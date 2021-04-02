Log in
U CITY

(U)
U City : Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

04/02/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 007/2021

April 2, 2021

Subject: Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on Wednesday March 31, 2021, where the meeting has resolved to approve the agenda items as follows:

  1. Resolved to approve the increase of the Company's registered capital of THB 97,293,667,097.60 from the existing registered capital of THB 35,918,656,982.40 to THB 133,212,324,080.00 by issuing 28,998,307,450 newly issued preferred shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share, and 1,405,963,518 newly issued ordinary shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share; and
  2. Resolved to approve the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital by canceling the existing wordings and replacing with the following wordings:

"Clause 4 Registered capital

133,212,324,080

Baht

(One hundred and thirty-three

billion, two hundred and twelve

million, three hundred and

twenty-four thousand and eighty

Baht)

Divided into

41,628,851,275

Shares

(Forty-one billion, six hundred

and twenty-eight million, eight

hundred and fifty-one thousand,

two hundred and seventy-five

shares)

Par value per share

3.20

Baht

(Three Baht Twenty Satang)

Divided into:

Ordinary shares

8,889,968,663

Shares

(Eight billion, eight hundred and

eighty-nine million, nine hundred

and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and sixty-three shares)

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858 www.ucity.co.th

Preferred shares

32,738,882,612 Shares (Thirty-two billion, seven hundred

and thirty-eight million, eight

hundred and eighty-two thousand,

six hundred and twelve shares)"

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that on this day (April 2, 2021) the Company has duly registered the increase of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the reduction of the Company's registered capital with the department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

________________________________

(Ms. Soraya Satiangoset) Director

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858 www.ucity.co.th

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
