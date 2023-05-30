|
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY REPORTS FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RENO, Nev., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2023, of $923.0 million, compared with $1,123.3 million for the same period last year.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $37.7 million compared with net earnings of $86.7 million, for the same period last year.
"Overall moving activity has returned to more historic trends. Self-storage is not as hot as 24 months ago, but we are still building and filling new units," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "We continue to work on our competitive position, shoring up weak spots and improving our service to the customer."
Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $42.5 million, or 6%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and finished the full year down $80.9 million, or 2%, compared with fiscal 2022. For the quarter and full year transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers.
- Self-storage revenues increased $28.4 million, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and for the full year increased $127.4 million, or 21%, compared with fiscal 2022. The average number of occupied units increased by 11%, or 51,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 1.4% to 81.2% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was down 1.5% to 94.2%. In fiscal 2023, we added approximately 6.0 million net rentable square feet, or a 12% increase.
- For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $7.9 million while all other depreciation increased $4.0 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sales of rental equipment decreased $8.3 million. For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $16.3 million while all other depreciation increased $20.6 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains from the sale of rental equipment increased $32.9 million. Net losses from the disposal or retirement of land and buildings increased $1.7 million for the quarter and $9.7 million for the fiscal year.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year and $132.9 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. The increases are primarily due to additional preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity over the last several years along with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.
- Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $6.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $212.8 million for the full fiscal year 2023. Personnel costs accounted for a $23.6 million increase for the quarter and $97.8 million for the fiscal year. Some expenses that experienced declines during the quarter included liability costs and freight.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $39.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $4.4 million and total costs and expenses increased $43.9 million.
- Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 were approximately $1,299 million compared with approximately $1,061 million for fiscal 2022. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2024. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $688 million for fiscal 2023 compared with $602 million in fiscal 2022. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $337 million to $1,341 million in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,499.2 million and $2,723.2 million as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.
On May 30, 2023, the Company filed Form 12b-25 extending the filing date for our 10-K. We expect to complete the 10-K filing with the SEC by this Friday.
About U-Haul Holding Company
U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
AboutU-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 949,000 rentable storage units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
726,298
$
768,817
$
3,877,917
$
3,958,807
Self-storage revenues
195,246
166,818
744,492
617,120
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
76,220
78,969
357,286
351,447
Property management fees
8,577
8,347
37,073
35,194
Life insurance premiums
23,513
26,399
99,149
111,027
Property and casualty insurance premiums
20,667
21,532
93,209
86,518
Net investment and interest income
60,303
45,298
176,679
148,261
Other revenue
77,827
82,121
478,886
431,373
Consolidated revenue
$
1,188,651
$
1,198,301
$
5,864,691
$
5,739,747
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,110,851
$
1,106,434
$
5,567,714
$
5,398,267
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
94,845
134,390
1,396,122
1,577,226
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
28,601
32,228
103,512
115,043
Earnings from operations
11,687
15,702
36,570
49,780
Life insurance
Revenues
53,339
62,751
206,100
238,812
Earnings from operations
4,297
5,656
12,935
19,538
Eliminations
Revenues
(4,140)
(3,112)
(12,635)
(12,375)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(380)
(384)
(1,521)
(1,547)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,188,651
1,198,301
5,864,691
5,739,747
Earnings from operations
110,449
155,364
1,444,106
1,644,997
Debt Metrics
Debt Metrics
(in thousands)(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Real estate secured debt
$ 2,660,878
$ 2,682,036
$ 2,860,764
$ 2,794,440
$ 2,641,527
Unsecured debt
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fleet secured debt
2,205,824
2,277,387
2,196,935
2,043,904
1,981,980
Other secured debt
76,648
77,399
78,871
81,008
86,206
Total debt
6,143,350
6,236,822
6,336,570
6,269,352
6,059,713
Moving and Storage cash
$ 2,034,242
$ 2,429,943
$ 3,025,390
$ 2,982,541
$ 2,643,213
Moving and Storage assets
15,235,637
15,234,112
15,243,508
14,911,413
14,382,417
Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM)
1,888,513
1,906,046
1,995,170
2,053,296
2,055,858
Net debt to EBITDA
2.2
2.0
1.7
1.6
1.7
Net debt to total assets
27.0 %
25.0 %
21.7 %
22.0 %
23.8 %
Percent of debt floating
8.4 %
8.3 %
10.5 %
16.7 %
16.4 %
Percent of debt fixed
91.6 %
91.7 %
89.5 %
83.3 %
83.6 %
Percent of debt unsecured
19.5 %
19.2 %
18.9 %
21.5 %
22.3 %
Unencumbered asset ratio*
3.44x
3.35x
2.91x
2.99x
2.76x
* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows (unaudited):
Quarters Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
673
601
Square footage as of March 31
56,382
50,366
Average monthly number of units occupied
542
491
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
81.2 %
82.6 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
46,994
42,863
Years Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
673
601
Square footage as of March 31
56,382
50,366
Average monthly number of units occupied
535
471
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
83.4 %
82.6 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
46,257
41,379
Self-Storage Portfolio Summary
As of March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
U-Haul Owned Store Data by State
Annual
State/
Units
Rentable
Revenue
Occupancy
Province
Stores
Occupied
Square Feet
Per Foot
During Qtr
Texas
87
33,230
3,791,229
$ 14.39
79.9 %
California
86
30,965
2,931,304
$ 20.66
81.6 %
Illinois
80
33,267
3,474,206
$ 15.04
78.9 %
Florida
79
32,432
3,147,606
$ 18.99
85.5 %
Pennsylvania
69
26,274
2,725,076
$ 16.30
74.5 %
New York
63
25,191
2,348,258
$ 22.00
78.1 %
Ohio
56
23,034
2,351,287
$ 14.32
82.0 %
Michigan
56
19,088
1,848,375
$ 14.54
89.4 %
Georgia
49
21,428
2,181,325
$ 15.59
88.0 %
Arizona
42
24,148
2,445,800
$ 15.00
89.7 %
Wisconsin
42
16,305
1,861,805
$ 12.88
81.7 %
Washington
36
11,932
1,217,056
$ 16.25
78.8 %
North Carolina
35
16,150
1,655,413
$ 14.51
83.3 %
Tennessee
34
14,330
1,378,009
$ 13.90
87.5 %
New Jersey
33
14,686
1,302,438
$ 19.84
86.6 %
Ontario
32
9,801
953,803
$ 22.44
83.5 %
Missouri
31
10,417
1,192,532
$ 14.52
75.6 %
Indiana
30
9,460
1,024,999
$ 13.33
77.1 %
Massachusetts
29
10,467
924,103
$ 19.03
86.1 %
Alabama
25
6,456
771,006
$ 14.76
72.4 %
Top 20 Totals
994
389,061
39,525,631
$ 16.42
82.0 %
All Others
428
157,336
16,856,769
$ 15.40
79.4 %
FY 2023 Totals
1,422
546,397
56,382,400
$ 16.13
81.2 %
Same Store 2023
804
256,861
23,942,574
$ 16.57
94.2 %
Same Store 2022
685
202,665
19,169,048
$ 15.13
95.7 %
Same Store 2021
586
164,711
15,880,605
$ 14.57
93.1 %
Non Same Store 2023
618
289,536
32,439,826
$ 15.69
72.3 %
Non Same Store 2022
674
294,073
31,197,308
$ 14.46
75.4 %
Non Same Store 2021
713
240,497
29,865,699
$ 13.45
65.1 %
Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during reporting quarter. Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over fiscal year 2023. Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,060,524
$
2,704,137
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
189,498
229,343
Inventories and parts, net
151,474
158,888
Prepaid expenses
241,711
236,915
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,770,394
2,893,399
Investments, other
575,540
543,755
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
152,377
103,828
Other assets
51,052
60,409
Right of use assets - financing, net
474,765
620,824
Right of use assets - operating, net
58,917
74,382
Related party assets
48,308
47,851
6,774,560
7,673,731
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,537,206
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
7,088,810
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
928,241
846,132
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
827,696
615,679
Rental trucks
5,278,340
4,638,814
15,660,293
13,358,406
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,310,205)
(3,732,556)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
11,350,088
9,625,850
Total assets
$
18,124,648
$
17,299,581
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
761,039
$
677,785
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,108,042
6,022,497
Operating lease liabilities
58,373
74,197
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
875,034
890,254
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,398,884
2,336,238
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
8,232
10,812
Deferred income
52,282
49,157
Deferred income taxes, net
1,334,427
1,286,149
Total liabilities
11,596,313
11,347,089
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Non-voting common stock
176
-
Additional paid-in capital
453,643
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(267,046)
46,384
Retained earnings
7,008,715
6,119,442
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
6,528,335
5,952,492
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,124,648
$
17,299,581
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
726,298
$
768,817
Self-storage revenues
195,246
166,818
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
76,220
78,969
Property management fees
8,577
8,347
Life insurance premiums
23,513
26,399
Property and casualty insurance premiums
20,667
21,532
Net investment and interest income
60,303
45,298
Other revenue
77,827
82,121
Total revenues
1,188,651
1,198,301
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
746,317
707,843
Commission expenses
76,501
83,381
Cost of sales
56,114
66,137
Benefits and losses
42,718
47,453
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
6,301
10,334
Lease expense
7,878
7,428
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
141,815
121,551
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
558
(1,190)
Total costs and expenses
1,078,202
1,042,937
Earnings from operations
110,449
155,364
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(304)
(280)
Interest expense
(57,925)
(44,659)
Pretax earnings
52,220
110,425
Income tax expense
(14,483)
(23,678)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
37,737
$
86,747
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock
$
0.16
$
0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.20
$
0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted
176,470,092
176,470,092
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Years Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
3,877,917
$
3,958,807
Self-storage revenues
744,492
617,120
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
357,286
351,447
Property management fees
37,073
35,194
Life insurance premiums
99,149
111,027
Property and casualty insurance premiums
93,209
86,518
Net investment and interest income
176,679
148,261
Other revenue
478,886
431,373
Total revenues
5,864,691
5,739,747
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
3,024,547
2,676,541
Commission expenses
416,315
429,581
Cost of sales
263,026
259,585
Benefits and losses
165,553
186,647
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
27,924
33,854
Lease expense
30,829
29,910
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
486,795
482,752
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
5,596
(4,120)
Total costs and expenses
4,420,585
4,094,750
Earnings from operations
1,444,106
1,644,997
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(1,216)
(1,120)
Interest expense
(223,958)
(167,424)
Fees on early extinguishment of debt
(1,009)
(956)
Pretax earnings
1,217,923
1,475,497
Income tax expense
(294,925)
(352,211)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
922,998
$
1,123,286
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock
$
5.54
$
7.08
Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
4.62
$
5.58
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted
176,470,092
176,470,092
EARNINGS PER SHARE
We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters and years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per
share amounts)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
19,607,788
19,607,788
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
10 %
10 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
37,737
$
86,747
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
-
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(7,058)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
30,679
$
86,747
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock
$
3,068
$
8,675
Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
0.16
$
0.44
Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock
$
-
$
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
0.16
$
0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
176,470,092
176,470,092
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
90 %
90 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
37,737
$
86,747
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
-
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(7,058)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
30,679
$
86,747
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock
$
27,611
$
78,072
Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.16
$
0.44
Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.04
$
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.20
$
0.44
For the Years Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except share and per
share amounts)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
19,607,788
19,607,788
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
10 %
10 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
922,998
$
1,123,286
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(19,608)
(29,412)
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(14,117)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
889,273
$
1,093,874
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock
$
88,927
$
109,387
Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
4.54
$
5.58
Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock
$
1.00
$
1.50
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
5.54
$
7.08
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
176,470,092
176,470,092
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
90 %
90 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
922,998
$
1,123,286
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(19,608)
(29,412)
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(14,117)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
889,273
$
1,093,874
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock
$
800,346
$
984,487
Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
4.54
$
5.58
Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.08
$
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
4.62
$
5.58
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
March 31,
ROU
Assets
Property, Plant
and Equipment
Property,
Plant and
Equipment
2023
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,537,206
$
-
$
1,537,206
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
7,088,810
-
7,088,810
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
928,241
9,687
937,928
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
827,696
152,294
979,990
785,193
Rental trucks
5,278,340
949,838
6,228,178
5,753,062
Right-of-use assets, gross
15,660,293
1,111,819
16,772,112
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,310,205)
(637,054)
(4,947,259)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
11,350,088
$
474,765
$
11,824,853
$
10,246,674
March 31,
2022
March 31,
ROU Assets
Property, Plant
and Equipment
2022
Financing
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,283,142
$
-
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
5,974,639
-
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
846,132
14,731
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
615,679
169,514
785,193
Rental trucks
4,638,814
1,114,248
5,753,062
Right-of-use assets, gross
13,358,406
1,298,493
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,732,556)
(677,669)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
9,625,850
$
620,824
$
10,246,674
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Moving and Storage EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
TTM
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Earnings from operations *
$
1,396,122
$
1,435,667
$
1,534,803
$
1,575,848
$
1,577,226
Depreciation
733,879
721,950
712,896
703,059
696,955
Net gains on disposals
(247,084)
(255,419)
(256,495)
(228,228)
(214,203)
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
5,596
3,848
3,966
2,617
(4,120)
Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals
492,391
470,379
460,367
477,448
478,632
EBITDA
$
1,888,513
$
1,906,046
$
1,995,170
$
2,053,296
$
2,055,858
* before insurance subsidiaries
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-holding-company-reports-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301837809.html
SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company
© PRNewswire 2023
|
|All news about U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY
|