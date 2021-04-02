U City : Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 007/2021

April 2, 2021

Subject: Notification of the registration of capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on Wednesday March 31, 2021, where the meeting has resolved to approve the agenda items as follows:

Resolved to approve the increase of the Company's registered capital of THB 97,293,667,097.60 from the existing registered capital of THB 35,918,656,982.40 to THB 133,212,324,080.00 by issuing 28,998,307,450 newly issued preferred shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share, and 1,405,963,518 newly issued ordinary shares, with a par value of THB 3.20 per share; and Resolved to approve the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital by canceling the existing wordings and replacing with the following wordings:

"Clause 4 Registered capital 133,212,324,080 Baht (One hundred and thirty-three billion, two hundred and twelve million, three hundred and twenty-four thousand and eighty Baht) Divided into 41,628,851,275 Shares (Forty-one billion, six hundred and twenty-eight million, eight hundred and fifty-one thousand, two hundred and seventy-five shares) Par value per share 3.20 Baht (Three Baht Twenty Satang) Divided into: Ordinary shares 8,889,968,663 Shares (Eight billion, eight hundred and eighty-nine million, nine hundred

and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and sixty-three shares)

