U Ming Marine Transport : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:14:17
Subject
Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming
Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to
convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/21
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28
3.Shareholders meeting location:
5Little Road#08-01 Cemtex Industrial Building,Singapore 536983
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:NA
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
To consider the Directors' Statement and Financial Statements for the
financial year ended 31 December 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)To approve the payment of Directors' Remuneration.
(II)To re-appoint Auditors and to authorise the Directors to
fix their remuneration.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
To re-elect the following Directors retiring pursuant to the
Company's Constitution.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
To transact any other ordinary business.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
