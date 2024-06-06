U-Haul Holding Company is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul). The Companyâs primary focus is to provide its customers with a selection of moving rental equipment, convenient self-storage rental facilities and portable moving and storage units and related moving and self-storage products and services. The Companyâs segments include Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items and self-storage spaces to the household mover, as well as sales of moving supplies, towing accessories and propane. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices across the United States and Canada. Life Insurance provides life and health insurance products primarily for the senior market.