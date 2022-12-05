IN BRIEF: Hellenic Dynamics starts trading after reverse takeover

Hellenic Dynamics SA - London-based medicinal cannabis - Starts trading on London Main Market on Monday, following the reverse takeover of Hellenic Dynamics by UK SPAC PLC. The special-purpose acquisition company bought Hellenic Dynamics for GBP31.2 million, and it raised GBP1.1 million in fresh funds as part of its relisting. New shares and convertible loan notes were issued at 0.3 pence per share. The stock was last traded at 0.16p on Monday. Hellenic Dynamics is backed by Tel Aviv-based, London-listed medical cannabis company Kanabo Group PLC.

