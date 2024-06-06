June 5, 2024 Download
U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., North America's largest "do-it-yourself" moving and self-storage company will participate in the 2024 Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference on Thursday, June 6. Members of the management team will host meetings with institutional investors and reference an updated investor presentation. The presentation can be found on the homepage of the Company's investor relations website (investors.uhaul.com).
