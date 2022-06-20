U Ming Marine Transport : 群益金鼎證券2Q22投資論壇

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur in the way we expect, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking information.
In preparing the information herein, U-MING have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which was provided to U-MING or which was otherwise reviewed by U-MING. Neither U-MING nor its advisors have made any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor do they assume any undertaking to supplement such information as further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. None of U-MING, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of U-MING.
營運績效
Key Performance
群益金鼎證券 2Q22投資論壇
多元化的船隊配置
Large Diversified Dry Bulk Fleet
~6.5* years
8,703,738
average age of bulk carriers
total DWT
Current (# of vessels)
NB
Total*
Vessel Type
Owned Managed
JV
Total
%
No.
No.
%
Dry Bulk
VLOC
2
0
0
2
4%
0
2
3%
Capesize
12
0
3
15
26%
8
23
32%
Panamax
11
8
3
22
39%
3
25
35%
Supramax/Ultramax
6
0
0
6
11%
0
6
8%
Others
Cement Carrier
4
0
0
4
7%
1
5
7%
Oil Tanker
0
0
4
4
7%
0
4
6%
Offshore Wind Vessel
2
0
2
4
7%
2
6
8%
Overall Group
37
8
12
57
100%
14
71
100%
*: As of May 2022
2022H2：10
2023
： 3
2024
： 1
4
市場運價穩定成長 2022年前五月營收較去年同期成長13%
Freight rate maintains positive momentum to drive strong earnings
2022/1~5
Consolidated revenue
NT$5,418m
Revenue % by Vessel Type
2021/1~5
5%
21%
46%
9%
17%
2022/1~5
5%
26%
41%
15%
10%3%
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
CEMENT
PANAMAX
CAPE
Supramax
VLCC
CHARTER-IN
MGMT Ship
CTV
Year
Q1 2022
2021
comparison
Revenue
(NT$M)
3,046
+ 24%
Gross profit
(NT$M)
1,047
+ 192%
Gross profit margin
34.4%
+ 136%
Net Profit
(NT$M)
843
+ 146%
EPS
(NT$)
1.00
+ 146%
EBITDA %
49%
17%
Cash on hand
(NT$M)
16,277
+ 23%
ROE %
12.3%
+ 110%
ROA %
5.2%
+ 131%
Liability %
57%
-7%
Operating Cash Flow
1,570
66%
5
