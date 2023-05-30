U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY REPORTS FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS 05/30/2023 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

RENO, Nev., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2023, of $923.0 million, compared with $1,123.3 million for the same period last year. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $37.7 million compared with net earnings of $86.7 million, for the same period last year. "Overall moving activity has returned to more historic trends. Self-storage is not as hot as 24 months ago, but we are still building and filling new units," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "We continue to work on our competitive position, shoring up weak spots and improving our service to the customer." Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $42.5 million , or 6%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and finished the full year down $80.9 million , or 2%, compared with fiscal 2022. For the quarter and full year transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers.

, or 6%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and finished the full year down , or 2%, compared with fiscal 2022. For the quarter and full year transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers. Self-storage revenues increased $28.4 million , or 17%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and for the full year increased $127.4 million , or 21%, compared with fiscal 2022. The average number of occupied units increased by 11%, or 51,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 1.4% to 81.2% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was down 1.5% to 94.2%. In fiscal 2023, we added approximately 6.0 million net rentable square feet, or a 12% increase.

, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and for the full year increased , or 21%, compared with fiscal 2022. The average number of occupied units increased by 11%, or 51,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 1.4% to 81.2% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was down 1.5% to 94.2%. In fiscal 2023, we added approximately 6.0 million net rentable square feet, or a 12% increase. For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $7.9 million while all other depreciation increased $4.0 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sales of rental equipment decreased $8.3 million . For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $16.3 million while all other depreciation increased $20.6 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sale of rental equipment increased $32.9 million . Net losses from the disposal or retirement of land and buildings increased $1.7 million for the quarter and $9.7 million for the fiscal year.

while all other depreciation increased from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sales of rental equipment decreased . For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased while all other depreciation increased largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sale of rental equipment increased . Net losses from the disposal or retirement of land and buildings increased for the quarter and for the fiscal year. Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year and $132.9 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. The increases are primarily due to additional preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity over the last several years along with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.

in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year and for the full year of fiscal 2022. The increases are primarily due to additional preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity over the last several years along with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet. Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $6.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $212.8 million for the full fiscal year 2023. Personnel costs accounted for a $23.6 million increase for the quarter and $97.8 million for the fiscal year. Some expenses that experienced declines during the quarter included liability costs and freight.

in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and for the full fiscal year 2023. Personnel costs accounted for a increase for the quarter and for the fiscal year. Some expenses that experienced declines during the quarter included liability costs and freight. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $39.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $4.4 million and total costs and expenses increased $43.9 million .

in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased and total costs and expenses increased . Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 were approximately $1,299 million compared with approximately $1,061 million for fiscal 2022. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2024. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $688 million for fiscal 2023 compared with $602 million in fiscal 2022. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $337 million to $1,341 million in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022.

compared with approximately for fiscal 2022. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2024. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately for fiscal 2023 compared with in fiscal 2022. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately to in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022. Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,499.2 million and $2,723.2 million as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com. On May 30, 2023, the Company filed Form 12b-25 extending the filing date for our 10-K. We expect to complete the 10-K filing with the SEC by this Friday. About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment. AboutU-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 949,000 rentable storage units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Report on Business Operations Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)





(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 726,298 $ 768,817 $ 3,877,917 $ 3,958,807

Self-storage revenues

195,246

166,818

744,492

617,120

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

76,220

78,969

357,286

351,447

Property management fees

8,577

8,347

37,073

35,194

Life insurance premiums

23,513

26,399

99,149

111,027

Property and casualty insurance premiums

20,667

21,532

93,209

86,518

Net investment and interest income

60,303

45,298

176,679

148,261

Other revenue

77,827

82,121

478,886

431,373

Consolidated revenue $ 1,188,651 $ 1,198,301 $ 5,864,691 $ 5,739,747























Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)





(In thousands) Moving and storage















Revenues $ 1,110,851 $ 1,106,434 $ 5,567,714 $ 5,398,267 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

94,845

134,390

1,396,122

1,577,226 Property and casualty insurance















Revenues

28,601

32,228

103,512

115,043 Earnings from operations

11,687

15,702

36,570

49,780 Life insurance















Revenues

53,339

62,751

206,100

238,812 Earnings from operations

4,297

5,656

12,935

19,538 Eliminations















Revenues

(4,140)

(3,112)

(12,635)

(12,375) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(380)

(384)

(1,521)

(1,547) Consolidated Results















Revenues

1,188,651

1,198,301

5,864,691

5,739,747 Earnings from operations

110,449

155,364

1,444,106

1,644,997



















Debt Metrics Debt Metrics



















(in thousands)(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Real estate secured debt

$ 2,660,878

$ 2,682,036

$ 2,860,764

$ 2,794,440

$ 2,641,527 Unsecured debt

1,200,000

1,200,000

1,200,000

1,350,000

1,350,000 Fleet secured debt

2,205,824

2,277,387

2,196,935

2,043,904

1,981,980 Other secured debt

76,648

77,399

78,871

81,008

86,206 Total debt

6,143,350

6,236,822

6,336,570

6,269,352

6,059,713





















Moving and Storage cash

$ 2,034,242

$ 2,429,943

$ 3,025,390

$ 2,982,541

$ 2,643,213 Moving and Storage assets

15,235,637

15,234,112

15,243,508

14,911,413

14,382,417 Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM) 1,888,513

1,906,046

1,995,170

2,053,296

2,055,858





















Net debt to EBITDA

2.2

2.0

1.7

1.6

1.7 Net debt to total assets

27.0 %

25.0 %

21.7 %

22.0 %

23.8 %





















Percent of debt floating

8.4 %

8.3 %

10.5 %

16.7 %

16.4 % Percent of debt fixed

91.6 %

91.7 %

89.5 %

83.3 %

83.6 % Percent of debt unsecured

19.5 %

19.2 %

18.9 %

21.5 %

22.3 %





















Unencumbered asset ratio*

3.44x

3.35x

2.91x

2.99x

2.76x























* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows (unaudited):



Quarters Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

673

601 Square footage as of March 31

56,382

50,366 Average monthly number of units occupied

542

491 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

81.2 %

82.6 % Average monthly square footage occupied

46,994

42,863



Years Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

673

601 Square footage as of March 31

56,382

50,366 Average monthly number of units occupied

535

471 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

83.4 %

82.6 % Average monthly square footage occupied

46,257

41,379 Self-Storage Portfolio Summary As of March 31, 2023



















(unaudited)



















U-Haul Owned Store Data by State















Annual



State/





Units

Rentable

Revenue

Occupancy Province

Stores

Occupied

Square Feet

Per Foot

During Qtr Texas

87

33,230

3,791,229

$ 14.39

79.9 % California

86

30,965

2,931,304

$ 20.66

81.6 % Illinois

80

33,267

3,474,206

$ 15.04

78.9 % Florida

79

32,432

3,147,606

$ 18.99

85.5 % Pennsylvania

69

26,274

2,725,076

$ 16.30

74.5 % New York

63

25,191

2,348,258

$ 22.00

78.1 % Ohio

56

23,034

2,351,287

$ 14.32

82.0 % Michigan

56

19,088

1,848,375

$ 14.54

89.4 % Georgia

49

21,428

2,181,325

$ 15.59

88.0 % Arizona

42

24,148

2,445,800

$ 15.00

89.7 % Wisconsin

42

16,305

1,861,805

$ 12.88

81.7 % Washington

36

11,932

1,217,056

$ 16.25

78.8 % North Carolina

35

16,150

1,655,413

$ 14.51

83.3 % Tennessee

34

14,330

1,378,009

$ 13.90

87.5 % New Jersey

33

14,686

1,302,438

$ 19.84

86.6 % Ontario

32

9,801

953,803

$ 22.44

83.5 % Missouri

31

10,417

1,192,532

$ 14.52

75.6 % Indiana

30

9,460

1,024,999

$ 13.33

77.1 % Massachusetts

29

10,467

924,103

$ 19.03

86.1 % Alabama

25

6,456

771,006

$ 14.76

72.4 %





















Top 20 Totals

994

389,061

39,525,631

$ 16.42

82.0 %





















All Others

428

157,336

16,856,769

$ 15.40

79.4 %





















FY 2023 Totals

1,422

546,397

56,382,400

$ 16.13

81.2 %





















Same Store 2023

804

256,861

23,942,574

$ 16.57

94.2 % Same Store 2022

685

202,665

19,169,048

$ 15.13

95.7 % Same Store 2021

586

164,711

15,880,605

$ 14.57

93.1 %





















Non Same Store 2023

618

289,536

32,439,826

$ 15.69

72.3 % Non Same Store 2022

674

294,073

31,197,308

$ 14.46

75.4 % Non Same Store 2021

713

240,497

29,865,699

$ 13.45

65.1 %





















Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during reporting quarter. Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over fiscal year 2023. Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years. U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,060,524 $ 2,704,137 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

189,498

229,343 Inventories and parts, net

151,474

158,888 Prepaid expenses

241,711

236,915 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,770,394

2,893,399 Investments, other

575,540

543,755 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

152,377

103,828 Other assets

51,052

60,409 Right of use assets - financing, net

474,765

620,824 Right of use assets - operating, net

58,917

74,382 Related party assets

48,308

47,851



6,774,560

7,673,731 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,537,206

1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

7,088,810

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

928,241

846,132 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

827,696

615,679 Rental trucks

5,278,340

4,638,814



15,660,293

13,358,406 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,310,205)

(3,732,556) Total property, plant and equipment, net

11,350,088

9,625,850 Total assets $ 18,124,648 $ 17,299,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 761,039 $ 677,785 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

6,108,042

6,022,497 Operating lease liabilities

58,373

74,197 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

875,034

890,254 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,398,884

2,336,238 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

8,232

10,812 Deferred income

52,282

49,157 Deferred income taxes, net

1,334,427

1,286,149 Total liabilities

11,596,313

11,347,089









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Non-voting common stock

176

- Additional paid-in capital

453,643

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(267,046)

46,384 Retained earnings

7,008,715

6,119,442 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

6,528,335

5,952,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,124,648 $ 17,299,581 U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 726,298 $ 768,817 Self-storage revenues

195,246

166,818 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

76,220

78,969 Property management fees

8,577

8,347 Life insurance premiums

23,513

26,399 Property and casualty insurance premiums

20,667

21,532 Net investment and interest income

60,303

45,298 Other revenue

77,827

82,121 Total revenues

1,188,651

1,198,301









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

746,317

707,843 Commission expenses

76,501

83,381 Cost of sales

56,114

66,137 Benefits and losses

42,718

47,453 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,301

10,334 Lease expense

7,878

7,428 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

141,815

121,551 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

558

(1,190) Total costs and expenses

1,078,202

1,042,937









Earnings from operations

110,449

155,364 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(304)

(280) Interest expense

(57,925)

(44,659) Pretax earnings

52,220

110,425 Income tax expense

(14,483)

(23,678) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 37,737 $ 86,747 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 0.16 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.20 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted

176,470,092

176,470,092 U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Years Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,877,917 $ 3,958,807 Self-storage revenues

744,492

617,120 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

357,286

351,447 Property management fees

37,073

35,194 Life insurance premiums

99,149

111,027 Property and casualty insurance premiums

93,209

86,518 Net investment and interest income

176,679

148,261 Other revenue

478,886

431,373 Total revenues

5,864,691

5,739,747









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

3,024,547

2,676,541 Commission expenses

416,315

429,581 Cost of sales

263,026

259,585 Benefits and losses

165,553

186,647 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

27,924

33,854 Lease expense

30,829

29,910 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

486,795

482,752 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

5,596

(4,120) Total costs and expenses

4,420,585

4,094,750









Earnings from operations

1,444,106

1,644,997 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(1,216)

(1,120) Interest expense

(223,958)

(167,424) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(1,009)

(956) Pretax earnings

1,217,923

1,475,497 Income tax expense

(294,925)

(352,211) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 922,998 $ 1,123,286 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 5.54 $ 7.08 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.62 $ 5.58 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted

176,470,092

176,470,092 EARNINGS PER SHARE We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock. Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock. The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters and years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:



For the Quarter Ended



March 31,



2023 2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per

share amounts)









Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

19,607,788

19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

10 %

10 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 37,737 $ 86,747 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

-

- Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,058)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 30,679 $ 86,747 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 3,068 $ 8,675









Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.16 $ 0.44 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.16 $ 0.44



















Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

176,470,092

176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

90 %

90 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 37,737 $ 86,747 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

-

- Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,058)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 30,679 $ 86,747 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 27,611 $ 78,072









Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.16 $ 0.44 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.04 $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.20 $ 0.44



For the Years Ended



March 31,



2023 2022



(In thousands, except share and per

share amounts)









Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

19,607,788

19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

10 %

10 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 922,998 $ 1,123,286 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(19,608)

(29,412) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(14,117)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 889,273 $ 1,093,874 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 88,927 $ 109,387









Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 4.54 $ 5.58 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.00 $ 1.50 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 5.54 $ 7.08



















Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

176,470,092

176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

90 %

90 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 922,998 $ 1,123,286 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(19,608)

(29,412) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(14,117)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 889,273 $ 1,093,874 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 800,346 $ 984,487









Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.54 $ 5.58 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.08 $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.62 $ 5.58 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.











March 31,

March 31,











2023

2022



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment



2023

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,537,206 $ - $ 1,537,206 $ 1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

7,088,810

-

7,088,810

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

928,241

9,687

937,928

860,863 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

827,696

152,294

979,990

785,193 Rental trucks

5,278,340

949,838

6,228,178

5,753,062 Right-of-use assets, gross

15,660,293

1,111,819

16,772,112

14,656,899 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,310,205)

(637,054)

(4,947,259)

(4,410,225) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 11,350,088 $ 474,765 $ 11,824,853 $ 10,246,674











March 31,











2022



March 31,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment



2022

Financing

Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,283,142 $ - $ 1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

5,974,639

-

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

846,132

14,731

860,863 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

615,679

169,514

785,193 Rental trucks

4,638,814

1,114,248

5,753,062 Right-of-use assets, gross

13,358,406

1,298,493

14,656,899 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,732,556)

(677,669)

(4,410,225) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 9,625,850 $ 620,824 $ 10,246,674 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. Moving and Storage EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited) TTM



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Earnings from operations * $ 1,396,122 $ 1,435,667 $ 1,534,803 $ 1,575,848 $ 1,577,226





















Depreciation

733,879

721,950

712,896

703,059

696,955 Net gains on disposals

(247,084)

(255,419)

(256,495)

(228,228)

(214,203) Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

5,596

3,848

3,966

2,617

(4,120) Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals

492,391

470,379

460,367

477,448

478,632





















EBITDA $ 1,888,513 $ 1,906,046 $ 1,995,170 $ 2,053,296 $ 2,055,858





















* before insurance subsidiaries



















View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-holding-company-reports-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301837809.html SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company

