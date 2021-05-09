Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. U.S. Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USEG   US9118053076

U.S. ENERGY CORP.

(USEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U S Energy : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack

05/09/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Holding tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline facility in an undated photograph

May 9 (Reuters) - Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline worked on Sunday to recover from a ransomware cyberattack that forced it to shut down on Friday and sparked worries of a spike in retail gasoline prices.

Colonial said on Saturday it was "continuing to monitor the impact of this temporary service halt" and to work to restore service. It did not give an estimate for a restart date and declined further comment on Sunday.

The incident is one of the most disruptive digital ransom operations ever reported and has prompted calls from American lawmakers to tighten protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure against hackers.

Colonial moves 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline and other fuels from refiners on the Gulf Coast to consumers in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States.

Its 5,000 mile (8,850 km) network serves major U.S. airports, including Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport, the world's busiest by passenger traffic.

Retail fuel experts including the American Automobile Association said an outage lasting several days could have significant impacts on regional fuel supplies, particularly in the U.S. Southeast.

While the U.S. government investigation is in the early stages, a former U.S. official and two industry sources said the hackers are likely a professional cybercriminal group and that a group dubbed "DarkSide" was among potential suspects.

DarkSide is known for deploying ransomware and extorting victims while avoiding targets in post-Soviet states. Ransomware is a type of malware designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye has also been brought in to respond to the attack, according to the two industry sources. FireEye declined to comment.

Colonial has said it was working with a "leading, third-party cybersecurity firm," but did not name the firm.

Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported late on Saturday that the hackers are part of DarkSide and took nearly 100 gigabytes of data out of Colonial's network on Thursday ahead of the pipeline shutdown.

Messages left with the DarkSide hackers were not immediately returned. The group's dark web site where hackers regularly post data about victims made no reference to Colonial Pipeline.

BIDEN BRIEFED ON HACK

President Joe Biden was briefed on the cyberattack on Saturday morning, the White House said, adding that the government was working to try to help the company restore operations and prevent supply disruptions.

Another fuel pipeline serving the same regions carries a third of what Colonial does. Any prolonged outage would require tankers to transport fuels from the U.S. Gulf Coast to East Coast ports.

The privately held, Georgia-based company is owned by CDPQ Colonial Partners L.P., IFM (US) Colonial Pipeline 2 LLC, KKR-Keats Pipeline Investors L.P., Koch Capital Investments Company LLC and Shell Midstream Operating LLC.

Gasoline futures and diesel futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday after the outage was reported. In previous Colonial outages, retail prices have risen substantially, if briefly.

Oil refining companies contacted by Reuters on Saturday said their operations had not yet been impacted. Some were monitoring developments and working to find alternative transport for customers.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIREEYE, INC. 1.21% 19.31 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
U.S. ENERGY CORP. 4.31% 4.36 Delayed Quote.18.48%
All news about U.S. ENERGY CORP.
07:52aU S ENERGY  : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
RE
05/08U S ENERGY  : UPDATE 12-Cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline 'jugular,' Bi..
RE
05/06U S ENERGY  : .S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains
RE
05/06US SOLAR FUND  : U.S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains
RE
04/26U S ENERGY  : Vistra says Texas February freeze cost about $1.6 billion
RE
04/20U S ENERGY  : .S. Hose panel advances bill allowing anti-trst sits against OPEC
RE
04/06U S ENERGY  : Nuclear, coal, oil jobs pay more than those in wind, solar - repor..
RE
04/05Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over Fed
RE
04/05Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
RE
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,16 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart U.S. ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan L. Smith President, CEO, CFO & Director
D. Stephen Slack Chairman
Javier F. Pico Independent Director
James W. Denny Independent Director
Randall D. Keys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. ENERGY CORP.18.48%20
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.79%77 052
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%50 128
EOG RESOURCES, INC.66.63%48 498
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.82%40 941
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.32%40 723