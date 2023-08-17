August 17, 2023 Download

U-Haul Holding Company will hold its seventeenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) at investors.uhaul.com.

On the day of the meeting, click on the box that reads "2023 17th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Webcast" on the company homepage, register as a participant and then click on the live webcast link.

You may type in questions and commentary for management, which will be addressed during the Q&A portion of the event.

For your convenience, the supplemental financial exhibit referenced during the webcast is available for download above this message.

A replay of the webcast will be available the week after the event by following the instructions above.