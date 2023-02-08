Advanced search
    UHAL.B   US0235865062

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY

(UHAL.B)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
61.46 USD   -1.16%
04:44pU-haul holding company reports third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results
PR
02/03Smaller U-Haul Store in Edmond to Close After Larger Center Opens Nearby
CI
01/25U-Haul Holding Company Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast
PR
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

02/08/2023 | 04:44pm EST
RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $199.2 million compared to $281.5 million for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, net earnings available to shareholders were $885.3 million compared to $1,036.5 million for the same period last year. 

"Customers continue to be interested in service and value for their dollar," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "We must improve in both to retain existing customers and attract new ones. We have plans to accomplish both. We are focused on cost reduction and execution in both self-move and self-storage."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $76.7 million or 8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Transactions and revenue for both our In-Town and one-way markets decreased. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, and trailers in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $31.1 million, or 20% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 57,229 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 0.7% to 82.9% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years decreased 0.8% to 94.6%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 6.2 million net rentable square feet.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $10.1 million. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $4.6 million and a decrease on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $1.1 million from a decline in resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $4.5 million.
  • For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, gross rental equipment capital expenditures totaled approximately $1,016 million compared with $809 million, Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $527 million compared with $471 million. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $1,003 million compared with $783 million, respectively.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $34.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to maintenance resulting from a larger fleet combined with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $99.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased $25.2 million and total costs and expenses increased $74.0 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,894.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared with $2,723.2 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • On December 7, 2022, we declared a cash dividend on our Non-Voting Common Stock of $0.04 per share to holders of record on December 19, 2022. The dividend was paid on December 30, 2022.
  • Upon the issuance of the UHAL.B shares in November 2022 we are required to report earnings per share in accordance with the two-class method. Pages 9 and 10 of this release contain a reconciliation of these results for this year as well as what prior periods would have looked like if the two-class method had been applied to prior periods.

Corporate Actions

During the third quarter, the Company announced several corporate actions taken by an Independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors. This included changing the name of AMERCO to U-Haul Holding Company, the creation of a class of non-voting common stock, and a 9-for-1 dividend of these shares to all existing Company shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. The Company began trading 176,470,092 shares of non-voting common stock on November 10, 2022 on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol UHALB. Subsequently, the Board announced a regular dividend policy for the new class of shares of $0.04 per share per quarter and transferred its voting common stock and non-voting common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbols UHAL and UHAL.B.

U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers nearly 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

898,819

$

975,552

Self-storage revenues


190,483


159,424

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


74,851


75,402

Property management fees


10,080


9,651

Life insurance premiums


24,399


27,010

Property and casualty insurance premiums


26,852


25,618

Net investment and interest income


52,294


31,184

Other revenue


97,558


100,495

Consolidated revenue

$

1,375,336

$

1,404,336

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

1,296,407

$

1,321,580

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


304,717


403,853

Property and casualty insurance 





Revenues


28,466


29,820

Earnings from operations


10,846


9,657

Life insurance  





Revenues


52,962


56,417

Earnings from operations


5,213


3,603

Eliminations





Revenues


(2,499)


(3,481)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(373)


(389)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


1,375,336


1,404,336

Earnings from operations


320,403


416,724

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31


659


582

Square footage as of December 31


55,004


48,836

Average monthly number of units occupied


540


483

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


82.9 %


83.6 %

Average monthly square footage occupied


46,651


42,239

 

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,151,619

$

3,189,990

Self-storage revenues


549,246


450,302

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


281,066


272,478

Property management fees


28,496


26,847

Life insurance premiums


75,636


84,628

Property and casualty insurance premiums


72,542


64,986

Net investment and interest income


116,376


102,963

Other revenue


401,059


349,252

Consolidated revenue

$

4,676,040

$

4,541,446

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

4,456,863


4,291,833

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


1,301,277


1,442,836

Property and casualty insurance 





Revenues


74,911


82,815

Earnings from operations


24,883


34,078

Life insurance  





Revenues


152,761


176,061

Earnings from operations


8,638


13,882

Eliminations





Revenues


(8,495)


(9,263)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(1,141)


(1,163)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


4,676,040


4,541,446

Earnings from operations


1,333,657


1,489,633

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31


659


582

Square footage as of December 31


55,004


48,836

Average monthly number of units occupied


533


465

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


84.2 %


82.6 %

Average monthly square footage occupied


46,012


40,884

 

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,


March 31,



2022


2022



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,510,619

$

2,704,137

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


208,182


229,343

Inventories and parts, net


150,140


158,888

Prepaid expenses


228,260


236,915

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,723,201


2,893,399

Investments, other


518,455


543,755

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


159,924


103,828

Other assets


57,272


60,409

Right of use assets – financing, net


504,640


620,824

Right of use assets – operating, net


63,856


74,382

Related party assets


75,549


47,851



7,200,098


7,673,731

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





   Land


1,504,507


1,283,142

   Buildings and improvements


6,728,424


5,974,639

   Furniture and equipment


898,468


846,132

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment


784,394


615,679

   Rental trucks


5,167,168


4,638,814



15,082,961


13,358,406

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(4,166,731)


(3,732,556)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net


10,916,230


9,625,850

Total assets

$

18,116,328

$

17,299,581

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

703,412

$

677,785

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net


6,200,397


6,022,497

   Operating lease liabilities


63,402


74,197

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


980,200


978,254

   Liabilities from investment contracts


2,396,702


2,336,238

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


12,579


10,812

   Deferred income


45,222


49,157

   Deferred income taxes, net


1,301,037


1,265,358

Total liabilities


11,702,951


11,414,298






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Non-voting common stock


176


-

Additional paid-in capital


453,643


453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(284,116)


46,384

Retained earnings


6,910,827


6,052,233

Cost of common stock in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity


6,413,377


5,885,283

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

18,116,328

$

17,299,581

 

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Quarter Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

898,819

$

975,552

Self-storage revenues


190,483


159,424

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


74,851


75,402

Property management fees


10,080


9,651

Life insurance premiums


24,399


27,010

Property and casualty insurance premiums


26,852


25,618

Net investment and interest income


52,294


31,184

Other revenue


97,558


100,495

     Total revenues


1,375,336


1,404,336






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


733,469


658,095

Commission expenses


95,980


105,155

Cost of sales


54,616


57,042

Benefits and losses


41,372


47,266

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


6,979


7,947

Lease expense


7,792


7,394

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal


113,866


103,736

Net losses on disposal of real estate


859


977

     Total costs and expenses


1,054,933


987,612






Earnings from operations


320,403


416,724

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(304)


(280)

Interest expense


(59,041)


(44,042)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt


(50)


(956)

Pretax earnings


261,008


371,446

Income tax expense


(61,764)


(89,980)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

199,244

$

281,466

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock

$

0.98

$

1.89

Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock

$

1.02

$

1.39

Weighted average shares outstanding of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted


176,470,092


176,470,092

 

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,151,619

$

3,189,990

Self-storage revenues


549,246


450,302

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


281,066


272,478

Property management fees


28,496


26,847

Life insurance premiums


75,636


84,628

Property and casualty insurance premiums


72,542


64,986

Net investment and interest income


116,376


102,963

Other revenue


401,059


349,252

     Total revenues


4,676,040


4,541,446






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


2,278,230


1,968,698

Commission expenses


339,814


346,200

Cost of sales


206,912


193,448

Benefits and losses


122,835


139,194

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


21,623


23,520

Lease expense


22,951


22,482

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal


344,980


361,201

Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate


5,038


(2,930)

     Total costs and expenses


3,342,383


3,051,813






Earnings from operations


1,333,657


1,489,633

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(912)


(840)

Interest expense


(166,033)


(122,765)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt


(1,009)


(956)

Pretax earnings


1,165,703


1,365,072

Income tax expense


(280,442)


(328,533)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

885,261

$

1,036,539

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock

$

5.38

$

6.64

Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock

$

4.42

$

5.14

Weighted average shares outstanding of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted


176,470,092


176,470,092

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:



For the Quarter Ended



December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per
share amounts)






Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


19,607,788


19,607,788

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


10 %


10 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

199,244

$

281,466

Voting Common Stock dividends declared



(9,804)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

192,185

$

271,662

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock

$

19,219

$

27,166






Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

0.98

$

1.39

Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock

$

$

0.50

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

0.98

$

1.89











Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


176,470,092


176,470,092

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


90 %


90 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

199,244

$

281,466

Voting Common Stock dividends declared



(9,804)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

192,185

$

271,662

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock

$

172,967

$

244,496






Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

0.98

$

1.39

Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

0.04

$

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

1.02

$

1.39




For the Nine Months Ended



December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per
share amounts)






Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


19,607,788


19,607,788

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


10 %


10 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

885,261

$

1,036,539

Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(19,608)


(29,412)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

858,594

$

1,007,127

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock

$

85,859

$

100,713






Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

4.38

$

5.14

Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock

$

1.00

$

1.50

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

5.38

$

6.64











Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


176,470,092


176,470,092

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


90 %


90 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

885,261

$

1,036,539

Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(19,608)


(29,412)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

858,594

$

1,007,127

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock

$

772,735

$

906,414






Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

4.38

$

5.14

Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

0.04

$

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

4.42

$

5.14

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP.  We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







December 31,


March 31,








2022


2022




December 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant
and Equipment


Property,
Plant and
Equipment




2022


Financing


Adjusted


Adjusted




(Unaudited)





(In thousands)











Property, plant and equipment, at cost










Land

$

1,504,507

$

-

$

1,504,507

$

1,283,142


Buildings and improvements


6,728,424


-


6,728,424


5,974,639


Furniture and equipment


898,468


14,731


913,199


860,863


Rental trailers and other rental equipment


784,394


152,867


937,261


785,193


Rental trucks


5,167,168


982,119


6,149,287


5,753,062


Subtotal


15,082,961


1,149,717


16,232,678


14,656,899


Less: Accumulated depreciation


(4,166,731)


(645,077)


(4,811,808)


(4,410,225)


Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

10,916,230

$

504,640

$

11,420,870

$

10,246,674


                                                                                                                                                 







March 31,







2022



March 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant
and Equipment



2022


Financing


Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Property, plant and equipment, at cost







Land

$

1,283,142

$

-

$

1,283,142

Buildings and improvements


5,974,639


-


5,974,639

Furniture and equipment


846,132


14,731


860,863

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


615,679


169,514


785,193

Rental trucks


4,638,814


1,114,248


5,753,062

Right-of-use assets, gross


13,358,406


1,298,493


14,656,899

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,732,556)


(677,669)


(4,410,225)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

9,625,850

$

620,824

$

10,246,674

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-holding-company-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301742496.html

SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2023
