results to have reached the trough in the first quarter 2024 and expects an improvement over the course of 2024, as customers digest the overstock built-up in 2023. At this stage, order levels are still low and are expected to increase in the next quarters.

u-blox remains positive on its long-term development prospects. Demand and requirements for semiconductor solutions for automated and autonomous driving, asset tracking, healthcare offerings, and industrial automation will grow significantly. As confirmed by our design wins, u-blox is well on track to profitably grow with its positioning and wireless connectivity semiconductor solutions and services business.
 

Guidance for Q2 2024
u-blox expects revenue of CHF 55-65 million and EBIT margin (adjusted) of -35% to -25% in
Q2 2024.
 

Conference call
u-blox will hold a brief Q&A session to discuss its first quarter 2024 trading update today, April 24, 2024, at 14:00 CET. For registering to the conference call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rafael Duarte
Phone: +41 43 547 0693
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com

Media
Natacha Seitz
Phone: +41 76 436 07 88
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

Sustainability
Gitte Jensen
Phone: +41 44 722 74 86
gitte.jensen@u-blox.com

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. </span></span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span><span>Join us on social media - <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdhVOc2eQb2mqahipcYmPmBb7bOmPaYiQnh6qck05nkiN8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>X</span>, <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8Hdh/RmheLbhf7mBiqm95BbOABnhZLc2aQnB6pckaobBaO8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>Facebook</span>, <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdhmLm9A9bkiQaOeNah0Bc2f5b9xomh3obYmOch0BaBiO8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>YouTube</span>, <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdheOb9iqn9xoaY3pn9nAbh8Bap6oa9xQmhA/chn9akj78B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>LinkedIn</span> and <span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8Hdk6NaOZLmhmpmheNmBiRn2aOaYxqm9yAcYVMbhA9b9/P8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>Instagram</span>. (<span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdhaNb9A5b2ZRnYiPa20/aOZLakb5b90/bBn7akaqaYy98B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqcYxOaOxBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '46509771');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'>www.u-blox.com</span>)</span></span></span></p></div><div id="659674b5-20c0-4d22-b2be-693ddaac8fa2" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Disclaimer</span><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange valign="top"> Switzerland</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> +41 44 722 74 44</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> +41 44 722 74 47</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> ir@u-blox.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> www.u-blox.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> CH0033361673</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> SIX Swiss Exchange</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> 1887337</td></tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/></tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" Chart u-blox Holding AG onchange="changeChart('chart_ta_366917','cycle',this.value)" id="bWCPer" class="ml-5 input"><option value="DAY" selected>Day</option><option value="WEEK">Week</option></select></div></div><div class="txt-align-center media media--43"><img id="chart_ta_366917" data-src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=366917&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width={width}&Height={height}&Cycle=DAY1&Duration={duration}&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=366917&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width=740&Height=360&Cycle=DAY1&Duration=8&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" data-cycle="DAY1" data-type="1" alt="Chart u-blox Holding AG" class="c-block media media--43 js-responsive-ta-chart content-loading" /></div><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/graphics/" class="c-bock Company Profile

U Blox Holding AG is a Switzerland-based semiconductor provider. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of the products and services of global positioning system (GPS) products. It offers a range of GPS positioning products, including GPS receiver chipsets, GPS receiver modules, GPS receiver boards, GPS smart antennas and GPS antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location based services, timing and surveying. The Company operates in two segments: GPS/wireless products, which is engaged in the development and sale of embedded GPS receivers and wireless modules; and wireless services, which is engaged in the provision of wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs, software, in-car and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems, among others. In August 2013, the Company opened an LTE Radio Frequency (RF) design center in Cork, Ireland. </div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5border-top txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Sector</div><a class="c-9 txt-align-right" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/technology/technology-equipment/?cf=RE5TcERETFFCcm9penNTQVNZK1dOc08zRXJEUTNPY3dvSk4yRzB1TjBvND0"> Semiconductors </a></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Calendar</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"><span class="bg-highlight">02:00am</span><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/calendar/"> - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update </a></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/company/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More about the company </a></div></div><div id="chart_right_ise_e_card" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_right_ise_e_card"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/finances/"> Income Statement Evolution </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_ise_a" class="chart chart--loading chart--h250 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEvoCptRes" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_ise_a","bLight":true,"codezb":366917,"companyName":"","period":"A"}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/finances/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More financial data </a></div></div><div id="ratings" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="ratings"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/ratings/"> Ratings for u-blox Holding AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Trading Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="30%" class="star star--size15"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Investor Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="32%" class="star star--size15"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> ESG Refinitiv </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><div class="esg-rank esg-rank--c txt-bold txt-align-center">C</div></div></div></div><div id="ratingslightChart" class="chart chart--loading chart--h320 js-highcharts-trigger" data-fct-name="drawGraphNotationSurperformanceLight" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"ratingslightChart","codezb":366917,"companyName":""}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/ratings/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">More Ratings</a></div></div><div id="consensusDetail" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="consensusDetail"></span><div class="card-header c-flex gbetween"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/consensus/"> Analysts' Consensus </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div class="txt-s1"><div class="txt-align-center mb-5 txt-s2">Sell<div class="consensus-gauge" title="Rate: 5.5 / 10"><img style="padding-left:50.5px;" src="/images/consensus_flch.gif" alt="Consensus"></div>Buy</div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c">Mean consensus</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">HOLD</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Number of Analysts</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">5</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Last Close Price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 79.4 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid border-top py-5"><div class="c">Average target price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 88.75 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c">Spread / Average Target</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation txt-align-center c-block " >+11.78%</span></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/consensus/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">Consensus</a></div></div><div id="chart_change_eps-cae" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_change_eps-cae"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title">EPS Revisions</h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_change_eps" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawEstimatesChangeChart" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_change_eps","codezb":366917,"companyName":"","type":"eps"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/revisions/"> Estimates Revisions </a></div></div><div id="qual_est_revq" class="card card--collapsible pos-next mb-15"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="qual_est_epsa"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title">Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise</h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_qual_est_ns_q" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEstimatesQuality" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_qual_est_ns_q","codezb":366917,"companyName":"","t":"ns","p":"Q"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/calendar/"> Company calendar </a></div></div><div id="competitors-list" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="competitors-list"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/technology/technology-equipment/?cf=RE5TcERETFFCcm9penNTQVNZK1dOdkJRdkZ5WnpraVdTNVNuSE9ieFVNND0"> Sector Other Semiconductors </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><table class="table table--bordered table--small table--fixed "><thead><tr ><th class="table-child--top" ></th><th class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" title="Change as of January 1"> 1st Jan change </th><th class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" title="Capitalization"> Capi. </th></tr></thead><tbody><tr class="referenceRow" ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__ch"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/" title="Stock u-blox Holding AG"> U-BLOX HOLDING AG </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="366917" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/U-BLOX-HOLDING-AG-366917/" title="Stock u-blox Holding AG"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock u-blox Holding AG" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="19843802" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="99.900000000001">-20.52%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 636M</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/NVIDIA-CORPORATION-57355629/" title="Stock NVIDIA Corporation"> NVIDIA CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="57355629" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/NVIDIA-CORPORATION-57355629/" title="Stock NVIDIA Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock NVIDIA Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="277381" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="495.22">+66.43%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 2,029B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__tw"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/TAIWAN-SEMICONDUCTOR-MANU-6492349/" title="Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited"> TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="6492349" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/TAIWAN-SEMICONDUCTOR-MANU-6492349/" title="Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="593">+27.15%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 600B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/BROADCOM-INC-42668543/" title="Stock Broadcom Inc."> BROADCOM INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="42668543" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/BROADCOM-INC-42668543/" title="Stock Broadcom Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Broadcom Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="30300105" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="1116.25">+11.87%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 579B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/AMD-ADVANCED-MICRO-DEVICE-19475876/" title="Stock AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)"> AMD (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES) </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="19475876" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/AMD-ADVANCED-MICRO-DEVICE-19475876/" title="Stock AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="252218" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="147.41">+3.28%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 246B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/QUALCOMM-INC-4897/" title="Stock Qualcomm, Inc."> QUALCOMM, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="4897" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/QUALCOMM-INC-4897/" title="Stock Qualcomm, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Qualcomm, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="281509" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="144.63">+11.57%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 180B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/TEXAS-INSTRUMENTS-INCORPO-9730651/" title="Stock Texas Instruments Incorporated"> TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="9730651" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/TEXAS-INSTRUMENTS-INCORPO-9730651/" title="Stock Texas Instruments Incorporated"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Texas Instruments Incorporated" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="1553860" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="170.46">-2.96%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 151B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/INTEL-CORPORATION-4829/" title="Stock Intel Corporation"> INTEL CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="4829" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/INTEL-CORPORATION-4829/" title="Stock Intel Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Intel Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="269226" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="50.25">-31.80%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 146B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/MICRON-TECHNOLOGY-INC-13639/" title="Stock Micron Technology, Inc."> MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="13639" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/MICRON-TECHNOLOGY-INC-13639/" title="Stock Micron Technology, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Micron Technology, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="274008" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="85.34">+31.79%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 125B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/ARM-HOLDINGS-PLC-159091235/" title="Stock Arm Holdings plc"> ARM HOLDINGS PLC </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="159091235" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/ARM-HOLDINGS-PLC-159091235/" title="Stock Arm Holdings plc"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" 