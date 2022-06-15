U Ming Marine Transport : Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies "(collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements)". Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards No. 65 "Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the unreviewed assets amounted to NT$11,232,589 thousand (US$392,405 thousand) and NT$9,183,261 thousand (US$321,824 thousand), respectively, (16.63% and 15.01% of the consolidated assets, respectively), and the unreviewed liabilities amounted to NT$1,569,489 thousand (US$54,829 thousand) and NT$452,710 thousand (US$15,865 thousand), respectively, (4.07% and 1.21% of the consolidated liabilities, respectively). The unreviewed comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$(42,278) thousand (US$(1,477) thousand) and NT$(122,046) thousand (US$(4,277) thousand), respectively, representing (1.35%) and (24.40%) of the consolidated comprehensive income, respectively.