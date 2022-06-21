U Ming Marine Transport : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 special shareholders' meeting.
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:14:42
Subject
Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming
Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to
convene the 2022 special shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/21
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28
3.Special shareholders meeting location:
5Little Road#08-01 Cemtex Industrial Building,Singapore 536983
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:NA
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:NA
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)To approve amending the company bylaws on "Procedures for Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets".
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
To transact any other ordinary business.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.