U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/20 11:30:49 am
65.5 CHF   -1.58%
01:13pU BLOX : ‑blox reports H1 2020 financial reslts
PU
01:13pU BLOX : Half Year 1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
12:35pU-BLOX AG : u-blox reports H1 2020 financial results
EQ
u blox : Half Year 1 2020 Results Presentation

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

H1 2020 Results u-blox Holding AG

August 21, 2020

Thomas Seiler, CEO

Roland Jud, CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Should such risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation.

u-blox is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

u-blox Holding AG

Agenda

Financial results H1 2020

Highlights H1 2020

Business review

Strategy

Outlook

Q&A

3

u-blox Holding AG

Half year 2020: Summary financial results

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change 2020

IFRS

adjusted1

adjusted1

to 2019

(CHF millions, except EPS and margins)

reported

Revenue

174.0m

174.0m

190.6m

-8.7%

(at constant exchange rates)

( -5.6% )

Gross Profit

79.0m

79.4m

86.1m

-7.8%

Gross margin (%)

45.4%

45.6%

45.2%

EBITDA

19.9m

24.1m

32.7m

-26.3%

EBITDA margin (%)

11.4%

13.9%

17.2%

Operating Profit (EBIT )

-65.8m

13.2m

19.7m

-32.7%

EBIT margin (%)

-37.8%

7.6%

10.3%

Net Profit

-60.0m

4.7m

13.6m

-65.7%

Cash Flow from operating activities

13.9m

13.9m

33.1m

-58.2%

Free Cash Flow

-21.9m

-21.9m

0.5m

n/a

EPS in CHF, fully diluted

(8.64)

0.67

1.96

  1. Excl. Share-based payments, impacts based on IAS-19, amortization of intangible assets acquired, impairments and non-recurring expenses

4

u-blox Holding AG

Business and product highlights

  • Acquired IoT Communication-as-a-Service Provider Thingstream
    • Aligns with strategy to expand services portfolio and accelerates path to achieving silicon-to- cloud differentiation
    • Provides comprehensive, end-to-end solution for global IoT connectivity services using the industry standard MQTT protocol
  • Launched important new products across platform
    • R5 chipset certified by AT&T for LTE-M
    • Mesh technology for Bluetooth deployed in modules
    • VERA-P3V2X module for traffic safety applications
    • Global LPWA cellular module SARA-R422 with increased security and positioning features.
  • Continued investing in R&D - capacity maintained
  • OPEX cost saving initiated resulting in CHF 15m annual savings

5

u-blox Holding AG

Financial highlights

  • Financial results reflect impact of COVID-19
    • Total revenues of CHF 174.0m, a decline of -8.7%(-5.6% at constant exchange rates)
    • APAC revenues declined by -2% to CHF 70.1m
    • EMEA revenues declined by -16% to CHF 51.7m as the automotive markets shrunk
    • AMEC revenues decreased by -14% to CHF 48.9m as consumer and fleet management applications softened
  • Gross profit margins increased slightly driven by favorable product mix
  • EBITDA (adjusted) was CHF 24.1m, compared to CHF 32.7m last year
  • Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 13.9m in H1 2020, compared to CHF 33.1m last year
  • Free cash flow of CHF -21.9m (before acquisitions CHF -8.4m, H1 2019: CHF 3.9m)
  • Impairment charge of CHF 74.1m due to refocusing of R&D programs and market delays in automotive. Actual product offering unaffected.

6

u-blox Holding AG

Revenue and EBITDA

Comments

  • H1 2020 revenue below previous year (-8.7% compared to H1 2019)
  • Negative currency impact on revenues at H1 2019 rates: -3.1%
  • EBITDA (adjusted) margin of 13.9%

Revenue and EBITDA (adjusted)

(million CHF)

450

403.7

393.3

385.1

400

350

300

250

200

199.0

190.6

174.0

150

100

97.8

81.2

71.7

50

45.1

32.7

24.1

0

2019

H1.18

H1.19

H1.20

2017

2018

Revenue

EBITDA (adjusted)

7

u-blox Holding AG

Revenues by geography

Comments

  • APAC revenue slightly decreased by -2%
    • Strong continued business in China and Korea
    • Negative impact by COVID-19 on automotive and telematics applications
  • EMEA revenue decreased by -16%
    • Increased demand for smart city, driver assistance and point-of-sale applications
    • Decline in automotive and micro mobility
  • Americas revenue decreased by -14%
    • Growth with industrial automation and fitness
    • Reduced demand for fleet management and consumer applications

Revenue

( CH F m illio ns)

190.6

174.0

71.5

37%

70.1

40%

62.5

33%

55.0

32%

56.6

48.9

30%

28%

H 1 . 1 9

H 1 . 2 0

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Note: based on reporting area

8

u-blox Holding AG

Market trends

Comments

In absolute terms:

  • Industrial markets stable
    • Infrastructure
    • Automation
  • Automotive market declined
    • In-carnavigation
    • In-carconnectivity
  • Consumer markets declined
    • Most applications with exception of fitness

9

u-blox Holding AG

Revenue split per market

H1 2020

5.5%

H1 2019

23.8%

4.8%

30.0%

63.4%

57.5%

7.3%

7.7%

Industrial

Consumer

Automotive

Not assigned

Note: Estimate

Shipments and ASP development

CommentsModules

GNSS chips

Revenue

  • Module business slight increase with decline in ASP due to product mix
  • Major volume of chipset sales with u-blox 8/M8
  • Decline in overall chipset volume due to decline in consumer and automotive markets, and lower ASP

(million units)

40

30

20

1.9%

10

0

2017

2018

2019

H1.18 H1.19 H1.20

Shipments modules

ASP

(CHF)(million units)

(CHF)

(million CHF)

10.

80

2.50

450

403.7

393.3

70

400

385.1

60

2.00

350

9.00

25%

24%

24%

50

1.50

300

250

8.00

40

200

199.0

190.6

-16.4%

174.0

30

1.00

24%

25%

150

20%

72%

74%

74%

7.00

20

0.50

100

73%

75%

79%

10

50

6.00

0

0.00

0

2017

2018

2019

H1.18 H1.19 H1.20

2017

2018

2019

H1.18 H1.19 H1.20

u-blox 5

u-blox 6

Modules

Chips

Other

u-blox 7

u-blox 8/M8

u-blox 9

ASP

10

u-blox Holding AG

Gross profit

Comments

  • Gross profit (adjusted) of CHF 79.4m
  • Gross profit margin (adjusted) slightly higher than H1 2019
    • H1 2020 margin reflects positive impacts from product mix

Gross profit (adjusted)

Gross profit margin (adjusted)

(million CHF)

(in % of revenue)

200

45.8%

45.2%

45.5%

47.2%

45.2%

45.6%

50%

180

160

40%

140

120

30%

100

184.8

177.9

175.1

80

20%

60

40

94.0

86.1

79.4

10%

20

0

2018

2019

H1.18

H1.19

H1.20

0%

2017

Gross Profit (adjusted)

% of revenue

11

u-blox Holding AG

Distribution & Marketing / Research & Development

Comments

D&M expenses (adjusted)

R&D expenses (adjusted)

  • D&M expenses (adjusted) profit from cost savings in H1_2020
  • R&D expenses (adjusted) remain stable and R&D pipeline fully maintained
  • Reduced cash-out for R&D compared to H1 2019

(million CHF)

(in % of revenue)

40

8.8%

9.1%

8.9%

9.3%

9.1%

10.0%

35

8.4%

30

7.5%

25

20

34.0

34.8

35.2

5.0%

15

10

17.7

17.8

15.8

2.5%

5

0

0.0%

2017

2018

2019

H1.18

H1.19

H1.20

(million CHF)

(in % of revenue)

90

22.7%

25%

80

20.5%

20.9%

20%

70

17.2%

16.6%

60

14.5%

15%

50

40

78.9

10%

67.8

30

58.3

20

33.1

39.8

39.5

5%

10

0

0%

2017

2018

2019

H1.18

H1.19

H1.20

D&M (adjusted)

% of revenues

R&D expense (adjusted)

R&D expense % of revenues

12

u-blox Holding AG

Income statement

Adjusted and IFRS numbers

Comments

  • Adjustments are share-based payments of CHF 3.3m, pension impact of IAS-19 of CHF 1.0m, amortization of intangible assets acquired of CHF 0.6m and impairments of CHF 74.1m3
  • Financial costs consists primarily of foreign exchange losses, the interest for the two bonds, and the result of Sapcorda GmbH
  • For group adjustments corporate tax rate of 18.1% applied (H1 2019: 16.3%)
  1. Impairment was caused by current market conditions mainly in automotive, changes in business plan expectations and refocusing of various programs. The company's existing lines of product offerings remain unaffected.

Jan-Jun 2020

Jan-Jun 2020

Jan-Jun 2019

Adjustments2)

(in CHF 000s)

(IFRS) % revenue

(adjusted) % revenue

(adjusted)

% revenue

Revenue

173'957

100.0%

173'957

100.0%

190'554

100.0%

Cost of sales

-94'927

-54.6%

362

-94'565

-54.4%

-104'466

-54.8%

Gross Profit

79'030

45.4%

362

79'392

45.6%

86'088

45.2%

Distribution and marketing expenses

-16'907

-9.7%

1'102

-15'805

-9.1%

-17'758

-9.3%

Research and development expenses

-115'483

-66.4%

76'001

-39'482

-22.7%

-39'777

-20.9%

General and administrative expenses

-12'935

-7.4%

1'562

-11'373

-6.5%

-10'255

-5.4%

Other income

505

0.3%

505

0.3%

1'368

0.7%

Operating Profit (EBIT)

-65'790

-37.8%

79'027

13'237

7.6%

19'666

10.3%

Finance income

87

0.1%

87

0.1%

1'762

0.9%

Finance costs

-3'533

-2.0%

-3'533

-2.0%

-3'157

-1.7%

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees,

net of taxes

-1'907

-1.1%

-1'907

-1.1%

-1'989

-1.0%

Profit before income tax (EBT)

-71'143

-40.9%

79'027

7'884

4.5%

16'282

8.5%

Income tax expense

11'121

6.4%

-14'328

-3'207

-1.8%

-2'645

-1.4%

Net Profit

-60'022

-34.5%

64'699

4'677

2.7%

13'637

7.2%

Minority interests

-69

0.0%

-69

0.0%

Net Profit, attributable to equity holders of the

parent

-59'953

-34.5%

4'746

2.7%

13'637

7.2%

Earnings per share in CHF

(8.64)

0.67

1.96

Diluted earnings per share in CHF

(8.64)

0.67

1.96

Operating Profit (EBIT)

-65'790

-37.8%

79'027

13'237

7.6%

19'666

10.3%

Depreciation and amortization

85'651

49.2%

-74'746

10'905

6.3%

13'072

6.9%

EBITDA 1)

19'861

11.4%

4'281

24'142

13.9%

32'738

17.2%

  1. Management calculates EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by adding back depreciation and amortization to operating profit (EBIT), in each case determined in accordance with IFRS.
  2. Adjustments are impacts of share based payments, Pension calculation according to IAS-19,Non-recurring expenses, impairments and amortization of intangible assets acquired

13

u-blox Holding AG

Statement of financial position

Comments

  • Strong financial position with a liquidity (incl. marketable securities) of CHF 100.6m (Dec. 2019: CHF 128.3m)
  • Inventory CHF 60.5m (Dec. 2019: CHF 51.6m) affected by sudden low demand due to COVID-19 situation
  • Trade receivables CHF 39.1m (Dec. 2019: CHF 48.5m)
  • Capitalized R&D now CHF 140.2m (2019: CHF 199.9m).
    Amortization and Impairment of capitalized R&D: CHF 78.4m
  • Current liabilities contain trade payables of CHF 26.2m (Dec. 2019: CHF 25.4m) and bond repayable April 2021 of CHF_59.9m
  • Non-currentliabilities contain bond of CHF 60.7m, deferred tax liabilities CHF 9.0 m, employee benefits (IAS-19) CHF_25.1m, provisions CHF 10.7m

(million CHF)

(million CHF)

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

0

100

200

300

400

500

600

700

Fixed Assets

Inventory

Accounts Receivable

Other current assets

Cash (incl. marketable securities)

2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.2020

Short Term Debt

Long Term Debt

Shareholders' Equity

14

u-blox Holding AG

Global customer base

Comments

  • Wide spread across different applications and geographical regions
  • Strong and growing customer base, serving 7'600 customers worldwide in 2020 (2019: 7'200 customers)
  • Low customer dependency
    • 97 customers total 80% of revenue
    • Largest customer accounts for 8.7% of total revenue in H1 2020
  • 10 biggest customers account for 27.8% of total revenue in H1 2020

Number of customers totaling 80% of revenue

(# Customers)

120

100

80

60

104

108

104

97

94

  1. 84

0

2017

2018

2019

H1.18 H1.19 H1.20

15

u-blox Holding AG

Employment

Employee breakdown

(end of June 2020, FTE based)

Logistics,

admin

16%

(2019: 168)

169

Sales,

Total = 1'080 FTE

Research &

marketing,

174

development

(2019: 1'088 FTE)

support

737

68%

16%

(2019: 743)

(2019: 177)

Note: 75% of employees based outside Switzerland (spread across 18 countries)

Average number of employees (FTE based)

(Average FTE)

1200

1000

800

600

1'043

1'077

993

400

893

786

200

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1.20

Note: FTE = full time equivalent

16

u-blox Holding AG

Statement of financial position

Comments

  • Strong equity base maintained
  • Equity ratio of 54.2% (2019: 60.0%)
  • Treasury shares for option program CHF 32.0m (Dec. 2019: CHF 32.0m)
  • Equity ratio without treasury shares: 56.8% (2019: 62.1%)
  • Equity ratio without IFRS 16:
    56.4% (2019: 62.3%)
  • Minority interests of CHF 0.2m (2019: CHF 0.1m)

Total equity and equity ratio

(million CHF)

(% of total assets)

400

100%

350

90%

300

67.0%

80%

63.1%

70%

60.7%

60.0%

250

54.2%

60%

200

50%

319

349

351

40%

150

285

289

30%

100

20%

50

10%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1.20

Equity

Equity ratio

17

u-blox Holding AG

Segment information

IFRS numbers

Positioning and

Wireless services

Total segments

Non-allocated/

Group

wireless products

eliminations

January - June

January - June

January - June

January - June

January - June

(in CHF 000s)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue third parties

173'795

190'433

162

121

173'957

190'554

173'957

190'554

Revenue intragroup

16'519

15'871

16'519

15'871

-16'519

-15'871

0

0

Total revenue

173'795

190'433

16'681

15'992

190'476

206'425

-16'519

-15'871

173'957

190'554

EBITDA*)

18'336

25'933

1'525

3'137

19'861

29'070

19'861

29'070

Depreciation

-4'636

-4'945

-1'385

-1'570

-6'021

-6'515

-6'021

-6'515

Amortization

-5'144

-7'638

-382

-11

-5'526

-7'649

-5'526

-7'649

Impairment

-74'104

0

-74'104

0

-74'104

0

Operating profit (EBIT)

-65'548

13'350

-242

1'556

-65'790

14'906

0

0

-65'790

14'906

Finance income

87

1'762

87

1'762

Finance costs

-3'533

-3'157

-3'533

-3'157

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of taxes

-1'907

-1'989

-1'907

-1'989

EBT

-3'446

-1'395

-71'143

11'522

18

u-blox Holding AG

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Comments

  • Cash flow from operating activities negatively impacted by net working capital of CHF -5.8m (H1 2019: CHF 7.9m)
  • Maintained investment activities
  • Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions & participations in capital increase) CHF -8.4m (H1 2019: CHF 3.9m)
  • Acquisition of Thingstream of
    CHF_9.3m and further investment into JV Sapcorda and Tashang of CHF_4.2m (H1 2019: CHF 3.4m)

For the period ended

For the period ended

(in CHF 000s)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net Profit

-60'022

9'650

Depreciation & Amortization

85'651

14'164

Other non-cash transactions

3'312

2'547

Financial income & financial expense

5'353

3'384

Income tax expense

-11'121

1'872

Change in net working capital and provision

-5'825

7'900

Income tax paid

-3'493

-6'406

Net cash generated from operating activities

13'855

33'111

Net investment into property, plant and equipment

-2'855

-3'409

Net investment into intangibles

-19'855

-26'408

Net investments into financial assets

467

612

Acquisition of subsidiairies, net of cash acquired & participations

-13'518

-3'386

Net cash used in investing activities

-35'761

-32'591

Free Cash Flow (before Acquisition & participations

in capital increase)

-8'388

3'906

Free Cash Flow

-21'906

520

Proceeeds from issuance of ordinary shares

0

91

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

0

-11'077

Net proceeds from borrowings

1'076

0

Payment of lease liabilities

-2'313

-2'192

Purchase of treasury shares

0

0

Non-controlling interests

125

0

Interest paid

-2'566

-2'182

Net cash used in financing activities

-3'678

-15'360

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

-25'584

-14'840

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

127'424

136'296

Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents

-1'735

-481

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

100'105

120'975

19

u-blox Holding AG

Business update

20

u-blox Holding AG

Product launches H1 2020

Meeting our customers' needs for secure and simple cloud connectivity

Cellular

Short range radio

Positioning

Services

communication

communication

UBX-R5

VERA-P3

M9

UBX-R5LTE-M/NB-IoT

Brings easy access to V2X, an

M9 platform expanded with

chipset offers

essential enabler of increased

additional features. The

unprecedented wireless

safety, convenience, and

ultra-robust M9 technology

technology integration with

efficiency on the road.

platform will serve

built-inend-to-end security,

demanding automotive and

making it ideal for

high-end telematics

mission-critical or long life-

applications.

cycle IoT applications.

JODY-W3

Designed for the increasing

number of wireless high

speed connections that will

be required in vehicles.

Thingstream acquisition

Enables u-blox to expand ist services portfolio with the addition of a complete and comprehensive IoT connectivity solution for customers and accelerates path toward achieving unique silicon- to-cloud differentiation.

21

u-blox Holding AG

Customer relationships: greenTEG

Leverages u-blox connectivity to protect health and safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • CORE is a wearable for continuous and accurate core body temperature monitoring.
  • CORE communicates wirelessly using the u-bloxNINA-B306stand-alone Bluetooth 5 low energy module
  • Can be used to track users' wellness status as they return to the workplace from their homes, and alerts them when their core body temperature rises unexpectedly.
  • u-bloxBluetooth products dovetail to create pioneering monitoring capabilities

22

u-blox Holding AG

Customer relationships: WaterLink

Enable wireless mesh networking technology to cut water metering costs

  • u-blox'sNINA-B3stand-alone Bluetooth low energy modules and SARA-R410M- 02B LTE-M /NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular module for LPWA (low power wide area) applications are being used in a data logger for a smart water metering solution.
  • "The combination of scalable mesh IoT network software and robust hardware from u-blox enable us to simplify the installation of water meters and therefore cut the total cost of ownership

for customers."

George P Prencipe, Director of WaterSynergy

  • The robustness of the u-bloxNINA-B3 module design and software support makes integration simpler.

23

u-blox Holding AG

Strategy

24

u-blox Holding AG

Expanding content in automotive market

Improved functionality require more u-blox technology

  • Driver assistance system for a more comfortable drive
    • Hands-offsingle-lane driving capabilities
    • Assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways
    • Enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane

25

u-blox Holding AG

IoT Communication-as-a-Service

We solve the problems of complexity, cost and availability.

The complexity of IoT Connectivity solved by a

Simplifying cost of ownership by offering a

comprehensive end-to-end solution based on

product "as-a-Service" at predictable cost with

the industry standard MQTT.

on-demand scalability.

26 u-blox AG

u-blox strategic goal (with Thingstream)

Make wireless & location easy

Sensor

Data

Services

IoT Communication-as-a-Service

• Security

• Connectivity

• Location

Customer

Enterprise

Thingstream acquisition accelerates u-blox's path to sustainable silicon-to-cloud

differentiation

27

u-blox Holding AG

u-blox joined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem security

  • To enable a secure market, companies must take responsibility to embed security from the beginning and at every stage of the IoT value chain.
  • u-bloxjoined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem in February 2020
  • u-bloxwill help strengthen the security in IoT ecosystems using the company's LTE-M and NB-IoT chipsets with the implementation of a set of security features endorsed by the GSMA.
  • GSMA IoT ecoystem enables IoT device manufacturers and service providers to use a SIM as a robust and scalable hardware RoT to protect IoT data communications.

28

u-blox Holding AG

Outlook

29

u-blox Holding AG

Outlook 2020

Vast uncertainties - 2020 and mid-term guidance retracted

  • Continued COVID-19 impact in all regions
  • Business prediction difficult with respect to how quickly and strongly economies will recover
  • Strong underlying growth drivers remain
    • Content extension in automotive
    • Expansion of industrial IoT
    • Healthy ramp-up with new products

30

u-blox Holding AG

Upcoming events

Analyst day

25 November, 2020

• 2020 full year results

12 March, 2021

Annual general meeting

22 April, 2021

31

u-blox Holding AG

Thank you

for your attention

32

u-blox Holding AG

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:11:58 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 367 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2020 6,34 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
Net Debt 2020 21,6 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,9x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 462 M 507 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 66,00 CHF
Last Close Price 66,55 CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
André Müller Chairman
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Wyss Director, Head-Production & Logistics
Gina Aline Domanig Vice Chairman-Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-31.95%507
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.23%109 035
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.74%95 544
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.22%92 976
AIRBUS SE-46.16%65 505
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.85%56 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
