U Ming Marine Transport : Public announcement for our subsidiary, U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte Ltd resolved to convene the 2022 special shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/21 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28 3.Special shareholders meeting location: 5Little Road#08-01 Cemtex Industrial Building,Singapore 536983 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:NA 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:NA 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion: (I)To approve amending the company bylaws on "Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: To transact any other ordinary business. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA