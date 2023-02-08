U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS 02/08/2023 | 04:44pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $199.2 million compared to $281.5 million for the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, net earnings available to shareholders were $885.3 million compared to $1,036.5 million for the same period last year. "Customers continue to be interested in service and value for their dollar," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "We must improve in both to retain existing customers and attract new ones. We have plans to accomplish both. We are focused on cost reduction and execution in both self-move and self-storage." Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $76.7 million or 8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Transactions and revenue for both our In-Town and one-way markets decreased. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, and trailers in the rental fleet.

or 8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Transactions and revenue for both our In-Town and one-way markets decreased. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, and trailers in the rental fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $31.1 million , or 20% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 57,229 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 0.7% to 82.9% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years decreased 0.8% to 94.6%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 6.2 million net rentable square feet.

, or 20% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 57,229 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations decreased 0.7% to 82.9% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years decreased 0.8% to 94.6%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 6.2 million net rentable square feet. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $10.1 million . This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $4.6 million and a decrease on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $1.1 million from a decline in resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $4.5 million .

. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing and a decrease on gains from the sales of rental trucks of from a decline in resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased . For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, gross rental equipment capital expenditures totaled approximately $1,016 million compared with $809 million , Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $527 million compared with $471 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $1,003 million compared with $783 million , respectively.

compared with , Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled compared with . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately compared with , respectively. Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $34.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to maintenance resulting from a larger fleet combined with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.

in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to maintenance resulting from a larger fleet combined with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $99.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased $25.2 million and total costs and expenses increased $74.0 million .

in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased and total costs and expenses increased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,894.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared with $2,723.2 million as of March 31, 2022 .

as of compared with as of . On December 7, 2022 , we declared a cash dividend on our Non-Voting Common Stock of $0.04 per share to holders of record on December 19, 2022 . The dividend was paid on December 30, 2022 .

, we declared a cash dividend on our Non-Voting Common Stock of per share to holders of record on . The dividend was paid on . Upon the issuance of the UHAL.B shares in November 2022 we are required to report earnings per share in accordance with the two-class method. Pages 9 and 10 of this release contain a reconciliation of these results for this year as well as what prior periods would have looked like if the two-class method had been applied to prior periods. Corporate Actions During the third quarter, the Company announced several corporate actions taken by an Independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors. This included changing the name of AMERCO to U-Haul Holding Company, the creation of a class of non-voting common stock, and a 9-for-1 dividend of these shares to all existing Company shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. The Company began trading 176,470,092 shares of non-voting common stock on November 10, 2022 on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol UHALB. Subsequently, the Board announced a regular dividend policy for the new class of shares of $0.04 per share per quarter and transferred its voting common stock and non-voting common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbols UHAL and UHAL.B. U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com. About U-Haul Holding Company U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment. About U-Haul Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers nearly 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the SEC. Report on Business Operations Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 898,819 $ 975,552 Self-storage revenues

190,483

159,424 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

74,851

75,402 Property management fees

10,080

9,651 Life insurance premiums

24,399

27,010 Property and casualty insurance premiums

26,852

25,618 Net investment and interest income

52,294

31,184 Other revenue

97,558

100,495 Consolidated revenue $ 1,375,336 $ 1,404,336 Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,296,407 $ 1,321,580 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

304,717

403,853 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

28,466

29,820 Earnings from operations

10,846

9,657 Life insurance







Revenues

52,962

56,417 Earnings from operations

5,213

3,603 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,499)

(3,481) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(373)

(389) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,375,336

1,404,336 Earnings from operations

320,403

416,724 The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

659

582 Square footage as of December 31

55,004

48,836 Average monthly number of units occupied

540

483 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.9 %

83.6 % Average monthly square footage occupied

46,651

42,239 Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,151,619 $ 3,189,990 Self-storage revenues

549,246

450,302 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

281,066

272,478 Property management fees

28,496

26,847 Life insurance premiums

75,636

84,628 Property and casualty insurance premiums

72,542

64,986 Net investment and interest income

116,376

102,963 Other revenue

401,059

349,252 Consolidated revenue $ 4,676,040 $ 4,541,446 Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 4,456,863

4,291,833 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

1,301,277

1,442,836 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

74,911

82,815 Earnings from operations

24,883

34,078 Life insurance







Revenues

152,761

176,061 Earnings from operations

8,638

13,882 Eliminations







Revenues

(8,495)

(9,263) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(1,141)

(1,163) Consolidated Results







Revenues

4,676,040

4,541,446 Earnings from operations

1,333,657

1,489,633 The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

659

582 Square footage as of December 31

55,004

48,836 Average monthly number of units occupied

533

465 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

84.2 %

82.6 % Average monthly square footage occupied

46,012

40,884 U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

March 31,



2022

2022



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,510,619 $ 2,704,137 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

208,182

229,343 Inventories and parts, net

150,140

158,888 Prepaid expenses

228,260

236,915 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,723,201

2,893,399 Investments, other

518,455

543,755 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

159,924

103,828 Other assets

57,272

60,409 Right of use assets – financing, net

504,640

620,824 Right of use assets – operating, net

63,856

74,382 Related party assets

75,549

47,851



7,200,098

7,673,731 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,504,507

1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

6,728,424

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

898,468

846,132 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

784,394

615,679 Rental trucks

5,167,168

4,638,814



15,082,961

13,358,406 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,166,731)

(3,732,556) Total property, plant and equipment, net

10,916,230

9,625,850 Total assets $ 18,116,328 $ 17,299,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 703,412 $ 677,785 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

6,200,397

6,022,497 Operating lease liabilities

63,402

74,197 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

980,200

978,254 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,396,702

2,336,238 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,579

10,812 Deferred income

45,222

49,157 Deferred income taxes, net

1,301,037

1,265,358 Total liabilities

11,702,951

11,414,298









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Non-voting common stock

176

- Additional paid-in capital

453,643

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(284,116)

46,384 Retained earnings

6,910,827

6,052,233 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

6,413,377

5,885,283 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,116,328 $ 17,299,581 U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 898,819 $ 975,552 Self-storage revenues

190,483

159,424 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

74,851

75,402 Property management fees

10,080

9,651 Life insurance premiums

24,399

27,010 Property and casualty insurance premiums

26,852

25,618 Net investment and interest income

52,294

31,184 Other revenue

97,558

100,495 Total revenues

1,375,336

1,404,336









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

733,469

658,095 Commission expenses

95,980

105,155 Cost of sales

54,616

57,042 Benefits and losses

41,372

47,266 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,979

7,947 Lease expense

7,792

7,394 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

113,866

103,736 Net losses on disposal of real estate

859

977 Total costs and expenses

1,054,933

987,612









Earnings from operations

320,403

416,724 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(304)

(280) Interest expense

(59,041)

(44,042) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(50)

(956) Pretax earnings

261,008

371,446 Income tax expense

(61,764)

(89,980) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 199,244 $ 281,466 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 0.98 $ 1.89 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.02 $ 1.39 Weighted average shares outstanding of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted

176,470,092

176,470,092 U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,151,619 $ 3,189,990 Self-storage revenues

549,246

450,302 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

281,066

272,478 Property management fees

28,496

26,847 Life insurance premiums

75,636

84,628 Property and casualty insurance premiums

72,542

64,986 Net investment and interest income

116,376

102,963 Other revenue

401,059

349,252 Total revenues

4,676,040

4,541,446









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

2,278,230

1,968,698 Commission expenses

339,814

346,200 Cost of sales

206,912

193,448 Benefits and losses

122,835

139,194 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

21,623

23,520 Lease expense

22,951

22,482 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

344,980

361,201 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

5,038

(2,930) Total costs and expenses

3,342,383

3,051,813









Earnings from operations

1,333,657

1,489,633 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(912)

(840) Interest expense

(166,033)

(122,765) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(1,009)

(956) Pretax earnings

1,165,703

1,365,072 Income tax expense

(280,442)

(328,533) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 885,261 $ 1,036,539 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 5.38 $ 6.64 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.42 $ 5.14 Weighted average shares outstanding of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted

176,470,092

176,470,092 EARNINGS PER SHARE We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock. Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock. The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:



For the Quarter Ended



December 31,



2022 2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per

share amounts)









Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

19,607,788

19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

10 %

10 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 199,244 $ 281,466 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

–

(9,804) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

– Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 192,185 $ 271,662 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 19,219 $ 27,166









Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.98 $ 1.39 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ – $ 0.50 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.98 $ 1.89



















Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

176,470,092

176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

90 %

90 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 199,244 $ 281,466 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

–

(9,804) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

– Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 192,185 $ 271,662 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 172,967 $ 244,496









Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.98 $ 1.39 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.04 $ – Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.02 $ 1.39





For the Nine Months Ended



December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per

share amounts)









Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

19,607,788

19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

10 %

10 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 885,261 $ 1,036,539 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(19,608)

(29,412) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

– Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 858,594 $ 1,007,127 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 85,859 $ 100,713









Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 4.38 $ 5.14 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.00 $ 1.50 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 5.38 $ 6.64



















Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

176,470,092

176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

90 %

90 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 885,261 $ 1,036,539 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(19,608)

(29,412) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

– Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 858,594 $ 1,007,127 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 772,735 $ 906,414









Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.38 $ 5.14 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.04 $ – Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 4.42 $ 5.14 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.











December 31,

March 31,













2022

2022





December 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2022

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)







(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,504,507 $ - $ 1,504,507 $ 1,283,142

Buildings and improvements

6,728,424

-

6,728,424

5,974,639

Furniture and equipment

898,468

14,731

913,199

860,863

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

784,394

152,867

937,261

785,193

Rental trucks

5,167,168

982,119

6,149,287

5,753,062

Subtotal

15,082,961

1,149,717

16,232,678

14,656,899

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,166,731)

(645,077)

(4,811,808)

(4,410,225)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 10,916,230 $ 504,640 $ 11,420,870 $ 10,246,674













March 31,











2022



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment



2022

Financing

Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,283,142 $ - $ 1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

5,974,639

-

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

846,132

14,731

860,863 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

615,679

169,514

785,193 Rental trucks

4,638,814

1,114,248

5,753,062 Right-of-use assets, gross

13,358,406

1,298,493

14,656,899 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,732,556)

(677,669)

(4,410,225) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 9,625,850 $ 620,824 $ 10,246,674 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-holding-company-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301742496.html SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company

