U Ming Marine Transport : Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation and
Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Note：The translation version is intended for reference only. If any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall govern.
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors and Shareholders
U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies "(collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements)". Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards No. 65 "Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
As disclosed in Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the unreviewed assets amounted to NT$11,232,589 thousand (US$392,405 thousand) and NT$9,183,261 thousand (US$321,824 thousand), respectively, (16.63% and 15.01% of the consolidated assets, respectively), and the unreviewed liabilities amounted to NT$1,569,489 thousand (US$54,829 thousand) and NT$452,710 thousand (US$15,865 thousand), respectively, (4.07% and 1.21% of the consolidated liabilities, respectively). The unreviewed comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$(42,278) thousand (US$(1,477) thousand) and NT$(122,046) thousand (US$(4,277) thousand), respectively, representing (1.35%) and (24.40%) of the consolidated comprehensive income, respectively.
As stated in Note 12 to the consolidated financial statements, the investments accounted for using the equity method (including losses offset against long-term receivables - related parties) as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$4,090,403 thousand (US$142,896 thousand) and NT$3,503,013 thousand (US$122,762 thousand), respectively, and the related investment income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were NT$61,958 thousand (US$2,164 thousand) and NT$34,526 thousand (US$1,210 thousand), respectively. These abovementioned amounts of the investments accounted for using the equity method and the related investees' information were based on unreviewed financial statements. Further, as disclosed in Note 29 to the consolidated financial statements, other information about the non-significant subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method as stated above were also not reviewed.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and the financial statements of the investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Wen-Ching Lin and Yi-Wen Wang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
April 27, 2022
Notice to Readers
The translation version is intended for reference only. If any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall govern.
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)
$
16,276,520
24
$
13,927,841
22
$
13,248,875
22
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)
1,499,168
2
1,546,321
2
1,653,976
3
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 9 and 25)
7,528,742
11
6,825,038
11
7,028,877
12
Financial assets at amortized cost (Note 25)
242,450
-
372,312
1
161,629
-
Contract assets (Note 19 and 24)
289,526
1
301,821
1
275,269
-
Trade receivables from unrelated parties (Note 10)
339,229
1
448,067
1
309,663
1
Trade receivables from related parties (Notes 10 and 24)
50,713
-
73,595
-
85,366
-
Other receivables (Note 24)
86,444
-
87,842
-
92,508
-
Fuel inventory
773,209
1
668,734
1
515,115
1
Other current assets (Note 24)
199,456
-
140,069
-
186,836
-
Total current assets
27,285,457
40
24,391,640
39
23,558,114
39
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 9)
2,413,682
4
2,265,037
4
2,217,881
4
Financial assets at amortized cost
498,101
1
598,769
1
766,426
1
Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12)
4,234,068
6
3,993,021
6
3,591,580
6
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 13, 25 and 26)
28,996,128
43
27,255,637
44
28,676,673
47
Intangible assets
66,789
-
73,646
-
90,222
-
Deferred tax assets
4,904
-
5,216
-
6,803
-
Prepayments for equipment (Note 13 and 26)
3,391,449
5
3,048,534
5
1,446,913
2
Refundable deposits (Notes 24 and 25)
80,802
-
59,956
-
69,184
-
Long-term receivables from related parties (Note 24)
556,591
1
587,725
1
742,176
1
Total non-current assets
40,242,514
60
37,887,541
61
37,607,858
61
TOTAL
$
67,527,971
100
$
62,279,181
100
$
61,165,972
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)
$
5,928,000
9
$
3,903,000
6
$
6,021,000
10
Short-term bills payable (Notes 15 and 25)
7,633,004
11
6,731,467
11
8,113,847
13
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)
42,851
-
153,086
-
243,043
-
Trade payables (Note 24)
230,270
-
184,788
-
252,744
1
Other payables (Note 16)
1,120,734
2
1,095,145
2
790,272
1
Current tax liabilities
1,189
-
1,202
-
46,678
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)
3,777,746
6
5,595,515
9
3,115,953
5
Other current liabilities (Note 24)
377,942
-
274,220
1
540,954
1
Total current liabilities
19,111,736
28
17,938,423
29
19,124,491
31
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans (Notes 15 and 25)
19,123,172
29
18,180,197
29
17,950,633
30
Deferred tax liabilities
194,578
-
187,334
-
174,376
-
Deferred revenue
-
-
-
-
106,680
-
Net defined benefit liabilities
111,885
-
114,509
-
134,353
-
Total non-current liabilities
19,429,635
29
18,482,040
29
18,366,042
30
Total liabilities
38,541,371
57
36,420,463
58
37,490,533
61
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (Note 18)
Common share capital
8,450,557
13
8,450,557
14
8,450,557
14
Capital surplus
115,148
-
115,150
-
115,164
-
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
6,964,052
10
6,964,052
11
6,876,575
11
Special reserve
1,022,797
2
1,022,797
2
-
-
Unappropriated earnings
12,379,561
18
11,534,057
18
9,098,995
15
Total retained earnings
20,366,410
30
19,520,906
31
15,975,570
26
Other equity
54,485
-
(2,227,895)
(3)
(865,852)
(1)
Total equity
28,986,600
43
25,858,718
42
23,675,439
39
TOTAL
$
67,527,971
100
$
62,279,181
100
$
61,165,972
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Note 6)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)
$
568,612
24
$
503,173
22
$
463,777
22
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)
52,373
2
55,865
2
57,963
3
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 9 and 25)
263,013
11
246,569
11
246,325
12
Financial assets at amortized cost (Note 25)
8,470
-
13,451
1
6,190
-
Contract assets (Note 19 and 24)
10,114
1
10,904
1
9,647
-
Trade receivables from unrelated parties (Note 10)
11,851
1
16,187
1
10,852
1
Trade receivables from related parties (Notes 10 and 24)
1,771
-
2,659
-
2,992
-
Other receivables (Note 24)
3,020
-
3,173
-
3,242
-
Fuel inventory
27,012
1
24,159
1
18,052
1
Other current assets (Note 24)
6,968
-
5,060
-
6,547
-
Total current assets
953,204
40
881,200
39
825,587
39
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 9)
84,321
4
81,829
4
77,725
4
Financial assets at amortized cost
17,401
1
21,632
1
26,859
1
Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12)
147,915
6
144,257
6
125,866
6
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 13, 25 and 26)
1,012,965
43
984,669
44
1,004,965
47
Intangible assets
2,333
-
2,661
-
3,162
-
Deferred tax assets
171
-
188
-
238
-
Prepayments for equipment (Note 13 and 26)
118,479
5
110,135
5
50,707
2
Refundable deposits (Notes 24 and 25)
2,823
-
2,166
-
2,424
-
Long-term receivables from related parties (Note 24)
19,444
1
21,233
1
26,009
1
Total non-current assets
1,405,852
60
1,368,770
61
1,317,955
61
TOTAL
$
2,359,056
100
$
2,249,970
100
$
2,143,542
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)
$
207,092
9
$
141,004
6
$
211,004
10
Short-term bills payable (Notes 15 and 25)
266,655
11
243,189
11
284,347
13
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8)
1,497
-
5,531
-
8,517
-
Trade payables (Note 24)
8,044
-
6,676
-
8,857
1
Other payables (Note 16)
39,152
2
39,564
2
27,695
1
Current tax liabilities
42
-
43
-
1,636
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 15 and 25)
131,974
6
202,150
9
109,198
5
Other current liabilities (Note 24)
13,203
-
9,907
1
18,958
1
Total current liabilities
667,659
28
648,064
29
670,212
31
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans (Notes 15 and 25)
668,058
29
656,799
29
629,074
30
Deferred tax liabilities
6,797
-
6,768
-
6,111
-
Deferred revenue
-
-
-
-
3,739
-
Net defined benefit liabilities
3,909
-
4,137
-
4,708
-
Total non-current liabilities
678,764
29
667,704
29
643,632
30
Total liabilities
1,346,423
57
1,315,768
58
1,313,844
61
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (Note 18)
Common share capital
295,216
13
305,295
14
296,147
14
Capital surplus
4,023
-
4,160
-
4,036
-
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
243,286
10
251,591
11
240,987
11
Special reserve
35,731
2
36,951
2
-
-
Unappropriated earnings
432,474
18
416,693
18
318,871
15
Total retained earnings
711,491
30
705,235
31
559,858
26
Other equity
1,903
-
(80,488)
(3)
(30,343)
(1)
Total equity
1,012,633
43
934,202
42
829,698
39
TOTAL
$
2,359,056
100
$
2,249,970
100
$
2,143,542
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
