Official U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY press release

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) (NYSE: UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., North America’s largest “do-it-yourself” moving and self-storage company, will participate in KeyBanc’s Capital Markets Self-Storage Investor Forum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 in New York City.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 967,000 rentable storage units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104728675/en/