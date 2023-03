The companies required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates in accordance with the "Criteria Governing Preparation of Affiliation Reports, Consolidated Business Reports and Consolidated Financial Statements of Affiliated Enterprises" for the year ended December 31, 2022 are all the same as the companies required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies as provided in International Financial Reporting Standards No. 10, "Consolidated Financial Statements". Relevant information that should be disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates has all been disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies. Hence, we do not prepare a separate set of consolidated financial statements of affiliates.

Stage of Completion of Freight Contracts

The Group's freight revenue is recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the contract. Because management is required to exercise judgements and to have estimates to a certain extent when measuring and calculating the stage of completion of freight contracts, revenue recognition and measurement might be affected by the selection and application of calculation methods; therefore, the determination of the stage of completion of freight contracts was deemed to be a key audit matter. Refer to Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements: critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty for information on the stage of completion of freight contracts.

The main audit procedures that we performed in respect of the key audit matter stated above were as follows:

We understood and tested the design and implementation of the key controls over the recognition of freight revenue. We obtained relevant documents and understood the determination of the stage of completion of freight contracts, and we confirmed that the calculation method was appropriate and applied consistently. We verified the management's calculation of percentage of voyages and freight revenue by collating the information on actual voyages, entering/departing reports, sailing schedule and freight contracts.

Other Matter

We have also audited the parent company only financial statements of U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 on which we have issued an unmodified opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

