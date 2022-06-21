U Ming Marine Transport : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/21 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28 3.Shareholders meeting location: 5Little Road#08-01 Cemtex Industrial Building,Singapore 536983 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:NA 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: To consider the Directors' Statement and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (I)To approve the payment of Directors' Remuneration. (II)To re-appoint Auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: To re-elect the following Directors retiring pursuant to the Company's Constitution. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: To transact any other ordinary business. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA