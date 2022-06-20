Log in
    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
48.00 TWD   -7.34%
06/20U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : 群益金鼎證券2q22投資論壇
PU
06/20U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : 2Q22 Investment Forum held by Capital Securities
PU
06/20U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Ming ct the mstard to keep holding a constitent of the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U Ming Marine Transport : 群益金鼎證券2Q22投資論壇

06/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
裕民航運股份有限公司

U - Ming Marine Transport Corporation

T W S E S t o c k c o d e : 2 6 0 6 T T

群益金鼎證券 2Q22投資論壇

2022/6/21

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur in the way we expect, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking information.

In preparing the information herein, U-MING have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which was provided to U-MING or which was otherwise reviewed by U-MING. Neither U-MING nor its advisors have made any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor do they assume any undertaking to supplement such information as further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. None of U-MING, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of U-MING.

2

營運績效

Key Performance

群益金鼎證券 2Q22投資論壇

多元化的船隊配置

Large Diversified Dry Bulk Fleet

~6.5* years

8,703,738

average age of bulk carriers

total DWT

Current (# of vessels)

NB

Total*

Vessel Type

Owned Managed

JV

Total

%

No.

No.

%

Dry Bulk

VLOC

2

0

0

2

4%

0

2

3%

Capesize

12

0

3

15

26%

8

23

32%

Panamax

11

8

3

22

39%

3

25

35%

Supramax/Ultramax

6

0

0

6

11%

0

6

8%

Others

Cement Carrier

4

0

0

4

7%

1

5

7%

Oil Tanker

0

0

4

4

7%

0

4

6%

Offshore Wind Vessel

2

0

2

4

7%

2

6

8%

Overall Group

37

8

12

57

100%

14

71

100%

*: As of May 2022

2022H210

2023

3

2024

1

4

市場運價穩定成長 2022年前五月營收較去年同期成長13%

Freight rate maintains positive momentum to drive strong earnings

2022/1~5

Consolidated revenue

NT$5,418m

Revenue % by Vessel Type

2021/1~5

5%

21%

46%

9%

17%

2022/1~5

5%

26%

41%

15%

10%3%

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

CEMENT

PANAMAX

CAPE

Supramax

VLCC

CHARTER-IN

MGMT Ship

CTV

Year

Q1 2022

2021

comparison

Revenue

(NT$M)

3,046

+ 24%

Gross profit

(NT$M)

1,047

+ 192%

Gross profit margin

34.4%

+ 136%

Net Profit

(NT$M)

843

+ 146%

EPS

(NT$)

1.00

+ 146%

EBITDA %

49%

17%

Cash on hand

(NT$M)

16,277

+ 23%

ROE %

12.3%

+ 110%

ROA %

5.2%

+ 131%

Liability %

57%

-7%

Operating Cash Flow

1,570

66%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
