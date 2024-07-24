U-Haul® announced plans to utilize a newly developed property at 4658 Evora Road for the first U-Box® warehouse in Concord.

U-Box Moving & Storage of Concord will sit on 15.42 acres of land along the California Delta Highway less than a mile away from the Willow Pass Business Park. The property was purchased on July 1 and will be operational by fall 2024.

The expansive warehouse offers over 98,000 square feet of space for storing up to 5,000 portable storage containers. In addition to U-Box, plans call for truck and trailer sharing in the future.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our expansive new facility in Concord,” said Jerry Owen, U-Haul Company of East Bay president. “This marks a significant upgrade in our ability to serve our customers in the area, providing accessible storage and U-Box services locally. We look forward to meeting the needs of this important market more effectively than ever before.”

Owen plans to hire up to 10 Team Members to staff the new warehouse. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Concord community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Customers can find a full range of U-Haul products and services at 8000 San Leandro St. in Oakland, 18 miles away.

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity. This considerable space can store furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms (on average) to be shipped and stored safely inside each container. Customers can order as many containers as they need and only pay for what they use. U-Box containers can be stored on-site at U-Box warehouses across the country and delivered to customers doorstep when they are needed.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don’t need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company’s latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

