U-Ming Marine Transport actively abides by domestic regulations and norms, all of the Company's rules and codes of conduct, and our Human Rights Policy to protect the rights and interests of internal and external stakeholders. We have made a commitment to listen to, understand, and respond to the needs of diverse stakeholders, formulate a Complaint Policy, and establish a complete complaint handling mechanism.

U-Ming Marine Transport's Complaint Policy has been translated into multiple languages; 24-hour uninterrupted complaint channels have been set up; independence, confidentiality, anonymity, and non- retaliation are guaranteed for the complaint mechanism; and remediation measures are actively implemented.

If you find any unlawful matters that may violate the Company's code of conduct or Human Rights Policy, endanger the Company's reputation, or endanger the rights and interests of yourself or others, you can submit your concerns through U-Ming Marine Transport's complaint mechanism to protect yourself and others and jointly maintain the reputation of U-Ming Marine Transport.

Who Is Entitled to Submit Complaints

U-Ming Marine Transport's Complaint Policy promises to provide channels that guarantee the rights of all internal and external stakeholders in making complaints. These stakeholders include:

All in-service employees: This covers all forms of employees who provide labor services for all U- Ming Marine Transport operating locations; they encompass regular employees, contract employees, employees with physical or mental disabilities, employees of overseas subsidiaries, and others.

Other stakeholders: This means any stakeholder having a business relationship with U-Ming Marine Transport; examples include former employees, job applicants, business partners, suppliers, contractors, shareholders, and local community residents of operating locations. U-Ming Marine Transport also encourages suppliers and provides them with resources to assist in establishing a sound complaint mechanism.

When Complaints Should Be Filed

U-Ming Marine Transport recommends submitting a complaint as soon as you have any concerns and as early as possible. This should be done to avoid further escalation or deterioration of a situation and to help us to detect problems early and take relevant measures.

Complaint Channels

Complaint submission methods include: Verbal, written, by hotline, or email.

Applicable complaining parties of complaint channels:

1. Internal complaint channels: All in-service employees

