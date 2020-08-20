u blox : Half Year 1 2020 Results Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.
u-blox Holding AG
Agenda
Financial results H1 2020
Highlights H1 2020
Business review
Strategy
Outlook
Q&A
u-blox Holding AG
Half year 2020: Summary financial results
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change 2020
IFRS
adjusted1
adjusted1
to 2019
(CHF millions, except EPS and margins)
reported
Revenue
174.0m
174.0m
190.6m
-8.7%
(at constant exchange rates)
( -5.6% )
Gross Profit
79.0m
79.4m
86.1m
-7.8%
Gross margin (%)
45.4%
45.6%
45.2%
EBITDA
19.9m
24.1m
32.7m
-26.3%
EBITDA margin (%)
11.4%
13.9%
17.2%
Operating Profit (EBIT )
-65.8m
13.2m
19.7m
-32.7%
EBIT margin (%)
-37.8%
7.6%
10.3%
Net Profit
-60.0m
4.7m
13.6m
-65.7%
Cash Flow from operating activities
13.9m
13.9m
33.1m
-58.2%
Free Cash Flow
-21.9m
-21.9m
0.5m
n/a
EPS in CHF, fully diluted
(8.64)
0.67
1.96
Excl. Share-based payments, impacts based on IAS-19, amortization of intangible assets acquired, impairments and non-recurring expenses
Impairment charge of CHF 74.1m due to refocusing of R&D programs and market delays in automotive. Actual product offering unaffected.
u-blox Holding AG
Revenue and EBITDA
Comments
H1 2020 revenue below previous year (-8.7% compared to H1 2019)
Negative currency impact on revenues at H1 2019 rates: -3.1%
EBITDA (adjusted) margin of 13.9%
Revenue and EBITDA (adjusted)
(million CHF)
450
403.7
393.3
385.1
400
350
300
250
200
199.0
190.6
174.0
150
100
97.8
81.2
71.7
50
45.1
32.7
24.1
0
2019
H1.18
H1.19
H1.20
2017
2018
Revenue
EBITDA (adjusted)
u-blox Holding AG
Revenues by geography
Comments
APAC revenue slightly decreased by -2%
Strong continued business in China and Korea
Negative impact by COVID-19 on automotive and telematics applications
EMEA revenue decreased by -16%
Increased demand for smart city, driver assistance and point-of-sale applications
Decline in automotive and micro mobility
Americas revenue decreased by -14%
Growth with industrial automation and fitness
Reduced demand for fleet management and consumer applications
Revenue
( CH F m illio ns)
190.6
174.0
71.5
37%
70.1
40%
62.5
33%
55.0
32%
56.6
48.9
30%
28%
H 1 . 1 9
H 1 . 2 0
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Note: based on reporting area
u-blox Holding AG
Market trends
Comments
In absolute terms:
Industrial markets stable
Infrastructure
Automation
Automotive market declined
In-carnavigation
In-carconnectivity
Consumer markets declined
Most applications with exception of fitness
u-blox Holding AG
Revenue split per market
H1 2020
5.5%
H1 2019
23.8%
4.8%
30.0%
63.4%
57.5%
7.3%
7.7%
Industrial
Consumer
Automotive
Not assigned
Note: Estimate
Shipments and ASP development
CommentsModules
GNSS chips
Revenue
Module business slight increase with decline in ASP due to product mix
Major volume of chipset sales with u-blox 8/M8
Decline in overall chipset volume due to decline in consumer and automotive markets, and lower ASP
(million units)
40
30
20
1.9%
10
0
2017
2018
2019
H1.18 H1.19 H1.20
Shipments modules
ASP
(CHF)(million units)
(CHF)
(million CHF)
10.
80
2.50
450
403.7
393.3
70
400
385.1
60
2.00
350
9.00
25%
24%
24%
50
1.50
300
250
8.00
40
200
199.0
190.6
-16.4%
174.0
30
1.00
24%
25%
150
20%
72%
74%
74%
7.00
20
0.50
100
73%
75%
79%
10
50
6.00
0
0.00
0
2017
2018
2019
H1.18 H1.19 H1.20
2017
2018
2019
H1.18 H1.19 H1.20
u-blox 5
u-blox 6
Modules
Chips
Other
u-blox 7
u-blox 8/M8
u-blox 9
ASP
u-blox Holding AG
Gross profit
Comments
Gross profit (adjusted) of CHF 79.4m
Gross profit margin (adjusted) slightly higher than H1 2019
H1 2020 margin reflects positive impacts from product mix
Gross profit (adjusted)
Gross profit margin (adjusted)
(million CHF)
(in % of revenue)
200
45.8%
45.2%
45.5%
47.2%
45.2%
45.6%
50%
180
160
40%
140
120
30%
100
184.8
177.9
175.1
80
20%
60
40
94.0
86.1
79.4
10%
20
0
2018
2019
H1.18
H1.19
H1.20
0%
2017
Gross Profit (adjusted)
% of revenue
u-blox Holding AG
Distribution & Marketing / Research & Development
Comments
D&M expenses (adjusted)
R&D expenses (adjusted)
D&M expenses (adjusted) profit from cost savings in H1_2020
R&D expenses (adjusted) remain stable and R&D pipeline fully maintained
Reduced cash-out for R&D compared to H1 2019
(million CHF)
(in % of revenue)
40
8.8%
9.1%
8.9%
9.3%
9.1%
10.0%
35
8.4%
30
7.5%
25
20
34.0
34.8
35.2
5.0%
15
10
17.7
17.8
15.8
2.5%
5
0
0.0%
2017
2018
2019
H1.18
H1.19
H1.20
(million CHF)
(in % of revenue)
90
22.7%
25%
80
20.5%
20.9%
20%
70
17.2%
16.6%
60
14.5%
15%
50
40
78.9
10%
67.8
30
58.3
20
33.1
39.8
39.5
5%
10
0
0%
2017
2018
2019
H1.18
H1.19
H1.20
D&M (adjusted)
% of revenues
R&D expense (adjusted)
R&D expense % of revenues
u-blox Holding AG
Income statement
Adjusted and IFRS numbers
Comments
Adjustments are share-based payments of CHF 3.3m, pension impact of IAS-19 of CHF 1.0m, amortization of intangible assets acquired of CHF 0.6m and impairments of CHF 74.1m3
Financial costs consists primarily of foreign exchange losses, the interest for the two bonds, and the result of Sapcorda GmbH
For group adjustments corporate tax rate of 18.1% applied (H1 2019: 16.3%)
Impairment was caused by current market conditions mainly in automotive, changes in business plan expectations and refocusing of various programs. The company's existing lines of product offerings remain unaffected.
Jan-Jun 2020
Jan-Jun 2020
Jan-Jun 2019
Adjustments2)
(in CHF 000s)
(IFRS) % revenue
(adjusted) % revenue
(adjusted)
% revenue
Revenue
173'957
100.0%
173'957
100.0%
190'554
100.0%
Cost of sales
-94'927
-54.6%
362
-94'565
-54.4%
-104'466
-54.8%
Gross Profit
79'030
45.4%
362
79'392
45.6%
86'088
45.2%
Distribution and marketing expenses
-16'907
-9.7%
1'102
-15'805
-9.1%
-17'758
-9.3%
Research and development expenses
-115'483
-66.4%
76'001
-39'482
-22.7%
-39'777
-20.9%
General and administrative expenses
-12'935
-7.4%
1'562
-11'373
-6.5%
-10'255
-5.4%
Other income
505
0.3%
505
0.3%
1'368
0.7%
Operating Profit (EBIT)
-65'790
-37.8%
79'027
13'237
7.6%
19'666
10.3%
Finance income
87
0.1%
87
0.1%
1'762
0.9%
Finance costs
-3'533
-2.0%
-3'533
-2.0%
-3'157
-1.7%
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees,
net of taxes
-1'907
-1.1%
-1'907
-1.1%
-1'989
-1.0%
Profit before income tax (EBT)
-71'143
-40.9%
79'027
7'884
4.5%
16'282
8.5%
Income tax expense
11'121
6.4%
-14'328
-3'207
-1.8%
-2'645
-1.4%
Net Profit
-60'022
-34.5%
64'699
4'677
2.7%
13'637
7.2%
Minority interests
-69
0.0%
-69
0.0%
Net Profit, attributable to equity holders of the
parent
-59'953
-34.5%
4'746
2.7%
13'637
7.2%
Earnings per share in CHF
(8.64)
0.67
1.96
Diluted earnings per share in CHF
(8.64)
0.67
1.96
Operating Profit (EBIT)
-65'790
-37.8%
79'027
13'237
7.6%
19'666
10.3%
Depreciation and amortization
85'651
49.2%
-74'746
10'905
6.3%
13'072
6.9%
EBITDA 1)
19'861
11.4%
4'281
24'142
13.9%
32'738
17.2%
Management calculates EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by adding back depreciation and amortization to operating profit (EBIT), in each case determined in accordance with IFRS.
Adjustments are impacts of share based payments, Pension calculation according to IAS-19,Non-recurring expenses, impairments and amortization of intangible assets acquired
u-blox Holding AG
Statement of financial position
Comments
Strong financial position with a liquidity (incl. marketable securities) of CHF 100.6m (Dec. 2019: CHF 128.3m)
Inventory CHF 60.5m (Dec. 2019: CHF 51.6m) affected by sudden low demand due to COVID-19 situation
Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
-1'735
-481
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
100'105
120'975
19
u-blox Holding AG
Business update
u-blox Holding AG
Product launches H1 2020
Meeting our customers' needs for secure and simple cloud connectivity
Cellular
Short range radio
Positioning
Services
communication
communication
UBX-R5
VERA-P3
M9
UBX-R5LTE-M/NB-IoT
Brings easy access to V2X, an
M9 platform expanded with
chipset offers
essential enabler of increased
additional features. The
unprecedented wireless
safety, convenience, and
ultra-robust M9 technology
technology integration with
efficiency on the road.
platform will serve
built-inend-to-end security,
demanding automotive and
making it ideal for
high-end telematics
mission-critical or long life-
applications.
cycle IoT applications.
JODY-W3
Designed for the increasing
number of wireless high
speed connections that will
be required in vehicles.
Thingstream acquisition
Enables u-blox to expand ist services portfolio with the addition of a complete and comprehensive IoT connectivity solution for customers and accelerates path toward achieving unique silicon- to-cloud differentiation.
u-blox Holding AG
Customer relationships: greenTEG
Leverages u-blox connectivity to protect health and safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
CORE is a wearable for continuous and accurate core body temperature monitoring.
CORE communicates wirelessly using the u-bloxNINA-B306stand-alone Bluetooth 5 low energy module
Can be used to track users' wellness status as they return to the workplace from their homes, and alerts them when their core body temperature rises unexpectedly.
u-bloxBluetooth products dovetail to create pioneering monitoring capabilities
22
u-blox Holding AG
Customer relationships: WaterLink
Enable wireless mesh networking technology to cut water metering costs
u-blox'sNINA-B3stand-alone Bluetooth low energy modules and SARA-R410M- 02B LTE-M /NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular module for LPWA (low power wide area) applications are being used in a data logger for a smart water metering solution.
"The combination of scalable mesh IoT network software and robust hardware from u-blox enable us to simplify the installation of water meters and therefore cut the total cost of ownership
for customers."
George P Prencipe, Director of WaterSynergy
The robustness of the u-bloxNINA-B3 module design and software support makes integration simpler.
23
u-blox Holding AG
Strategy
u-blox Holding AG
Expanding content in automotive market
Improved functionality require more u-blox technology
Driver assistance system for a more comfortable drive
Hands-offsingle-lane driving capabilities
Assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways
Enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane
25
u-blox Holding AG
IoT Communication-as-a-Service
We solve the problems of complexity, cost and availability.
The complexity of IoT Connectivity solved by a
Simplifying cost of ownership by offering a
comprehensive end-to-end solution based on
product "as-a-Service" at predictable cost with
the industry standard MQTT.
on-demand scalability.
26 u-blox AG
u-blox strategic goal (with Thingstream)
Make wireless & location easy
Sensor
Data
Services
IoT Communication-as-a-Service
• Security
• Connectivity
• Location
Customer
Enterprise
Thingstream acquisition accelerates u-blox's path to sustainable silicon-to-cloud
differentiation
27
u-blox Holding AG
u-blox joined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem security
To enable a secure market, companies must take responsibility to embed security from the beginning and at every stage of the IoT value chain.
u-bloxjoined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem in February 2020
u-bloxwill help strengthen the security in IoT ecosystems using the company's LTE-M and NB-IoT chipsets with the implementation of a set of security features endorsed by the GSMA.
GSMA IoT ecoystem enables IoT device manufacturers and service providers to use a SIM as a robust and scalable hardware RoT to protect IoT data communications.
28
u-blox Holding AG
Outlook
u-blox Holding AG
Outlook 2020
Vast uncertainties - 2020 and mid-term guidance retracted
Continued COVID-19 impact in all regions
Business prediction difficult with respect to how quickly and strongly economies will recover
