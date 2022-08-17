U Ming Marine Transport : PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FOR OUR SUBSIDIARY U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 22.1.2 & 22.1.3 OF REGULATIONS GOVERNING LOANING OF FUNDS

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Funding recipient name:Eagle Investment Pte Ltd (2)Relationship with lender:Investee company by equity method (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NT$10,738,170 (thousand NTD) (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NT$0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):NT$898,200 (thousand NTD) (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NT$898,200 (thousand NTD) (8)The reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Short-term financing facility. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):NA 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)Capital:NT$30 (2)Accumulated profit/loss:-NT$31,051 (thousand NTD) 5.Method of calculation of interest:USD Term SOFR 3M+0.4% 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The duration of the loan is One Year after the drawdown date. The principal amount shall be repaid in full on or before the repayment date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$2,361,315 (thousand NTD) 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:8.15 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary's own funds 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA