U-Haul International Inc. announced that a new U-Haul retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Urbandale due to the land acquisition of 4.46 acres at 4880 NW Urbandale Drive. U-Haul Moving & Storage at Urban Loop is scheduled for completion in 2026. U-Haul acquired the property on Jan.

19. Preliminary plans call for the creation of a multi-story building including at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for its portable moving containers.

U-Haul moving & Storage at Urban Loop will include a modern retail showroom; moving truck rentals; trailer rentals; towing equipment; boxes and moving supplies; covered RV and vehicle storage; bike racks and hitch accessories; U-Haul containers; and more. Professional hitch installation and propane exchange, refills and accessories will also be available. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul intends to hire 10 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Urbandale community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process.