Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

U.S. BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Bancorp : .S. Bank named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Mlticltral Women

07/01/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Seramount, formerly Working Mother Media, publishes the list annually. U.S. Bank has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) - the fourth consecutive year that we have received this recognition. The honor recognizes companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Seramount has been tracking corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks since 2003. They compile the list of U.S. companies based on criteria such as: representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture.

Learn more aboutmethodology and view the full list of honoreesorexplore careers at our company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:01:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about U.S. BANCORP
05:02aU S BANCORP  : .S. Bank named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Mlticltral Wome..
PU
05:00aU S BANCORP  : .S. Bank provides pdate on commitment to addressing economic ineq..
PU
06/30U S BANCORP  : Ankit Bhatt needs help serving millions of customers
PU
06/29US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28U S BANCORP  : Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 percent; Recomm..
PU
06/28US BANCORP  : to Raise Quarterly Dividend 9.5% in Q3 Following Fed Stress Tests
MT
06/28US BANCORP DE  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28U.S. BANCORP  : Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recom..
BU
06/23US BANCORP  : Meet Felicia La Forgia, head of U.S. Bank Corporate Banking
PU
06/22U.S. BANCORP  : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 501 M - -
Net income 2021 6 862 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 84 867 M 84 867 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart U.S. BANCORP
Duration : Period :
U.S. Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 56,97 $
Average target price 62,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katheriner B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. BANCORP22.28%86 178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.03%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.34%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.30%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.74%202 066