    2606   TW0002606001

U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2606)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
48.00 TWD   -7.34%
04:24aU MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 special shareholders' meeting.
PU
06/20U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : 群益金鼎證券2q22投資論壇
PU
06/20U MING MARINE TRANSPORT : 2Q22 Investment Forum held by Capital Securities
PU
U Ming Marine Transport : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:14:17
Subject 
 Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming
Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to
convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/21
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28
3.Shareholders meeting location:
5Little Road#08-01 Cemtex Industrial Building,Singapore 536983
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:NA
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
To consider the Directors' Statement and Financial Statements for the
financial year ended 31 December 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)To approve the payment of Directors' Remuneration.
(II)To re-appoint Auditors and to authorise the Directors to
fix their remuneration.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
To re-elect the following Directors retiring pursuant to the
Company's Constitution.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
To transact any other ordinary business.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 959 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2022 5 699 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 563 M 1 365 M 1 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 57,0%
U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choo Kiat Ong President, General Manager & Director
Ching Lin Wang Head-Finance & GM-Financial Division
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Sheng Chen VP-Administration Division & Deputy Spokesman
Shao Hua Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-20.53%1 365
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-23.16%19 490
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-14.36%6 040
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.18.13%2 750
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA11.76%2 417
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.05%1 665