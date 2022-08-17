Log in
    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
41.50 TWD   -1.89%
04:14aU MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Public announcement for our subsidiary u-ming marine transport (singapore) pte ltd pursuant to article 22.1.2 & 22.1.3 of regulations governing loaning of funds
PU
08/11U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/05U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : The member list of U-MING's 5th term Remuneration Committee.
PU
U Ming Marine Transport : PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FOR OUR SUBSIDIARY U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 22.1.2 & 22.1.3 OF REGULATIONS GOVERNING LOANING OF FUNDS

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:59:43
Subject 
 PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FOR OUR SUBSIDIARY U-MING
MARINE TRANSPORT (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE
22.1.2 & 22.1.3 OF REGULATIONS GOVERNING LOANING OF FUNDS
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:Eagle Investment Pte Ltd
(2)Relationship with lender:Investee company by equity method
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NT$10,738,170 (thousand NTD)
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NT$0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):NT$898,200 (thousand NTD)
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NT$898,200 (thousand NTD)
(8)The reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Short-term financing facility.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):NA
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital:NT$30
(2)Accumulated profit/loss:-NT$31,051 (thousand NTD)
5.Method of calculation of interest:USD Term SOFR 3M+0.4%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
The duration of the loan is One Year after the drawdown date.
The principal amount shall be repaid in full on or before
the repayment date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$2,361,315 (thousand NTD)
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:8.15
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Subsidiary's own funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
