Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  U-blox Holding AG    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

u blox : ‑blox lanches first sstainability report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 11:30am EDT

The u‑blox Sustainability 5:

  • Business Ethics, Privacy and Security
  • Employees
  • Environmental Responsibility
  • Supply Chain Responsibility
  • Communities

This means we must do business with integrity, look after our employees and respect each other, tread lightly on the environment, contribute to the communities that host us, and ensure our supply chain partners do likewise. This means - sustainability forms an inherent part of our company culture with every decision we make - at all levels of the business.

Our inaugural Sustainability Report

It is with great pleasure that I present you with the first u‑blox Sustainability Report. It represents a key milestone in our company's journey as we introduce non-financial goals for environment, social and corporate governance (ESG). We outline the five pillars of our Sustainability Strategy, describe where we are today and share our key goals in each area. We will report back on our progress against these goals in future Sustainability Reports.

We are going further

Although sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do, we know there is much more we can accomplish, and together with our stakeholders, we are going further. Join us on our journey of discovery as we tap into our exponential potential towards a more sustainable world.

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 15:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about U-BLOX HOLDING AG
11:30aU BLOX : ‑blox lanches first sstainability report
PU
08/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Reprieve for Lyft and Uber, new developments in the vacc..
08/20U BLOX : ‑blox reports H1 2020 financial reslts
PU
08/20U BLOX : Half Year 1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
08/20U-BLOX AG : u-blox reports H1 2020 financial results
EQ
08/20U-BLOX AG : u-blox reports H1 2020 financial results
EQ
08/20U BLOX : ‑blox reports first half 2019 financial reslts
PU
07/10U-BLOX HOLDING AG : Capital return instalment
FA
07/09U-BLOX AG : u-blox partners with Cohda Wireless on next generation V2X solution
EQ
07/06U-BLOX AG : Nominal value repayment date postponed
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 351 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2020 -56,2 M -61,8 M -61,8 M
Net Debt 2020 7,66 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,47x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 359 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 080
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
u-blox Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 63,75 CHF
Last Close Price 51,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
André Müller Chairman
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Wyss Director, Head-Production & Logistics
Gina Aline Domanig Vice Chairman-Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-47.14%394
THALES-26.31%17 144
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.59.10%5 944
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY12.10%4 136
OHB SE-10.69%800
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.--.--%155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group