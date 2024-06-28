reusable components and recyclable products. We believe that our commitment to sustainability, through our products and services and everyday operations has helped us to reduce our impact on the environment.

Through Repwest Insurance Company ("Repwest") and ARCOA Risk Retention Group ("ARCOA"), our property and casualty insurance subsidiaries, we manage the property, liability and related insurance claims processing for U-Haul®. Oxford Life Insurance Company ("Oxford"), our life insurance subsidiary, sells life insurance, Medicare supplement insurance, annuities and other related products to the senior market.

Available Information

U-Haul Holding CompanySM and U-Haul® are each incorporated in Nevada. The internet address for U-Haul is uhaul.com. On U-Haul Holding Company's investor relations website, investors.uhaul.com, we post the following filings as soon as practicable after they are electronically filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements related to meetings of our stockholders, and any amendments to those reports or statements filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. We also use our investor relations website as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. All such filings on our website are available free of charge. Additionally, you will find these materials on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Products and Rental Equipment

Our customers are primarily "do-it-yourself" household movers. U-Haul® moving equipment is specifically designed, engineered and manufactured for the "do-it-yourself" household mover. These "do-it-yourself" movers include individuals and families moving their belongings from one home to another, college students moving their belongings, vacationers and sports enthusiasts needing extra space or having special towing needs, people trying to save on home furniture and home appliance delivery costs, and "do-it-yourself" home remodeling and gardening enthusiasts who need to transport materials.

As of March 31, 2024, our rental fleet consisted of approximately 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. This equipment and our U-Haul® brand of self-moving products and services are available through our network of managed retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. Independent U-Haul® dealers receive rental equipment from the Company, act as rental agents and are paid a commission based on gross revenues generated from their U-Haul® rentals.

Our rental truck chassis are engineered by domestic truck manufacturers. These chassis are joined with the U-Haul® designed and manufactured van boxes primarily at U-Haul® operated manufacturing and assembly facilities strategically located throughout the United States. U-Haul® rental trucks feature our proprietary Lowest DeckSM, which provides our customers with extra ease of loading. The loading ramps on our trucks are the widest in the industry, which reduces the effort needed to move belongings. Our trucks are fitted with convenient rub rails with tie downs on every interior wall. Our Gentle Ride SuspensionSM helps our customers safely move delicate and prized possessions. Also, the engineers at our U- Haul Technical Center determined that the softest ride in our trucks was at the front of the van box. Consequently, we designed the part of the van box that hangs over the front cab of the truck to be the location for our customers to place their most fragile items during their move. We call this area Mom's Attic®.

Our distinctive trailers are also manufactured at these same U-Haul® operated manufacturing and assembly facilities. These trailers are well suited to the low profile of many of today's newly manufactured automobiles, including electric vehicles. Our engineering staff is committed to making our trailers easy to tow, safe, aerodynamic and fuel efficient.

To provide our self-move customers with added value, our rental trucks and trailers are designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Many of our trucks are equipped with fuel economy gauges, another tool that assists our customers in conserving fuel. To help make our rental equipment more reliable, we routinely perform extensive preventive maintenance and repairs.

We also provide customers with equipment to transport their vehicles. We provide two towing options: auto transport, in which all four wheels are off the ground, and a tow dolly, in which the front wheels of the towed vehicle are off the ground.

To help our customers load their boxes and larger household appliances and furniture, we offer several accessory rental items. Our utility dolly has a lightweight design and is easy to maneuver. Another rental accessory is our four wheel dolly, which provides a large, flat surface for moving dressers, wall units, pianos and other large household items. U-Haul® appliance dollies provide the leverage needed to move refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers easily and safely. These utility, furniture and appliance dollies, along with the low decks and the wide loading ramps on U-Haul® trucks and trailers, are designed for easy loading and unloading of our customers' belongings.

The total package U-Haul® offers to the "do-it-yourself" household mover doesn't end with trucks, trailers and accessory rental items. Our moving supplies include a wide array of affordably priced U-Haul® brand boxes, tape and packing materials. We also provide specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tape, security locks, and packing supplies. U-Haul® brand boxes are specifically sized to make loading easier.