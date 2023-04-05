Advanced search
    USCB   US90343D1081

U.S. CENTURY BANK

(USCB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
9.960 USD    0.00%
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
05:00pUSCB Financial Holdings, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
03/24USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

04/05/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
MIAMI, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB) will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with President and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 11:00am Eastern Time
Dial-in: (866) 652-5200 (toll free in the U.S.)
Passcode: USCB Financial Holdings Call

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 75,8 M - -
Net income 2023 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 78,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,96 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis de la Aguilera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aida Levitan Chairman
Andres Collazo EVP, Director-Operations & Information Technology
Ramon A. Rodriguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. CENTURY BANK-18.36%199
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.85%139 035
