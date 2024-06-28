June 26, 2024
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
In tight markets, the consumer is thoughtful about trading their hard-earned dollars for value. Our level of service, our technology and our convenience must continue to improve to win customers.
Moving transactions lagged behind our expectations this fiscal year. Consumers generally moved shorter distances, resulting in fewer miles traveled per transaction. This behavior is consistent with previous periods of declining consumer confidence and economic uncertainty.
Higher costs are impacting all parts of our operation. Fleet prices have increased astronomically. We continue to work on our value proposition to encourage the customer to accept more of these cost increases.
Self-storage is very competitive. Current market conditions are not helping our long-term efforts to expand our footprint in underserved markets. This fiscal year, we added 5,500,000 net rentable square feet and now offer over one million storage units at locations across North America. U-Haul® is the only storage operator with operations serving customers in all 50 states and all Canadian provinces.
U-Box® remains integral to our strategy. We have shipped boxes to over 75 countries and every state and province.
Downloads of the U-Haul app have increased from 1.5 million to over 7 million. Since our relaunch, the U-Haul app has consistently ranked within the top twenty in the travel category of the Google Play and Apple App stores. It recently reached top five in both app rankings. This is requiring significant resources.
Mark Haydukovich, President of Oxford Life® since 1997, retired after 45 years of service. Mark remains on Oxford's Board. Oxford is in good hands with a tenured and capable team. Both Oxford and Repwest® Insurance are operating according to our plan.
My thanks to our customers, team members, U-Haul dealers, shareholders and lenders for your continued support.
Sincerely,
E.J. "Joe" Shoen
Chairman
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
Amounts in Millions, Except Share and Per Share Data
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Segment Results:
2024
2023
2022
Moving and Storage
Revenues
$5,294.9
$5,567.7
$5,398.3
Earnings from operations
before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
896.1
1,396.1
1,577.2
Property and Casualty Insurance
Revenues
123.1
103.5
115.0
Earnings from operations
62.5
36.6
49.8
Life Insurance
Revenues
219.2
206.1
238.8
Earnings from operations
20.2
14.4
20.6
Eliminations
Revenues
(11.5)
(12.6)
(12.4)
Earnings from operations
before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(1.0)
(1.5)
(1.5)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
5,625.7
5,864.7
5,739.7
Earnings from operations
977.8
1,445.6
1,646.1
Net Earnings Available to
Common Shareholders
$628.7
$924.5
$1,124.4
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding of
Common Stock, Basic and Diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
19,607,788
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share of
Common Stock
$3.04
$5.54
$7.08
Common Stock Dividends Paid or Accrued
$0.0
$19.6
$29.4
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding of Series N
Non-Voting Common Stock, Basic and Diluted
176,470,092
176,470,092
176,470,092
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share of
Series N Non-Voting Common Stock
$3.22
$4.62
$5.58
Series N Non-Voting Common Stock
Dividends Paid or Accrued
$31.8
$14.1
$0.0
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
$13,134.7
$11,350.1
$9,625.9
Total Assets
19,058.8
18,100.7
17,327.2
Notes, Loans and Finance Leases Payable, Net
6,271.4
6,108.0
6,022.5
Stockholders' Equity
7,172.4
6,504.2
5,897.2
Closing Common Stock Price Per Share
as of March 31*
$67.54
$59.65
$59.69
Closing Series N Non-Voting Common
Stock Price Per Share as of March 31*
$66.68
$51.85
$59.69
* Fiscal 2024 was as of March 28, 2024 because March 29 markets were closed, March 30 was a Saturday and March 31 was a Sunday.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Annual Report contains "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results of operations. We may make additional written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time in filings with the SEC or otherwise. We believe such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such statements may include, but are not limited to:
- the risk associated with COVID-19 or similar events on system members or customers;
- the impact of the economic environment on demand for our products and the cost and availability of debt and capital;
- estimates of capital expenditures;
- plans for future operations, products or services, financing needs, and strategies; our perceptions of our legal positions and anticipated outcomes of government investigations and pending litigation against us;
- liquidity and the availability of financial resources to meet our needs, goals and strategies;
- plans for new business, storage occupancy, growth rate assumptions, pricing, costs, and access to capital and leasing markets;
- the impact of our compliance with environmental laws and cleanup costs;
- our beliefs regarding our sustainability practices;
- our used vehicle disposition strategy;
- the sources and availability of funds for our rental equipment and self-storage expansion and replacement strategies and plans;
- our plan to expand our U-Haul® storage affiliate program;
- that additional leverage can be supported by our operations and business;
- the availability of alternative vehicle manufacturers;
- the availability and economics of electric vehicles for our rental fleet;
- our estimates of the residual values of our equipment fleet;
- our plans with respect to off-balance sheet arrangements;
- our plans to continue to invest in the U-Box® program;
- the impact of interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate changes on our operations;
- the sufficiency of our capital resources;
- the sufficiency of capital of our insurance subsidiaries;
- inflationary pressures that may challenge our ability to maintain or improve upon our operating margin;
- our belief that we have the financial resources needed to meet our business plans;
- our belief that we will maintain a high level of real estate capital expenditures in fiscal 2025;
- expectations regarding the potential impact to our information technology infrastructure and on our financial performance and business operations of technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including any related costs, fines or lawsuits, and our ability to continue ongoing operations and safeguard the integrity of our information technology infrastructure, data, and employee, customer and vendor information, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing;
- our ability to increase transaction volume and improve pricing, product, and utilization for self-moving equipment rentals;
- our ability to maintain or increase adequate levels of new investment for our truck fleet;
- our ability to complete current projects, increase occupancy in our existing portfolio of locations, and acquire new locations;
- our ability to expand our Life Insurance segment in the senior market;
- our ability to grow our agency force, expand our product offerings, and pursue business acquisition opportunities in our Life Insurance segment;
- our belief that fiscal 2025 investments will be funded largely through debt financing, external lease financing and cash from operations; and
- our plan to expand owned storage properties and our belief that such development projects will be funded through a combination of internally generated funds, corporate debt and with borrowings against existing properties as they operationally mature.
The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.
Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could significantly affect results include, without limitation, the risk factors enumerated below under the heading "Risk Factors" and other factors described in this Annual Report or the other documents we file with the SEC. These factors, the following disclosures, as well as other statements in this Annual Report and in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, could contribute to or cause such risks or uncertainties, or could cause our stock price to fluctuate dramatically. Consequently, the forward-looking statements should not be regarded as representations or warranties by us that such matters will be realized. We assume no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, unforeseen events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
PART I
Item 1. Business
Company Overview
We are North America's largest "do-it-yourself" moving and storage operator through our subsidiary U-Haul International, Inc. ("U-Haul").U-Haul is synonymous with "do-it-yourself" moving and storage and is a leader in supplying products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods. Our primary service objective is to "provide a better and better product and service to more and more people at a lower and lower cost." Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "U-Haul Holding Company," "Company," "we," "us," or "our" refer to U-Haul Holding Company, a Nevada corporation, and all of its legal subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis.
We were founded in 1945 as a sole proprietorship under the name "U-Haul Trailer Rental Company" and have rented trailers ever since. Starting in 1959, we rented trucks on a one-way and in-town basis exclusively through independent U- Haul® dealers. In 1973, we began developing our network of U-Haul® managed retail stores, through which we rent our trucks and trailers, self-storage units and portable moving and storage units and sell moving and self-storage products and services to complement our independent dealer network.
We rent our distinctive orange and white U-Haul® trucks and trailers, and orange door self-storage units, through a network of over 2,300 Company-operated retail moving stores and over 21,000 independent U-Haul® dealers. We also sell U-Haul® brand boxes, tape and other moving and self-storage products and services to "do-it-yourself" moving and storage customers at all of our distribution outlets and through our uhaul.com® website and mobile app.
We believe U-Haul® is the most convenient supplier of products and services addressing the needs of the United States and Canada's "do-it-yourself" moving and storage markets. Our broad geographic coverage throughout the United States and Canada and our extensive selection of U-Haul® brand moving equipment rentals, self-storage units, portable moving and storage units and related moving and storage products and services provide our customers with convenient "one-stop" shopping.
Since 1945, U-Haul® has incorporated sustainable practices into its everyday operations. We believe that our basic business premise of equipment sharing helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduces the inventory of total large capacity vehicles. We continue to look for ways to reduce waste within our business and are dedicated to manufacturing
reusable components and recyclable products. We believe that our commitment to sustainability, through our products and services and everyday operations has helped us to reduce our impact on the environment.
Through Repwest Insurance Company ("Repwest") and ARCOA Risk Retention Group ("ARCOA"), our property and casualty insurance subsidiaries, we manage the property, liability and related insurance claims processing for U-Haul®. Oxford Life Insurance Company ("Oxford"), our life insurance subsidiary, sells life insurance, Medicare supplement insurance, annuities and other related products to the senior market.
Available Information
U-Haul Holding CompanySM and U-Haul® are each incorporated in Nevada. The internet address for U-Haul is uhaul.com. On U-Haul Holding Company's investor relations website, investors.uhaul.com, we post the following filings as soon as practicable after they are electronically filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements related to meetings of our stockholders, and any amendments to those reports or statements filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. We also use our investor relations website as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. All such filings on our website are available free of charge. Additionally, you will find these materials on the SEC's website at sec.gov.
Products and Rental Equipment
Our customers are primarily "do-it-yourself" household movers. U-Haul® moving equipment is specifically designed, engineered and manufactured for the "do-it-yourself" household mover. These "do-it-yourself" movers include individuals and families moving their belongings from one home to another, college students moving their belongings, vacationers and sports enthusiasts needing extra space or having special towing needs, people trying to save on home furniture and home appliance delivery costs, and "do-it-yourself" home remodeling and gardening enthusiasts who need to transport materials.
As of March 31, 2024, our rental fleet consisted of approximately 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. This equipment and our U-Haul® brand of self-moving products and services are available through our network of managed retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. Independent U-Haul® dealers receive rental equipment from the Company, act as rental agents and are paid a commission based on gross revenues generated from their U-Haul® rentals.
Our rental truck chassis are engineered by domestic truck manufacturers. These chassis are joined with the U-Haul® designed and manufactured van boxes primarily at U-Haul® operated manufacturing and assembly facilities strategically located throughout the United States. U-Haul® rental trucks feature our proprietary Lowest DeckSM, which provides our customers with extra ease of loading. The loading ramps on our trucks are the widest in the industry, which reduces the effort needed to move belongings. Our trucks are fitted with convenient rub rails with tie downs on every interior wall. Our Gentle Ride SuspensionSM helps our customers safely move delicate and prized possessions. Also, the engineers at our U- Haul Technical Center determined that the softest ride in our trucks was at the front of the van box. Consequently, we designed the part of the van box that hangs over the front cab of the truck to be the location for our customers to place their most fragile items during their move. We call this area Mom's Attic®.
Our distinctive trailers are also manufactured at these same U-Haul® operated manufacturing and assembly facilities. These trailers are well suited to the low profile of many of today's newly manufactured automobiles, including electric vehicles. Our engineering staff is committed to making our trailers easy to tow, safe, aerodynamic and fuel efficient.
To provide our self-move customers with added value, our rental trucks and trailers are designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Many of our trucks are equipped with fuel economy gauges, another tool that assists our customers in conserving fuel. To help make our rental equipment more reliable, we routinely perform extensive preventive maintenance and repairs.
We also provide customers with equipment to transport their vehicles. We provide two towing options: auto transport, in which all four wheels are off the ground, and a tow dolly, in which the front wheels of the towed vehicle are off the ground.
To help our customers load their boxes and larger household appliances and furniture, we offer several accessory rental items. Our utility dolly has a lightweight design and is easy to maneuver. Another rental accessory is our four wheel dolly, which provides a large, flat surface for moving dressers, wall units, pianos and other large household items. U-Haul® appliance dollies provide the leverage needed to move refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers easily and safely. These utility, furniture and appliance dollies, along with the low decks and the wide loading ramps on U-Haul® trucks and trailers, are designed for easy loading and unloading of our customers' belongings.
The total package U-Haul® offers to the "do-it-yourself" household mover doesn't end with trucks, trailers and accessory rental items. Our moving supplies include a wide array of affordably priced U-Haul® brand boxes, tape and packing materials. We also provide specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tape, security locks, and packing supplies. U-Haul® brand boxes are specifically sized to make loading easier.
We estimate that U-Haul® is North America's largest seller and installer of hitches and towing systems. In addition to towing U-Haul® equipment, these hitching and towing systems can tow jet skis, motorcycles, boats, campers and toy haulers. Each year, millions of customers visit our locations for expertise on complete towing systems, trailer rentals and the latest in towing accessories.
U-Haul® has one of North America's largest propane refilling networks, with over 1,200 locations providing this convenient service. We employ trained, certified personnel to refill propane cylinders and alternative fuel vehicles. Our network of propane dispensing locations is one of the largest automobile alternative refueling networks in North America.
Our self-storage business was a natural outgrowth of our self-moving operations. Conveniently located U-Haul® self- storage rental facilities provide clean, dry and secure space for storage of household and commercial goods. Storage units range in size from 6 square feet to over 1,000 square feet. As of March 31, 2024, we operate 1,962 self-storage locations in the United States and Canada, with nearly 1,004,000 rentable storage units comprising 86.8 million square feet of rentable storage space. Our self-storage centers feature a wide array of security measures, ranging from electronic property access control gates to individually alarmed storage units. At many centers, we offer climate-controlled storage units to protect temperature sensitive goods.
Another extension of our strategy to make "do-it-yourself" moving and storage easier is our U-Box® program. A U-Box® portable moving and storage unit is delivered to a location of our customer's choosing either by the customers themselves through the use of a U-Box® trailer, with the assistance of our Moving Help® program, or by Company personnel. Once the U-Box® portable moving and storage unit is filled, it can be stored at the customer's location, or taken to one of our Company operated locations, a participating independent dealer, or moved to a location of the customer's choice.
Additionally, we offer moving and storage protection packages such as Safemove® and Safetow®. These programs provide moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection and medical and life insurance coverage. Safestor® provides protection for storage customers from loss on their goods in storage. Safestor Mobile® provides protection for customers' stored belongings when using our U-Box® portable moving and storage units. For our customers who desire additional coverage over and above the standard Safemove® protection, we also offer our Safemove Plus® product. This package provides the rental customer with a layer of primary liability protection.
We believe that through our website, uhaul.com, and the U-Haul® app, we have aggregated the largest network of customers and independent businesses in the self-moving and self-storage industry. In particular, our Moving Help® program connects "do-it-yourself" movers with thousands of independent service providers in the United States and Canada to assist our customers in packing, loading, unloading, cleaning and performing other services.
Through the U-Haul Storage Affiliates® program, independent storage businesses can join one of the world's largest self-storage reservation systems. Self-storage customers making a reservation through uhaul.com® or the U-Haul app can access all of the U-Haul® self-storage centers and all of our independent storage affiliate partners for even greater convenience to meet their self-storage needs. For the independent storage operator, our network gives them access to products and services allowing them to compete with larger operators more cost effectively.
We own numerous trademarks and service marks that contribute to the identity and recognition of our Company and its products and services. Certain of these marks are integral to the conduct of our business, a loss of any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business. We consider the trademark "U-Haul®" to be of material importance to our business in addition, but not limited to, the U.S. trademarks and service marks "AMERCO®", "U-Haul Holding CompanySM", "eMove®", "Gentle Ride SuspensionSM", "In-Town®", "Lowest DecksSM", "Moving made Easier®", "Make Moving Easier®", "Mom's Attic®", "Moving Help®", "Moving Helper®", "Safemove®", "Safemove Plus®", "Safestor®", "Safestor Mobile®", "Safetow®", "U-Box®", "uhaul.com®", "U-Haul Investors Club®", "U-Haul Truck Share®", "U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®", "collegeboxes®", "U-HaulReady-To-Go Box®", "U-Note®", "WebSelfStorage®", and "U-Haul SmartMobilityCenter®", among others, for use in connection with the moving and storage business.
Description of Operating and Reportable Segments
U-Haul Holding Company's three operating and reportable segments are:
- Moving and Storage, comprised of U-Haul Holding CompanySM, U-Haul®, and Amerco Real Estate Company ("Real Estate"), and the subsidiaries of U-Haul® and Real Estate,
- Property and Casualty Insurance, comprised of Repwest and its subsidiaries and ARCOA, and
- Life Insurance, comprised of Oxford and its subsidiaries.
Financial information for each of our operating and reportable segments is included in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements as part of Item 8: Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data, of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
