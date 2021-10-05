Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. U-blox Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

u blox : Facebook chooses u‑blox timing technology to speed up their data centers

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Facebook has open-sourced the design of their Time Card, which features the ultra-precise u‑blox ZED-F9T timing module, providing easy access to nanosecond-level timing.

Thalwil, Switzerland - October 5, 2021 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced that Facebook has chosen the u‑blox ZED-F9T global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver module for their timekeeping solution. By improving the synchronization of networked computers, Facebook's Time Card can significantly speed up the performance of their data centers and distributed databases.

By open-sourcing their designs, Facebook has bolstered the adoption of highly accurate timing solutions based on u‑blox technology. These solutions can easily be adopted by other industries requiring nanosecond-level timing, such as 5G cellular networks or smart power grids.

A better precise timing solution built on the ZED-F9T

Facebook set out to create a precise timing solution that reduces the computational overhead required when synchronizing the timing between different computers in a network. They used a u‑blox ZED-F9T multi-band GNSS receiver to sync up their solution with the highly accurate atomic clocks onboard dozens of orbiting GNSS satellites. To bridge possible gaps in GNSS coverage and keep clock drift to a minimum, the Time Card also contains a backup source of timing: a miniaturized atomic clock that is continuously synchronized with GNSS time.

Easy access to nanosecond-level timing accuracy

To maximize the impact of their solution, Facebook decided to open-source the design of their Time Card, which fits onto a PCIe form factor. As a result, anyone with experience working with microelectronics can turn any PC built on an x86 architecture and featuring a network interface controller into a nanosecond-level-accurate timing and synchronization solution.

Easy access to nanosecond-level timing accuracy - based on the u‑blox RCB-F9T timing board, which hosts the u‑blox ZED-F9T GNSS receiver - opens new avenues in industry segments that rely on highly synchronized signals, such as 5G network base stations that require tighter synchronization than those of previous generations. As power distribution networks become more complex to accommodate a growing share of decentralized renewable energy, they are becoming more reliant on reliable and accurate timing solutions. And following Facebook's example, data centers and computer networks will be able to modernize infrastructure management to speed up performance and reduce latencies.

Facebook has shared the GitHub repository including the specs, the schematics, the mechanics, the bill of material, and the source code in partnership with the Open Compute Project (OCP) under the Time Appliance Project (TAP): www.ocptap.com.

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u‑blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

[email protected]

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about U-BLOX HOLDING AG
04:04aU BLOX : Facebook chooses u‑blox timing technology to speed up their data centers
PU
03:51aFACEBOOK : Adopts U-blox's Timing Tech To Boost Data Centers' Speed
MT
03:01aU-BLOX AG : Facebook chooses u-blox timing technology to speed up their data centers
DJ
09/29U BLOX : ‑blox Recognized by TIBCO with 2021 ISV Partner of the Year Award
PU
09/29U-BLOX AG : u-blox Recognized by TIBCO with 2021 ISV Partner of the Year Award
DJ
09/02U BLOX : ‑blox lanches -center 2, the next generation of the poplar GPS evalation so..
PU
09/02U-BLOX AG : u-blox launches u-center 2, the next generation of the popular GPS evaluation ..
DJ
09/02U-blox Holding AG Launches U-Center 2, the Next Generation of the Popular Gps Evaluatio..
CI
08/31U BLOX : SIX Exchange Regulation Fines U-Blox For Reporting Violations
MT
08/27ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cummins, Dollar Tree, Five Below, HP, Workday...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U-BLOX HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 387 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2021 11,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 29,4 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 404 M 437 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 123
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
u-blox Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,25 CHF
Average target price 61,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
André Müller Chairman
Jean-Pierre Wyss Director, Head-Production & Logistics
Gina Aline Domanig Vice Chairman-Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-1.02%437
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%530 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.18%492 511
INTEL CORPORATION7.33%216 928
BROADCOM INC.8.70%195 909
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.07%175 779