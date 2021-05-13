Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. U.S. Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USEG   US9118053076

U.S. ENERGY CORP.

(USEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U S Energy : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down

05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First trading day of stock market in Tokyo

* Euro STOXX 600 down 1.5%

* MSCI world equity index down 0.6%, set for fourth day of losses

* Shock rise in U.S. CPI stirs fear of Fed tapering

* Treasury yields, rise after jump

* Bitcoin recovers after Tesla puts a hold on acceptance

* World stocks heading for worst week of year

* Metals, crop prices fall after rampant run

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. shares rebounded on Thursday after falling for three consecutive days and benchmark Treasury yields edged lower as investors snapped up technology stocks and shrugged off worries over rising prices, for now.

By early morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, the S&P 500 was up 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3%.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries, which had climbed 7 basis points overnight in the biggest daily rise in two months, edged lower in early trade to stand at 1.6744%.

"We’re certainly oversold here, so remember our 5-percent maxim: buy every S&P 500 down 5 percent close after the first one," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Against a basket of major peers, the dollar was steady at 90.695, holding gains eked out on Wednesday when the greenback strengthened on data that showed U.S. faster-than-expected acceleration of inflation in April.

Before Thursday's recovery in U.S. stocks, world stock markets were spiraling toward their worst week of the year as the rise in U.S. inflation worried bond markets and as red-hot metals, crop and cryptocurrency prices all suffered sudden stops.

Asia took a pounding overnight, London's FTSE was down 2% before lunch, bond, commodity and U.S. futures markets were all deep in the red and Elon Musk and Tesla were no longer accepting bitcoin.

While there were plenty of idiosyncrasies, the overarching worry was that rising inflation pressure in the United States might force the Federal Reserve to start turning off its cheap money that has been driving markets rapidly higher.

"Inflation pressures are going to be rising, and they're not going to be temporary," said Jeremy Gatto, investment manager at Unigestion. "What does that mean? Effectively that (interest) rates will be rising."

Oil prices fell on Thursday despite a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, as market participants took profits following days of buying spurred by a cold snap in the largest U.S. energy-producing state.

Brent crude fell 2.4% 2020, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.6%.

For the cryptonites, there was a ray of light as bitcoin steadied at $50,407 after a 13% drop when Elon Musk said Tesla would stop accepting it as payment because of the amount of fossil fuels that go into bitcoin "mining."

Bitcoin is created by high-powered computers competing against other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles. At current rates the process is estimated to devour about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, gained 1% to $3,852.43.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; additional reporting by Tom Wilson and Marc Jones in London; Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes, Shri Navaratnam, Gareth Jones, Nick Macfie and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -1.19% 581.07 Delayed Quote.-16.41%
U.S. ENERGY CORP. -4.74% 4.05 Delayed Quote.14.67%
All news about U.S. ENERGY CORP.
11:08aU S ENERGY  : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
RE
05/11U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY : No need to hoard fuel after pipeline outage
RE
05/10FIREEYE  : No requests to waive Jones Act in wake of Colonial Pipeline shutdown,..
RE
05/10FIREEYE  : U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyber..
RE
05/08U S ENERGY  : UPDATE 12-Cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline 'jugular,' Bi..
RE
05/06U S ENERGY  : .S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains
RE
05/06US SOLAR FUND  : U.S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains
RE
04/26U S ENERGY  : Vistra says Texas February freeze cost about $1.6 billion
RE
04/20U S ENERGY  : .S. Hose panel advances bill allowing anti-trst sits against OPEC
RE
04/06U S ENERGY  : Nuclear, coal, oil jobs pay more than those in wind, solar - repor..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,16 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 19,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart U.S. ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan L. Smith President, CEO, CFO & Director
D. Stephen Slack Chairman
Javier F. Pico Independent Director
James W. Denny Independent Director
Randall D. Keys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. ENERGY CORP.14.67%20
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.26%75 149
CNOOC LIMITED22.56%50 760
EOG RESOURCES, INC.63.14%47 482
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.28%39 932
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.47%38 098