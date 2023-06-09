Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
49.60 TWD   +0.61%
01:13aU Ming Marine Transport : Ming Marine responds to World Oceans Day by inviting colleages to participate in Ocean knowledge qiz
PU
05/23U Ming Marine Transport : Corporate Sustainable Development Policy
PU
05/23U Ming Marine Transport : Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U Ming Marine Transport : Ming Marine responds to World Oceans Day by inviting colleages to participate in Ocean knowledge qiz

06/09/2023 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In response to the United Nations' World Oceans Day on June 8th, U-Ming Marine is encouraging our employees to care about marine environmental issues. The Sustainability Implementation Committee of U-Ming has launched a marine knowledge quiz from June 5th to 8th, 2023, aiming to connect marine knowledge with the environmental issues faced during ship navigation. Through this enjoyable and educational activity, the company aims to raise awareness among employees about marine ecosystems and environmental concerns, while also internalizing the principles of sustainability within the workforce.

To motivate greater participation, colleagues who successfully answer all questions will have a chance to win a sustainable product, made from recycled ocean plastic materials. This event has garnered participation from over half of U-Ming's employees, demonstrating the company's response to World Oceans Day.

ESG

Attachments

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 05:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
01:13aU Ming Marine Transport : Ming Marine responds to World Oceans Day by inviting colleages t..
PU
05/23U Ming Marine Transport : Corporate Sustainable Development Policy
PU
05/23U Ming Marine Transport : Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 a..
PU
05/12U Ming Marine Transport : 開會通知
PU
05/11U Ming Marine Transport : Handbook
PU
05/11U Ming Marine Transport : Description of the Proposals
PU
05/11U Ming Marine Transport : Meeting Notice
PU
05/10U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/17U Ming Marine Transport : Parent Company Only Financial Statements for the Years Ended Dec..
PU
04/13U Ming Marine Transport : Christening of U-Ming's Eco-Friendly Post Panamax Bulk Carrier &..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17 287 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2023 5 764 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 41 915 M 1 364 M 1 364 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 49,60 TWD
Average target price 64,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Choo Kiat Ong President, General Manager & Director
Ching Lin Wang Head-Finance & GM-Financial Division
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Sheng Chen VP-Administration Division & Deputy Spokesman
Shao Hua Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION2.06%1 364
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-5.52%10 395
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-28.90%2 560
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.6.21%1 874
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-4.89%1 866
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-20.24%1 650
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer