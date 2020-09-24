Log in
u-blox AG: u-blox and Sisvel sign intellectual property license agreement, litigation dismissed

09/24/2020

EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
u-blox AG: u-blox and Sisvel sign intellectual property license agreement, litigation dismissed

24.09.2020 / 09:00

Press Release
 

u-blox and Sisvel sign intellectual property license agreement, litigation dismissed
 

Thalwil, Switzerland - September 24, 2020 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non-exclusive, patent license agreement with Sisvel International S.A., 3G Licensing SA, Sisvel S.p.A., and Sisvel US Inc., world leaders in fostering innovation and managing intellectual property, covering the sale by u-blox AG (u-blox) of its 2G, 3G and 4G products for a defined term. Litigation between the two companies has been dismissed.
 

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)", said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we create value for our customers."
 

"We are pleased Sisvel was open to learn about the needs and realities of the IoT, M2M and automotive market segments u-blox serves, markets that are very different from traditional cellular handset markets," said Kent Baker, the Head of Licensing for u-blox AG's Cellular Communication Division. "Not all patent holders are willing to understand the demands of the non-handset market segments and then negotiate to reach agreement based on that understanding. Our discussions exemplified two companies' working to find mutually beneficial opportunities with an eye towards the future." David Muus, Program Manager of the Mobile Communication Program at Sisvel, added: "It is a welcome negotiation that turns a dispute into cooperation."
 

About u-blox

u?blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u?blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost?effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)
 

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
 

u?blox contact:
Kent Baker
Senior Principal, IP Strategy
Tel +1 (858) 847-9611
kent.baker@u-blox.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1135577

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1135577  24.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
