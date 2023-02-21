U Haul : Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M, 02M, 03M, 04M, 05M, 06M, 07M, 08M, 09M, 10M, 11M, 12M, 13M, 14M, 15M, 16M, 17M, 18M, 19M, and 20M - Form 8-K

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Item 8.01Other Events

Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M, 02M, 03M, 04M, 05M, 06M, 07M, 08M, 09M, 10M, 11M, 12M, 13M, 14M, 15M, 16M, 17M, 18M, 19M, and 20M

On February 21, 2023, U-Haul Holding Company (the "Company") and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, a national banking association (the "Trustee") entered into the Forty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture to the Base Indenture (the "Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Forty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture") and a Pledge and Security Agreement (the "Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Security Agreement"). In connection with the foregoing, the Company has offered up to $8,375,000 in aggregate principal amount of UIC-01M to 20M Secured Notes (the "Series of UIC-01M to 20M Notes") in a public offering. Investors in the Series UIC-01M to 20M Notes must first join the U-Haul Investors Club. The Company intends to use the proceeds to reimburse its subsidiaries and affiliates for the cost of acquisition and development of the collateral pledged in such offering (the "Collateral") and for general corporate purposes.

The Series UIC-01M to 20M Notes bear interest at rates between 4.70% and 5.00% per year and mature between two years through eight years from issue date and are fully amortizing over their respective terms. Principal and interest on the Notes will be credited to each holder's U-Haul Investors Club account on a quarterly basis in arrears throughout the term. The Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Forty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Security Agreement contain covenants requiring the maintenance of a first-priority lien on the Collateral subject to permitted liens, and a prohibition of additional liens on the Collateral. The Notes are not guaranteed by any subsidiary of the Company, and therefore are effectively subordinated to all of the existing and future claims of creditors of each of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Series UIC-01M to 20M Notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-268891) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2022, together with the accompanying prospectus, dated February 21, 2023, relating to the offering and sale of the Series UIC-01M to 20M Notes.

For a complete description of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Forty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Security Agreement, please refer to the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Forty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-01M to 20M Security Agreement, each of which is incorporated herein by reference and attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 4.1.

A copy of the opinion and consent of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of the Company, as to the validity of the Series UIC-01M to 20M Notes is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268891) and filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.