    USCR   US90333L2016

U.S. CONCRETE, INC.

(USCR)
  Report
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether U.S. Concrete, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Vulcan Materials

06/07/2021 | 10:26am EDT
MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating U.S. Concrete (Nasdaq: USCR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Vulcan Materials.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/concrete-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges U.S. Concrete's financial outlook is excellent and yet U.S. Concrete shareholders will receive only $74.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.294 billion. Following completion of the transaction, former U.S. Concrete stockholders are expected to collectively represent approximately 44% of the combined company. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for U.S. Concrete by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if U.S. Concrete accepts a superior bid. U.S. Concrete insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of U.S. Concrete's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for U.S. Concrete.

If you own U.S. Concrete common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/concrete-inc.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-us-concrete-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-vulcan-materials-301306846.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
