Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. U.S. Century Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USCB   US90343D1081

U.S. CENTURY BANK

(USCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB) will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with President and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: (844) 221-2148 (toll free in the U.S. or Canada) or (929) 517-0937 (international)
Conference ID: 6069233

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com


All news about U.S. CENTURY BANK
04:31pUSCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
04/01USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
04/01USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Appoints Robert E. Kafafian to Its Board of Directors
GL
04/01USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Appoints Robert E. Kafafian to Its Board of Directors
GL
04/01USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Appoints Robert E. Kafafian as Independent Director
CI
03/24USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/22USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/22USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Elects Ramon A. Rodriguez, CPA to its Board of Directors
GL
02/22USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. and U.S. Century Bank Elects Ramon A. Rodriguez to its Bo..
CI
01/27Earnings Flash (USCB) U.S. CENTURY BANK Posts Q4 EPS $0.30, vs. Street Est of $0.24
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. CENTURY BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,9 M - -
Net income 2022 19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart U.S. CENTURY BANK
Duration : Period :
U.S. Century Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,02 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramon A. Rodriguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. CENTURY BANK0.11%280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 544
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413