    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
55.60 TWD   -1.59%
U Ming Marine Transport : Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation and

Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

NoteThe translation version is intended for reference only. If any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall govern.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies "(collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements)". Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards No. 65 "Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the unreviewed assets amounted to NT$11,232,589 thousand (US$392,405 thousand) and NT$9,183,261 thousand (US$321,824 thousand), respectively, (16.63% and 15.01% of the consolidated assets, respectively), and the unreviewed liabilities amounted to NT$1,569,489 thousand (US$54,829 thousand) and NT$452,710 thousand (US$15,865 thousand), respectively, (4.07% and 1.21% of the consolidated liabilities, respectively). The unreviewed comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$(42,278) thousand (US$(1,477) thousand) and NT$(122,046) thousand (US$(4,277) thousand), respectively, representing (1.35%) and (24.40%) of the consolidated comprehensive income, respectively.

- 1 -

As stated in Note 12 to the consolidated financial statements, the investments accounted for using the equity method (including losses offset against long-term receivables - related parties) as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$4,090,403 thousand (US$142,896 thousand) and NT$3,503,013 thousand (US$122,762 thousand), respectively, and the related investment income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$61,958 thousand (US$2,164 thousand) and NT$34,526 thousand (US$1,210 thousand), respectively. These abovementioned amounts of the investments accounted for using the equity method and the related investees' information were based on unreviewed financial statements. Further, as disclosed in Note 29 to the consolidated financial statements, other information about the non-significant subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method as stated above were also not reviewed.

Qualified Conclusion

Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and the financial statements of the investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Wen-Ching Lin and Yi-Wen Wang.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

April 27, 2022

Notice to Readers

The translation version is intended for reference only. If any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall govern.

- 2 -

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)

$

16,276,520

24

$

13,927,841

22

$

13,248,875

22

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)

1,499,168

2

1,546,321

2

1,653,976

3

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 9 and 25)

7,528,742

11

6,825,038

11

7,028,877

12

Financial assets at amortized cost (Note 25)

242,450

-

372,312

1

161,629

-

Contract assets (Note 19 and 24)

289,526

1

301,821

1

275,269

-

Trade receivables from unrelated parties (Note 10)

339,229

1

448,067

1

309,663

1

Trade receivables from related parties (Notes 10 and 24)

50,713

-

73,595

-

85,366

-

Other receivables (Note 24)

86,444

-

87,842

-

92,508

-

Fuel inventory

773,209

1

668,734

1

515,115

1

Other current assets (Note 24)

199,456

-

140,069

-

186,836

-

Total current assets

27,285,457

40

24,391,640

39

23,558,114

39

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 9)

2,413,682

4

2,265,037

4

2,217,881

4

Financial assets at amortized cost

498,101

1

598,769

1

766,426

1

Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12)

4,234,068

6

3,993,021

6

3,591,580

6

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 13, 25 and 26)

28,996,128

43

27,255,637

44

28,676,673

47

Intangible assets

66,789

-

73,646

-

90,222

-

Deferred tax assets

4,904

-

5,216

-

6,803

-

Prepayments for equipment (Note 13 and 26)

3,391,449

5

3,048,534

5

1,446,913

2

Refundable deposits (Notes 24 and 25)

80,802

-

59,956

-

69,184

-

Long-term receivables from related parties (Note 24)

556,591

1

587,725

1

742,176

1

Total non-current assets

40,242,514

60

37,887,541

61

37,607,858

61

TOTAL

$

67,527,971

100

$

62,279,181

100

$

61,165,972

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)

$

5,928,000

9

$

3,903,000

6

$

6,021,000

10

Short-term bills payable (Notes 15 and 25)

7,633,004

11

6,731,467

11

8,113,847

13

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)

42,851

-

153,086

-

243,043

-

Trade payables (Note 24)

230,270

-

184,788

-

252,744

1

Other payables (Note 16)

1,120,734

2

1,095,145

2

790,272

1

Current tax liabilities

1,189

-

1,202

-

46,678

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)

3,777,746

6

5,595,515

9

3,115,953

5

Other current liabilities (Note 24)

377,942

-

274,220

1

540,954

1

Total current liabilities

19,111,736

28

17,938,423

29

19,124,491

31

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank loans (Notes 15 and 25)

19,123,172

29

18,180,197

29

17,950,633

30

Deferred tax liabilities

194,578

-

187,334

-

174,376

-

Deferred revenue

-

-

-

-

106,680

-

Net defined benefit liabilities

111,885

-

114,509

-

134,353

-

Total non-current liabilities

19,429,635

29

18,482,040

29

18,366,042

30

Total liabilities

38,541,371

57

36,420,463

58

37,490,533

61

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (Note 18)

Common share capital

8,450,557

13

8,450,557

14

8,450,557

14

Capital surplus

115,148

-

115,150

-

115,164

-

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

6,964,052

10

6,964,052

11

6,876,575

11

Special reserve

1,022,797

2

1,022,797

2

-

-

Unappropriated earnings

12,379,561

18

11,534,057

18

9,098,995

15

Total retained earnings

20,366,410

30

19,520,906

31

15,975,570

26

Other equity

54,485

-

(2,227,895)

(3)

(865,852)

(1)

Total equity

28,986,600

43

25,858,718

42

23,675,439

39

TOTAL

$

67,527,971

100

$

62,279,181

100

$

61,165,972

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Note 6)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)

$

568,612

24

$

503,173

22

$

463,777

22

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)

52,373

2

55,865

2

57,963

3

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 9 and 25)

263,013

11

246,569

11

246,325

12

Financial assets at amortized cost (Note 25)

8,470

-

13,451

1

6,190

-

Contract assets (Note 19 and 24)

10,114

1

10,904

1

9,647

-

Trade receivables from unrelated parties (Note 10)

11,851

1

16,187

1

10,852

1

Trade receivables from related parties (Notes 10 and 24)

1,771

-

2,659

-

2,992

-

Other receivables (Note 24)

3,020

-

3,173

-

3,242

-

Fuel inventory

27,012

1

24,159

1

18,052

1

Other current assets (Note 24)

6,968

-

5,060

-

6,547

-

Total current assets

953,204

40

881,200

39

825,587

39

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 9)

84,321

4

81,829

4

77,725

4

Financial assets at amortized cost

17,401

1

21,632

1

26,859

1

Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12)

147,915

6

144,257

6

125,866

6

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 13, 25 and 26)

1,012,965

43

984,669

44

1,004,965

47

Intangible assets

2,333

-

2,661

-

3,162

-

Deferred tax assets

171

-

188

-

238

-

Prepayments for equipment (Note 13 and 26)

118,479

5

110,135

5

50,707

2

Refundable deposits (Notes 24 and 25)

2,823

-

2,166

-

2,424

-

Long-term receivables from related parties (Note 24)

19,444

1

21,233

1

26,009

1

Total non-current assets

1,405,852

60

1,368,770

61

1,317,955

61

TOTAL

$

2,359,056

100

$

2,249,970

100

$

2,143,542

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)

$

207,092

9

$

141,004

6

$

211,004

10

Short-term bills payable (Notes 15 and 25)

266,655

11

243,189

11

284,347

13

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)

1,497

-

5,531

-

8,517

-

Trade payables (Note 24)

8,044

-

6,676

-

8,857

1

Other payables (Note 16)

39,152

2

39,564

2

27,695

1

Current tax liabilities

42

-

43

-

1,636

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)

131,974

6

202,150

9

109,198

5

Other current liabilities (Note 24)

13,203

-

9,907

1

18,958

1

Total current liabilities

667,659

28

648,064

29

670,212

31

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank loans (Notes 15 and 25)

668,058

29

656,799

29

629,074

30

Deferred tax liabilities

6,797

-

6,768

-

6,111

-

Deferred revenue

-

-

-

-

3,739

-

Net defined benefit liabilities

3,909

-

4,137

-

4,708

-

Total non-current liabilities

678,764

29

667,704

29

643,632

30

Total liabilities

1,346,423

57

1,315,768

58

1,313,844

61

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (Note 18)

Common share capital

295,216

13

305,295

14

296,147

14

Capital surplus

4,023

-

4,160

-

4,036

-

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

243,286

10

251,591

11

240,987

11

Special reserve

35,731

2

36,951

2

-

-

Unappropriated earnings

432,474

18

416,693

18

318,871

15

Total retained earnings

711,491

30

705,235

31

559,858

26

Other equity

1,903

-

(80,488)

(3)

(30,343)

(1)

Total equity

1,012,633

43

934,202

42

829,698

39

TOTAL

$

2,359,056

100

$

2,249,970

100

$

2,143,542

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
