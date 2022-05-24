Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
61.30 TWD   +3.90%
03:08aU MING MARINE TRANSPORT : 臺灣證券交易所 「 基礎建設」主題式業績發表會
PU
02:58aU MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Investor Conference held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
PU
02:28aU MING MARINE TRANSPORT : MING will attend the 2022 "Infrastrctre Indstry Listed Companies" Investor Conferences of Companies Listed on TWSE
PU
Summary 
Summary

U Ming Marine Transport : 臺灣證券交易所 「 基礎建設」主題式業績發表會

05/24/2022 | 03:08am EDT
裕民航運股份有限公司

U - Ming Marine Transport Corporation

T W S E S t o c k c o d e : 2 6 0 6 T T

臺灣證券交易所

「基礎建設」主題式業績發表會

2022/5/25

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur in the way we expect, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking information.

In preparing the information herein, U-MING have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which was provided to U-MING or which was otherwise reviewed by U-MING. Neither U-MING nor its advisors have made any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor do they assume any undertaking to supplement such information as further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. None of U-MING, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of U-MING.

2

營運績效

Key Performance

臺灣證券交易所

「基礎建設」主題式業績發表會

多元化的船隊配置

Large Diversified Dry Bulk Fleet

~6.5* years

8,703,738

average age of bulk carriers

total DWT

Current (# of vessels)

NB

Total*

Vessel Type

Owned Managed JV Total

%

No.

No.

%

Dry Bulk

*: As of Apr 2022

VLOC

2

0

0

2

4%

0

2

3%

Capesize

12

0

3

15

26%

8

23

32%

Panamax

11

8

3

22

39%

3

25

35%

Supramax/Ultramax

6

0

0

6

11%

0

6

8%

Others

Cement Carrier

4

0

0

4

7%

1

5

7%

Oil Tanker

0

0

4

4

7%

0

4

6%

Offshore Wind Vessel

2

0

2

4

7%

2

6

8%

Overall Group

37

8

12

57

100%

14

71

100%

2022H210

2023

3

2024

1

4

2022Q1 獲利較去年同期成長146%

Market conditions help maintain positive rates momentum and drive strong earnings

Year

Q1 2022

2021

comparison

Average BDI

2,041

+ 17%

Revenue

(NT$M)

3,046

+ 24%

Gross profit

(NT$M)

1,047

+ 192%

Gross profit margin

34.4%

+ 136%

Net Profit

(NT$M)

843

+ 146%

EPS

(NT$)

1.00

+ 146%

EBITDA %

49%

17%

Cash on hand

(NT$M)

16,277

+ 23%

ROE %

12.3%

+ 110%

ROA %

5.2%

+ 131%

Liability %

57%

-7%

Operating Cash Flow

1,570

66%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 065 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2022 5 788 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 802 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 57,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,30 TWD
Average target price 100,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choo Kiat Ong President, General Manager & Director
Ching Lin Wang Head-Finance & GM-Financial Division
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Sheng Chen VP-Administration Division & Deputy Spokesman
Shao Hua Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION1.49%1 751
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.1.05%25 761
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.9.92%8 354
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.48.21%3 450
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA30.43%2 923
COSTAMARE INC.12.25%1 756