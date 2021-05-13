US Energy Initiatives Becomes Current and Ready for Green Initiatives

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) is pleased to announce that the firm has finally fulfilled the requirements for compliance and once again the firm is back to CURRENT PINK on OTCM. This has been a protracted process and management wants to say thank you for your patience and support.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today marks a new era for this Company and management is now ready to focus on structuring this company for growth. As many of you know, the company has significant crypto assets (well over 40 Million dollars of Sumcoin) and management will seek to enhance, leverage, sell and or hypothecate these assets to sustain this company for – future gains. Sumcoin is a widely held cryptographic blockchain using a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm. The Sumcoin algorithm tracks all coins in real time (it changes in price every 20 min) and its price is an aggregate or “SUM” of all top 100 most valuable coins by market capitalization.

“Historically, USEI has been a Green Company, and we have produced biodiesel at commercial levels, we owned and operated two cannabis dispensaries, participated in multiple grow and extraction operations. Over the last two months, we have investigated how we can utilize natural gas and wind (green energy) to mine cryptocurrency. Our hope over the next few weeks and months is to announce green crypto projects and joint ventures utilizing the company Sumcoin assets to finance some of the operational objectives. We believe that we have an incredible future ahead of us," commented Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on MJ, green energy, and currencies as it goes forth. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (USEI-OTC)

EMAIL: info@usenergyinitiatives.com

WEBSITE: www.usenergyinitiatives.com

TWITTER: @USEnergyinit

PHONE: 661.537.4822

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc.