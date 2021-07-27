Log in
    USAE   US90345G1094

U.S. AEROSPACE, INC.

(USAE)
U S Aerospace : Raytheon raises full-year adjusted profit forecast as air travel recovers

07/27/2021 | 07:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Raytheon stand is seen at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

(Reuters) - U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Tuesday on the back of an increased demand for its products and services as commercial air travel recovers.

As demand for air travel returned quicker than expected, airlines rushed to return planes to skies and recall crews, thus boosting demand for Raytheon's aviation technologies and services.

However, the recovery could be thwarted by the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant that has led to a rise in cases in several countries, with the United States planning to keep existing travel restrictions despite months of lobbying by airlines.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $3.85 and $4.00 per share, above its previous forecast of $3.50 and $3.70.

Net income attributable to common shareowners was $1.03 billion, or $69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $3.84 billion, or $2.55 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $15.88 billion from $14.06 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Managers and Directors
David W. Duquette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy Vaughn Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. AEROSPACE, INC.0.00%0
SAFRAN0.23%58 600
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED5.14%35 715
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-0.76%24 218
HEICO CORPORATION2.52%17 397
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.13.91%13 961