U Ming Marine Transport : Ming Marine responds to World Oceans Day by inviting colleages to participate in Ocean knowledge qiz

In response to the United Nations' World Oceans Day on June 8th, U-Ming Marine is encouraging our employees to care about marine environmental issues. The Sustainability Implementation Committee of U-Ming has launched a marine knowledge quiz from June 5th to 8th, 2023, aiming to connect marine knowledge with the environmental issues faced during ship navigation. Through this enjoyable and educational activity, the company aims to raise awareness among employees about marine ecosystems and environmental concerns, while also internalizing the principles of sustainability within the workforce.

To motivate greater participation, colleagues who successfully answer all questions will have a chance to win a sustainable product, made from recycled ocean plastic materials. This event has garnered participation from over half of U-Ming's employees, demonstrating the company's response to World Oceans Day.