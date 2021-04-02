U City : Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce
(-Translation-)
Ref No. U.SET 007/2021
April 2, 2021
Subject: Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Reference is made to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on Wednesday March 31, 2021, where the meeting has resolved to approve the agenda items as follows:
Resolved to approve the increase of the Company's registered capital of THB 97,293,667,097.60 from the existing registered capital of THB 35,918,656,982.40 to THB 133,212,324,080.00 by issuing 28,998,307,450 newly issued preferred shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share, and 1,405,963,518 newly issued ordinary shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share; and
Resolved to approve the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital by canceling the existing wordings and replacing with the following wordings:
"Clause 4 Registered capital
133,212,324,080
Baht
(One hundred and thirty-three
billion, two hundred and twelve
million, three hundred and
twenty-four thousand and eighty
Baht)
Divided into
41,628,851,275
Shares
(Forty-one billion, six hundred
and twenty-eight million, eight
hundred and fifty-one thousand,
two hundred and seventy-five
shares)
Par value per share
3.20
Baht
(Three Baht Twenty Satang)
Divided into:
Ordinary shares
8,889,968,663
Shares
(Eight billion, eight hundred and
eighty-nine million, nine hundred
and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and sixty-three shares)
U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)
In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that on this day (April 2, 2021) the Company has duly registered the increase of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the reduction of the Company's registered capital with the department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce.
Please be informed accordingly,
Sincerely yours,
U City Public Company Limited
________________________________
(Ms. Soraya Satiangoset) Director
U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)