u blox : Half Year 1 2020 Results Presentation

Disclaimer This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Should such risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation. u-blox is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 u-blox Holding AG Agenda Financial results H1 2020 Highlights H1 2020 Business review Strategy Outlook Q&A 3 u-blox Holding AG Half year 2020: Summary financial results H1 2020 H1 2019 Change 2020 IFRS adjusted1 adjusted1 to 2019 (CHF millions, except EPS and margins) reported Revenue 174.0m 174.0m 190.6m -8.7% (at constant exchange rates) ( -5.6% ) Gross Profit 79.0m 79.4m 86.1m -7.8% Gross margin (%) 45.4% 45.6% 45.2% EBITDA 19.9m 24.1m 32.7m -26.3% EBITDA margin (%) 11.4% 13.9% 17.2% Operating Profit (EBIT ) -65.8m 13.2m 19.7m -32.7% EBIT margin (%) -37.8% 7.6% 10.3% Net Profit -60.0m 4.7m 13.6m -65.7% Cash Flow from operating activities 13.9m 13.9m 33.1m -58.2% Free Cash Flow -21.9m -21.9m 0.5m n/a EPS in CHF, fully diluted (8.64) 0.67 1.96 Excl. Share-based payments, impacts based on IAS-19, amortization of intangible assets acquired, impairments and non-recurring expenses 4 u-blox Holding AG Business and product highlights Acquired IoT Communication-as-a-Service Provider Thingstream

Communication-as-a-Service Provider Thingstream Aligns with strategy to expand services portfolio and accelerates path to achieving silicon-to- cloud differentiation Provides comprehensive, end-to-end solution for global IoT connectivity services using the industry standard MQTT protocol

Launched important new products across platform

R5 chipset certified by AT&T for LTE-M Mesh technology for Bluetooth deployed in modules VERA-P3 V2X module for traffic safety applications Global LPWA cellular module SARA-R422 with increased security and positioning features.

Continued investing in R&D - capacity maintained

OPEX cost saving initiated resulting in CHF 15m annual savings 5 u-blox Holding AG Financial highlights Financial results reflect impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Total revenues of CHF 174.0m, a decline of -8.7%(-5.6% at constant exchange rates) APAC revenues declined by -2% to CHF 70.1m EMEA revenues declined by -16% to CHF 51.7m as the automotive markets shrunk AMEC revenues decreased by -14% to CHF 48.9m as consumer and fleet management applications softened

Gross profit margins increased slightly driven by favorable product mix

EBITDA (adjusted) was CHF 24.1m, compared to CHF 32.7m last year

Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 13.9m in H1 2020, compared to CHF 33.1m last year

Free cash flow of CHF -21.9m (before acquisitions CHF -8.4m, H1 2019: CHF 3.9m)

-21.9m (before acquisitions CHF -8.4m, H1 2019: CHF 3.9m) Impairment charge of CHF 74.1m due to refocusing of R&D programs and market delays in automotive. Actual product offering unaffected. 6 u-blox Holding AG Revenue and EBITDA Comments H1 2020 revenue below previous year (-8.7% compared to H1 2019)

(-8.7% compared to H1 2019) Negative currency impact on revenues at H1 2019 rates: -3.1%

-3.1% EBITDA (adjusted) margin of 13.9% Revenue and EBITDA (adjusted) (million CHF) 450 403.7 393.3 385.1 400 350 300 250 200 199.0 190.6 174.0 150 100 97.8 81.2 71.7 50 45.1 32.7 24.1 0 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 2017 2018 Revenue EBITDA (adjusted) 7 u-blox Holding AG Revenues by geography Comments APAC revenue slightly decreased by -2%

-2% Strong continued business in China and Korea Negative impact by COVID-19 on automotive and telematics applications

EMEA revenue decreased by -16%

-16% Increased demand for smart city, driver assistance and point-of-sale applications Decline in automotive and micro mobility

Americas revenue decreased by -14%

-14% Growth with industrial automation and fitness Reduced demand for fleet management and consumer applications

Revenue ( CH F m illio ns) 190.6 174.0 71.5 37% 70.1 40% 62.5 33% 55.0 32% 56.6 48.9 30% 28% H 1 . 1 9 H 1 . 2 0 Americas EMEA APAC Note: based on reporting area 8 u-blox Holding AG Market trends Comments In absolute terms: Industrial markets stable

Infrastructure Automation

Automotive market declined

In-car navigation In-car connectivity

Consumer markets declined

Most applications with exception of fitness

9 u-blox Holding AG Revenue split per market H1 2020 5.5% H1 2019 23.8% 4.8% 30.0% 63.4% 57.5% 7.3% 7.7% Industrial Consumer Automotive Not assigned Note: Estimate Shipments and ASP development CommentsModules GNSS chips Revenue Module business slight increase with decline in ASP due to product mix

Major volume of chipset sales with u-blox 8/M8

u-blox 8/M8 Decline in overall chipset volume due to decline in consumer and automotive markets, and lower ASP (million units) 40 30 20 1.9% 10 0 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 Shipments modules ASP (CHF)(million units) (CHF) (million CHF) 10. 80 2.50 450 403.7 393.3 70 400 385.1 60 2.00 350 9.00 25% 24% 24% 50 1.50 300 250 8.00 40 200 199.0 190.6 -16.4% 174.0 30 1.00 24% 25% 150 20% 72% 74% 74% 7.00 20 0.50 100 73% 75% 79% 10 50 6.00 0 0.00 0 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 u-blox 5 u-blox 6 Modules Chips Other u-blox 7 u-blox 8/M8 u-blox 9 ASP 10 u-blox Holding AG Gross profit Comments Gross profit (adjusted) of CHF 79.4m

Gross profit margin (adjusted) slightly higher than H1 2019

H1 2020 margin reflects positive impacts from product mix

Gross profit (adjusted) Gross profit margin (adjusted) (million CHF) (in % of revenue) 200 45.8% 45.2% 45.5% 47.2% 45.2% 45.6% 50% 180 160 40% 140 120 30% 100 184.8 177.9 175.1 80 20% 60 40 94.0 86.1 79.4 10% 20 0 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 0% 2017 Gross Profit (adjusted) % of revenue 11 u-blox Holding AG Distribution & Marketing / Research & Development Comments D&M expenses (adjusted) R&D expenses (adjusted) D&M expenses (adjusted) profit from cost savings in H1 _ 2020

2020 R&D expenses (adjusted) remain stable and R&D pipeline fully maintained

Reduced cash-out for R&D compared to H1 2019 (million CHF) (in % of revenue) 40 8.8% 9.1% 8.9% 9.3% 9.1% 10.0% 35 8.4% 30 7.5% 25 20 34.0 34.8 35.2 5.0% 15 10 17.7 17.8 15.8 2.5% 5 0 0.0% 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 (million CHF) (in % of revenue) 90 22.7% 25% 80 20.5% 20.9% 20% 70 17.2% 16.6% 60 14.5% 15% 50 40 78.9 10% 67.8 30 58.3 20 33.1 39.8 39.5 5% 10 0 0% 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 D&M (adjusted) % of revenues R&D expense (adjusted) R&D expense % of revenues 12 u-blox Holding AG Income statement Adjusted and IFRS numbers Comments Adjustments are share-based payments of CHF 3.3m, pension impact of IAS-19 of CHF 1.0m, amortization of intangible assets acquired of CHF 0.6m and impairments of CHF 74.1m 3

share-based payments of CHF 3.3m, pension impact of IAS-19 of CHF 1.0m, amortization of intangible assets acquired of CHF 0.6m and impairments of CHF 74.1m Financial costs consists primarily of foreign exchange losses, the interest for the two bonds, and the result of Sapcorda GmbH

For group adjustments corporate tax rate of 18.1% applied (H1 2019: 16.3%) Impairment was caused by current market conditions mainly in automotive, changes in business plan expectations and refocusing of various programs. The company's existing lines of product offerings remain unaffected. Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 Adjustments2) (in CHF 000s) (IFRS) % revenue (adjusted) % revenue (adjusted) % revenue Revenue 173'957 100.0% 173'957 100.0% 190'554 100.0% Cost of sales -94'927 -54.6% 362 -94'565 -54.4% -104'466 -54.8% Gross Profit 79'030 45.4% 362 79'392 45.6% 86'088 45.2% Distribution and marketing expenses -16'907 -9.7% 1'102 -15'805 -9.1% -17'758 -9.3% Research and development expenses -115'483 -66.4% 76'001 -39'482 -22.7% -39'777 -20.9% General and administrative expenses -12'935 -7.4% 1'562 -11'373 -6.5% -10'255 -5.4% Other income 505 0.3% 505 0.3% 1'368 0.7% Operating Profit (EBIT) -65'790 -37.8% 79'027 13'237 7.6% 19'666 10.3% Finance income 87 0.1% 87 0.1% 1'762 0.9% Finance costs -3'533 -2.0% -3'533 -2.0% -3'157 -1.7% Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of taxes -1'907 -1.1% -1'907 -1.1% -1'989 -1.0% Profit before income tax (EBT) -71'143 -40.9% 79'027 7'884 4.5% 16'282 8.5% Income tax expense 11'121 6.4% -14'328 -3'207 -1.8% -2'645 -1.4% Net Profit -60'022 -34.5% 64'699 4'677 2.7% 13'637 7.2% Minority interests -69 0.0% -69 0.0% Net Profit, attributable to equity holders of the parent -59'953 -34.5% 4'746 2.7% 13'637 7.2% Earnings per share in CHF (8.64) 0.67 1.96 Diluted earnings per share in CHF (8.64) 0.67 1.96 Operating Profit (EBIT) -65'790 -37.8% 79'027 13'237 7.6% 19'666 10.3% Depreciation and amortization 85'651 49.2% -74'746 10'905 6.3% 13'072 6.9% EBITDA 1) 19'861 11.4% 4'281 24'142 13.9% 32'738 17.2% Management calculates EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by adding back depreciation and amortization to operating profit (EBIT), in each case determined in accordance with IFRS. Adjustments are impacts of share based payments, Pension calculation according to IAS-19,Non-recurring expenses, impairments and amortization of intangible assets acquired 13 u-blox Holding AG Statement of financial position Comments Strong financial position with a liquidity (incl. marketable securities) of CHF 100.6m (Dec. 2019: CHF 128.3m)

Inventory CHF 60.5m (Dec. 2019: CHF 51.6m) affected by sudden low demand due to COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 situation Trade receivables CHF 39.1m (Dec. 2019: CHF 48.5m)

Capitalized R&D now CHF 140.2m (2019: CHF 199.9m).

Amortization and Impairment of capitalized R&D: CHF 78.4m

Amortization and Impairment of capitalized R&D: CHF 78.4m Current liabilities contain trade payables of CHF 26.2m (Dec. 2019: CHF 25.4m) and bond repayable April 2021 of CHF _ 59.9m

59.9m Non-current liabilities contain bond of CHF 60.7m, deferred tax liabilities CHF 9.0 m, employee benefits (IAS-19) CHF _ 25.1m, provisions CHF 10.7m (million CHF) (million CHF) 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Fixed Assets Inventory Accounts Receivable Other current assets Cash (incl. marketable securities) 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.2020 Short Term Debt Long Term Debt Shareholders' Equity 14 u-blox Holding AG Global customer base Comments Wide spread across different applications and geographical regions

Strong and growing customer base, serving 7'600 customers worldwide in 2020 (2019: 7'200 customers)

Low customer dependency

97 customers total 80% of revenue Largest customer accounts for 8.7% of total revenue in H1 2020

10 biggest customers account for 27.8% of total revenue in H1 2020 Number of customers totaling 80% of revenue (# Customers) 120 100 80 60 104 108 104 97 94 84 0 2017 2018 2019 H1.18 H1.19 H1.20 15 u-blox Holding AG Employment Employee breakdown (end of June 2020, FTE based) Logistics, admin 16% (2019: 168) 169 Sales, Total = 1'080 FTE Research & marketing, 174 development (2019: 1'088 FTE) support 737 68% 16% (2019: 743) (2019: 177) Note: 75% of employees based outside Switzerland (spread across 18 countries) Average number of employees (FTE based) (Average FTE) 1200 1000 800 600 1'043 1'077 993 400 893 786 200 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.20 Note: FTE = full time equivalent 16 u-blox Holding AG Statement of financial position Comments Strong equity base maintained

Equity ratio of 54.2% (2019: 60.0%)

Treasury shares for option program CHF 32.0m (Dec. 2019: CHF 32.0m)

Equity ratio without treasury shares: 56.8% (2019: 62.1%)

Equity ratio without IFRS 16:

56.4% (2019: 62.3%)

56.4% (2019: 62.3%) Minority interests of CHF 0.2m (2019: CHF 0.1m) Total equity and equity ratio (million CHF) (% of total assets) 400 100% 350 90% 300 67.0% 80% 63.1% 70% 60.7% 60.0% 250 54.2% 60% 200 50% 319 349 351 40% 150 285 289 30% 100 20% 50 10% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.20 Equity Equity ratio 17 u-blox Holding AG Segment information IFRS numbers Positioning and Wireless services Total segments Non-allocated/ Group wireless products eliminations January - June January - June January - June January - June January - June (in CHF 000s) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue third parties 173'795 190'433 162 121 173'957 190'554 173'957 190'554 Revenue intragroup 16'519 15'871 16'519 15'871 -16'519 -15'871 0 0 Total revenue 173'795 190'433 16'681 15'992 190'476 206'425 -16'519 -15'871 173'957 190'554 EBITDA*) 18'336 25'933 1'525 3'137 19'861 29'070 19'861 29'070 Depreciation -4'636 -4'945 -1'385 -1'570 -6'021 -6'515 -6'021 -6'515 Amortization -5'144 -7'638 -382 -11 -5'526 -7'649 -5'526 -7'649 Impairment -74'104 0 -74'104 0 -74'104 0 Operating profit (EBIT) -65'548 13'350 -242 1'556 -65'790 14'906 0 0 -65'790 14'906 Finance income 87 1'762 87 1'762 Finance costs -3'533 -3'157 -3'533 -3'157 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of taxes -1'907 -1'989 -1'907 -1'989 EBT -3'446 -1'395 -71'143 11'522 18 u-blox Holding AG Consolidated statement of cash flows Comments Cash flow from operating activities negatively impacted by net working capital of CHF -5.8m (H1 2019: CHF 7.9m)

-5.8m (H1 2019: CHF 7.9m) Maintained investment activities

Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions & participations in capital increase) CHF -8.4m (H1 2019: CHF 3.9m)

-8.4m (H1 2019: CHF 3.9m) Acquisition of Thingstream of

CHF _ 9.3m and further investment into JV Sapcorda and Tashang of CHF _ 4.2m (H1 2019: CHF 3.4m) For the period ended For the period ended (in CHF 000s) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Profit -60'022 9'650 Depreciation & Amortization 85'651 14'164 Other non-cash transactions 3'312 2'547 Financial income & financial expense 5'353 3'384 Income tax expense -11'121 1'872 Change in net working capital and provision -5'825 7'900 Income tax paid -3'493 -6'406 Net cash generated from operating activities 13'855 33'111 Net investment into property, plant and equipment -2'855 -3'409 Net investment into intangibles -19'855 -26'408 Net investments into financial assets 467 612 Acquisition of subsidiairies, net of cash acquired & participations -13'518 -3'386 Net cash used in investing activities -35'761 -32'591 Free Cash Flow (before Acquisition & participations in capital increase) -8'388 3'906 Free Cash Flow -21'906 520 Proceeeds from issuance of ordinary shares 0 91 Dividends paid to owners of the parent 0 -11'077 Net proceeds from borrowings 1'076 0 Payment of lease liabilities -2'313 -2'192 Purchase of treasury shares 0 0 Non-controlling interests 125 0 Interest paid -2'566 -2'182 Net cash used in financing activities -3'678 -15'360 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents -25'584 -14'840 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 127'424 136'296 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents -1'735 -481 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 100'105 120'975 19 u-blox Holding AG Business update 20 u-blox Holding AG Product launches H1 2020 Meeting our customers' needs for secure and simple cloud connectivity Cellular Short range radio Positioning Services communication communication UBX-R5 VERA-P3 M9 UBX-R5LTE-M/NB-IoT Brings easy access to V2X, an M9 platform expanded with chipset offers essential enabler of increased additional features. The unprecedented wireless safety, convenience, and ultra-robust M9 technology technology integration with efficiency on the road. platform will serve built-inend-to-end security, demanding automotive and making it ideal for high-end telematics mission-critical or long life- applications. cycle IoT applications. JODY-W3 Designed for the increasing number of wireless high speed connections that will be required in vehicles. Thingstream acquisition Enables u-blox to expand ist services portfolio with the addition of a complete and comprehensive IoT connectivity solution for customers and accelerates path toward achieving unique silicon- to-cloud differentiation. 21 u-blox Holding AG Customer relationships: greenTEG Leverages u-blox connectivity to protect health and safety amid COVID-19 pandemic CORE is a wearable for continuous and accurate core body temperature monitoring.

CORE communicates wirelessly using the u-bloxNINA-B306stand-alone Bluetooth 5 low energy module

u-bloxNINA-B306stand-alone Bluetooth 5 low energy module Can be used to track users' wellness status as they return to the workplace from their homes, and alerts them when their core body temperature rises unexpectedly. u-blox Bluetooth products dovetail to create pioneering monitoring capabilities 22 u-blox Holding AG Customer relationships: WaterLink Enable wireless mesh networking technology to cut water metering costs u-blox's NINA-B3stand-alone Bluetooth low energy modules and SARA-R410M- 02B LTE-M /NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular module for LPWA (low power wide area) applications are being used in a data logger for a smart water metering solution.

NINA-B3stand-alone Bluetooth low energy modules and SARA-R410M- 02B LTE-M /NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular module for LPWA (low power wide area) applications are being used in a data logger for a smart water metering solution. "The combination of scalable mesh IoT network software and robust hardware from u-blox enable us to simplify the installation of water meters and therefore cut the total cost of ownership for customers." George P Prencipe, Director of WaterSynergy The robustness of the u-bloxNINA-B3 module design and software support makes integration simpler. 23 u-blox Holding AG Strategy 24 u-blox Holding AG Expanding content in automotive market Improved functionality require more u-blox technology Driver assistance system for a more comfortable drive

Hands-off single-lane driving capabilities Assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways Enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane

25 u-blox Holding AG IoT Communication-as-a-Service We solve the problems of complexity, cost and availability. The complexity of IoT Connectivity solved by a Simplifying cost of ownership by offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution based on product "as-a-Service" at predictable cost with the industry standard MQTT. on-demand scalability. 26 u-blox AG u-blox strategic goal (with Thingstream) Make wireless & location easy Sensor Data Services IoT Communication-as-a-Service • Security • Connectivity • Location Customer Enterprise Thingstream acquisition accelerates u-blox's path to sustainable silicon-to-cloud differentiation 27 u-blox Holding AG u-blox joined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem security To enable a secure market, companies must take responsibility to embed security from the beginning and at every stage of the IoT value chain.

u-blox joined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem in February 2020

joined the GSMA IoT Ecosystem in February 2020 u-blox will help strengthen the security in IoT ecosystems using the company's LTE-M and NB-IoT chipsets with the implementation of a set of security features endorsed by the GSMA.

will help strengthen the security in IoT ecosystems using the company's LTE-M and NB-IoT chipsets with the implementation of a set of security features endorsed by the GSMA. GSMA IoT ecoystem enables IoT device manufacturers and service providers to use a SIM as a robust and scalable hardware RoT to protect IoT data communications. 28 u-blox Holding AG Outlook 29 u-blox Holding AG Outlook 2020 Vast uncertainties - 2020 and mid-term guidance retracted Continued COVID-19 impact in all regions

COVID-19 impact in all regions Business prediction difficult with respect to how quickly and strongly economies will recover

Strong underlying growth drivers remain

Content extension in automotive Expansion of industrial IoT Healthy ramp-up with new products

30 u-blox Holding AG Upcoming events • Analyst day 25 November, 2020 • 2020 full year results 12 March, 2021 • Annual general meeting 22 April, 2021 31 u-blox Holding AG Thank you for your attention 32 u-blox Holding AG Attachments Original document

