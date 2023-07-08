U.H. Zaveri Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 31.41 million compared to INR 17.93 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 33.94 million compared to INR 17.93 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2.66 million compared to INR 1.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago.

