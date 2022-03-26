U S Bancorp : Renewal House offers stability to women in recovery and their children

Currently, the family residential program has a waiting list of 60 families, including pregnant and/or incarcerated women, who may wait three to six months before a residential program apartment becomes available. With the current capacity to house 17 families and an average family stay of six to seven months, the residential program serves approximately 50 families during a year.

With the help of USBCDC's $2.35 million in New Markets Tax Credit equity, Renewal House is building a new facility on undeveloped property the agency owns. Set to open in April, it will house 34 residential program families at a time, doubling the program's current capacity to 100 families annually. Additionally, the new facility will provide 45 spaces for treatment services and staff offices.

"We are a proud partner of Renewal House," says Jennifer Westerbeck, vice president of New Markets and Historic Tax Credit investments at USBCDC. "It's a unique project that's keeping families together and hopefully breaking the cycles of addiction and poverty by giving them access to life-changing tools and opportunities to reach their full potential."

USBCDC's investment not only helps the women and children served by Renewal House, it supports U.S. Bank Access Commitment, the company's long-term approach to help build wealth while redefining how the bank serves racially diverse communities and provides more opportunities for diverse employees. USBCDC has made a commitment to expand equitable access to capital for Black-led/owned businesses.

Most of Renewal House's clients come through referral sources, including courts, jails, family, friends, former clients, hospitals, health centers and other social service providers. Its primary focus is on mothers who are pregnant and injecting substances, are at risk of their children entering foster care, and/or are facing legal or criminal issues.

Gayle moved to Renewal House 13 months ago after giving birth to twins while in prison. Losing custody of her babies and a 14-year-old son prior to going to prison gave her the impetus to recover and change her life.

"Losing my children was emotionally hard, and I knew that I had to work hard if I wanted to get them back," said Gayle. "So, when I was released from prison, I came straight to Renewal House to get my life back in order."

Gayle attends group meetings, behavioral and coping skill classes, job training and financial literacy. She also follows the recommended treatments, and never fails to go to the appointments with her parole officer.

Her effort has paid off. Gayle got custody of her twins, and her teenage son will move in with her this summer. They will live together in one of Renewal House's transitional apartments; she will be able to pay the required $450 per month thanks to a full-time job making jewelry for a company that helps women sell their merchandise around the globe through its e-commerce platform.

"I'm a new person, Gayle 2.0," she says with a smile. "I've been working hard at becoming a productive person, while learning how to raise my children right and become a good example for them. Thanks to Renewal House, I've been able to succeed."