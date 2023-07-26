July 26, 2023 Download

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company is scheduled to conduct its first quarter investor conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Listen via the internet: https://app.webinar.net/9eWvPRNPLxz

The conference call and webcast may include forward-looking statements. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for one year at investors.uhaul.com.