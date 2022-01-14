Log in
    USB   US9029733048

U.S. BANCORP

(USB)
U.S. Bancorp Announces Series J Preferred Stock Semi-Annual Dividend

01/14/2022
The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp.

The regular semi-annual dividend of $662.500 per share (equivalent $26.500000 per depository share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $567 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


Analyst Recommendations on U.S. BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 808 M - -
Net income 2021 7 641 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 93 698 M 93 698 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 63,19 $
Average target price 66,88 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. BANCORP11.25%93 698
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%197 644