u blox : Featuring up to three u‑blox ZED-F9P RTK GNSS receivers, ArduSimple's simpleRTK2B-SBC enables advanced centimeter-level GPS positioning applications

U-blox Holding AG

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
Featuring up to three u‑blox ZED-F9P RTK GNSS receivers, ArduSimple's simpleRTK2B-SBC enables advanced centimeter-level GPS positioning applications

04/07/2021 | 03:10am EDT
The 'simpleRTK2B-SBC' dramatically shortens the time required to develop centimeter-level positioning solutions, saving costs, enabling new business models, and bringing the technology to new audiences.

Thalwil, Switzerland - April 7, 2021 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, and ArduSimple, a Spanish company seeking to facilitate the adoption of centimeter-level global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology for mass-market applications, have announced their partnership in the development of the SimpleRTK2B single-board computer (SBC). The device, which is built around up to three u‑blox ZED-F9P high precision GNSS receivers, simplifies the development of centimeter-level positioning solutions supporting real time kinematics (RTK), making the technology accessible to broader audiences.

'With the release of ZED-F9P, u‑blox revolutionized the high precision positioning market by slashing the technology's cost of ownership. Since then, its use in applications such as precision farming and autonomous robots has increased strongly. Still, the technology's adoption continues to be held back by one key factor: its increased complexity compared to standard-precision positioning,' says Marc Castillo, Senior GNSS Consultant at ArduSimple.

The SimpleRTK2B-SBC was developed to address this challenge by making RTK technology as close to 'plug-and-play' as possible. In addition to working as a stand-alone solution, customers can program their own applications with the company's user-friendly microPython API.

'The SimpleRTK2B-SBC uniquely delivers easy mechanical integration with centimeter position on three axes (heading, pitch, and roll), outputting on NMEA, RTCM, RS232, and CANBus interfaces, via Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G/3G/4G communication, and offers configurable I/O, and an IMU. If your application uses any of these features and you want to reduce development time from two years to a few months, the SBC is your product,' says Castillo.

'ArduSimple is a perfect partner for u‑blox,' says Alex Candela, Area Sales Manager for France, at u‑blox. 'Their solutions help overcome barriers to access RTK technology, accelerating adoption by end-users, and stimulating the entire ecosystem - service providers, municipal authorities, and national agencies - to develop infrastructure such as networks of GNSS base stations that are required to expand service coverage and enable true mainstream adoption.'

The SimpleRTK2B-SBC is now available online for purchase, with global delivery in 2-4 days.

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services, and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u‑blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox, and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
[email protected]

About Ardusimple

ArduSimple develops user-friendly and affordable RTK receivers and tools for the evaluation of multiband GNSS technology, including real-time kinematic (RTK) functionality with centimeter-level accuracy, making GNSS RTK technology simple, affordable, and accessible to everyone. With a series of starter kits, tutorials, engineering services, and OEM products, ArduSimple allows their customers to:

  • Test the technology and believe it is possible to achieve centimeter-level precision at an affordable cost.
  • Accelerate their projects and developments thanks to plug-and-play evaluation boards and starter kits.
  • Create products and solutions thanks to qualified support, turnkey services, and pre-configured OEM products.

ArduSimple media contact:
[email protected]

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
André Müller Chairman
Jean-Pierre Wyss Director, Head-Production & Logistics
Gina Aline Domanig Vice Chairman-Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG9.86%481
THALES16.48%21 946
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-7.76%3 531
HENSOLDT AG-6.24%1 620
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD11.31%1 298
OHB SE-8.03%730
