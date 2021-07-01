U S Bancorp : .S. Bank named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Mlticltral Women

Seramount, formerly Working Mother Media, publishes the list annually.

U.S. Bank has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) - the fourth consecutive year that we have received this recognition. The honor recognizes companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Seramount has been tracking corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks since 2003. They compile the list of U.S. companies based on criteria such as: representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture.

Learn more about methodology and view the full list of honorees or explore careers at our company .