Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on U.S. Global Investors, Inc. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/download/grow-q3-2023/?wpdmdl=598&refresh=64beed33d7b151690234163.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

1H23 stock repurchases up ~337% over 1H22

$2.3 Billion in assets under management as of March 2023

EPS growth of 91% Q/Q





About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

