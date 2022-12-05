Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. U.K. Spac Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPC   GB00B3CQW227

U.K. SPAC PLC

(SPC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2021-08-02 am EDT
0.2050 GBX   -.--%
08:38aIN BRIEF: Hellenic Dynamics starts trading after reverse takeover
AN
11/28UK SPAC re-admission of shares approved; expects trading on December 5
AN
11/14U.K. Spac Plc has filed an IPO in the amount of £0.75 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Hellenic Dynamics starts trading after reverse takeover

12/05/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hellenic Dynamics SA - London-based medicinal cannabis - Starts trading on London Main Market on Monday, following the reverse takeover of Hellenic Dynamics by UK SPAC PLC. The special-purpose acquisition company bought Hellenic Dynamics for GBP31.2 million, and it raised GBP1.1 million in fresh funds as part of its relisting. New shares and convertible loan notes were issued at 0.3 pence per share. The stock was last traded at 0.16p on Monday. Hellenic Dynamics is backed by Tel Aviv-based, London-listed medical cannabis company Kanabo Group PLC.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KANABO GROUP PLC -2.13% 2.3 Delayed Quote.-83.21%
U.K. SPAC PLC 0.00% 0.205 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about U.K. SPAC PLC
08:38aIN BRIEF: Hellenic Dynamics starts trading after reverse takeover
AN
11/28UK SPAC re-admission of shares approved; expects trading on December 5
AN
11/14U.K. Spac Plc has filed an IPO in the amount of £0.75 million.
CI
08/03U.K. Spac Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2021U.K. Spac Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Hellenic Dynamics S.A. entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire U...
CI
2021U.K. Spac plc Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Fifteen Months to March 3..
CI
2021U.K. SPAC Withdraws Plan For Secondary Listing On AQSE Growth Market
MT
2021UK SPAC's Secondary AQSE Growth Market Listing Delayed to June 11
MT
2021U.K. Spac plc Announces Fiscal Year Change
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,61 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2022 2,10 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,80 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart U.K. SPAC PLC
Duration : Period :
U.K. Spac Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Harry Jay Executive Chairman & Secretary
Simon Grant-Rennick Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.K. SPAC PLC0.00%5
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.26%57 786
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.52%21 665
HAL TRUST-10.46%11 872
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.15%11 715
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.98%11 017